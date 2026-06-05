Phyna has made another video to apologise to Nigerians and the police over her viral comment about her cameraman

The reality star had cried out that her cameraman had been kidnapped by unknown men as she made a video of the people who took him

Many were not impressed with her apology video as they dragged her over her tacky nature

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, has released an apology video regarding an incident involving her cameraman.

A few hours earlier, the reality star had raised an alarm, claiming that unidentified men in uniform had taken away her cameraman and her laptop bag.

Reactions as BBNaija Phyna apologises to Nigerians, police over false alarm. Photo credit@unuualphyna

Source: Instagram

In a video, she showed the minibus used by the uniformed men and narrated what they had told her.

However, in another video currently making the rounds online, Phyna was seen apologising to Nigerians and the police over her earlier claims.

According to her, the matter has been resolved, and the individuals who took her cameraman were not kidnappers but police officers from Ajah Police Station.

Phyna shares more details about her cameraman

Providing further details, the former BBNaija winner explained that a small quantity of a substance her cameraman had allegedly smoked was found on him, which led to his arrest.

She added that the issue has been resolved and expressed appreciation to the officers at Ajah Police Station and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for their efforts.

BBNaija Phyna dragged over apology video to Nigerians, Police. Photo credit@unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Phyna's video

Reacting to the video, many fans expressed disappointment and criticised her. Some referenced comments previously made by Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VDM, who had alleged a few weeks earlier that Phyna uses substances.

Some fans claimed that the substance found on the cameraman did not belong to him but to Phyna. Others described her actions as tacky, saying they expected her to eventually apologize for her initial video.

Several commenters also advised her to learn how to conduct herself better and compared her to another winner of the reality show.

The Instagram video is below:

Reactions to Phyna's video

Here are comments below:

@undisputedrealist commented:

"The real one week one trouble na him be Phyna. That’s why I respect that guy who won BBN and faced his Pilot school."

@vibegoddess_8 reacted:

"But wait, this is no longer funny, why is this lady always doing this?? She will say something now, and within a few minutes or an hour she will say another on the same issue, like is she normal ni?"

@abami_eda1 wrote:

"I knew she would do this..lol ...very tacky girl."

@empire_61 said:

"Na ur smoke why u Dey put am on ur cameraman?"

@shein_with_juls reacted:

"With the nonsense going on in this country. He reached to suspect them abeg."

Phyna and Carter Eke kiss on live stream

Legit.ng had reported that a video of Phyna and Carter Efe during a live stream at the content creator's studio had surfaced online.

In the recording, the reality star challenged Carter Efe over the number of subscribers he could get that would make her kiss him.

He stood up to the challenge and kissed Phyna while people in the studio watched in amazement.

Source: Legit.ng