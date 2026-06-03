A video of Phyna and Carter Efe during a live stream at the content creator's studio has surfaced online

In the recording, the reality star challenged Carter Efe over the number of subscribers he could get that would make her kiss him

Many were not impressed with the pair. They criticised Phyna and recalled the allegation she previously made against VDM

A video of former Big Brother Naija housemate Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, and Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, aka Carter Efe, has surfaced online.

In the recording, the reality star, who spoke about her family issues a few weeks ago, was seen at Carter Efe's studio during one of his live streams.

Reactions trail moment Carter Efe kissed Phyna on live stream. Photo credit@unusualphyna/@carterefe

Source: Instagram

While they were in the studio, Phyna asked how many people would need to subscribe to Carter Efe's stream before she would kiss him.

Reacting, the people in the studio chorused, "One thousand subs." Carter Efe suddenly stood up and kissed Phyna, although she appeared to try to prevent it from happening.

Carter Efe brags about what he can do

After kissing the reality star, Carter Efe said he would get 100 subscriptions and sleep with her. He ran away after making the statement, as people in the studio screamed in reaction.

Phyna was left speechless after hearing what Carter Efe said and was later seen twerking to the music playing in the background.

Fans drag Phyna for kssing on on live stream. Photo credit@unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Phyna and Carter Efe's video

Reacting, some fans expressed displeasure over what happened between the two of them. They questioned Phyna's behaviour and recalled the allegation she recently made against Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman.

A few others stated that they regretted voting for Phyna during her time on the reality show because of the behaviour they claimed she had been exhibiting.

They questioned whether people now behaved that way just to make money and wondered why she would engage in such actions during a live stream.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail Phyna and Carter Efe's video

Here are comments below:

@aidudostella commented:

"Wetin be this? Na like this other women take do this twitch make money?"

@esteejudiana wrote:

"See as dis girl take yeye herself."

@pamelaojubiaja wrote:

"See person wa say vdm wa sleep with her."

@oluwad.a.m.e.e shared:

"Is everything fine with this babe."

@ iamfabulouzdeed commented:

"I locked in efemoney, he won, happy. I locked in symply_tacha, she didn't win, happy with her still. I locked in whitemoney, he won, happy. I locked in unusualphyna, she won, I'm regretting now."

@mariam_edos wrote:

"What is really going on with her. See wetin Former winner dey do chai."

Phyna is ready to end beef with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna recently revealed she was ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate disclosed a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on. According to Phyna, time and maturity changed her perspective, and she now believes a proper conversation could help both parties understand what really went wrong..

Source: Legit.ng