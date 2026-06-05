NiMet has forecast widespread thunderstorms and rainfall across Nigeria following a partly sunny morning pattern

Northern and central states have been projected to experience afternoon storms with wind and lightning risks

Southern regions have been warned of showers, reduced visibility, and possible localised flooding during the day

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a nationwide weather alert, warning that several parts of the country should expect a day of mixed sunshine, clouds, and repeated thunderstorms, especially as the day progresses.

NiMet warns Nigerians of heavy rain and thunderstorms expected across multiple states in today’s nationwide weather alert. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

In a forecast released on Friday, June 5, and shared via its official X account, the agency described a pattern of early calm conditions giving way to heavier weather activity across most regions.

Northern states face storms, wind, rainfall soon

In the northern states, NiMet projected a relatively bright morning in many areas, but this is expected to be disrupted by thunderstorms and moderate rainfall in places including Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, and Taraba.

By afternoon and evening, the agency warned that storms would become more widespread, stretching into Yobe and Borno, with strong winds and lightning risks in affected locations.

For the North-Central region, including Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory, the morning is expected to start with cloudy skies and occasional sunshine.

However, thunderstorms are likely to develop later in the day, spreading across most parts of the region with moderate rainfall and possible gusty winds.

Southern states expect showers, storms, flooding risk

Southern states are also not spared. NiMet said morning conditions may bring light showers in areas such as Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River, before thunderstorms spread more widely across the region later in the day.

The agency warned that rainfall intensity in some parts could reduce visibility and make roads slippery, raising safety concerns for commuters.

NiMet issues urgent alert as heavy rain and storms are predicted to affect several states across the country today. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The weather agency cautioned residents across the country to prepare for strong winds that may come before storms, advising people to secure loose items outdoors and avoid unnecessary movement during heavy rainfall.

It also warned that flooding could occur in vulnerable communities, while motorists were urged to drive carefully under reduced visibility conditions.

NiMet further advised airlines to obtain specific airport weather updates before flight operations to ensure safety amid changing weather patterns.

NiMet issues heavy rain, flood alert nationwide

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) forecast thunderstorms and moderate rainfall across several parts of Nigeria on Thursday, June 4. It warned residents of possible flooding and travel disruptions.

The agency said northern states such as Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, and Borno may experience morning cloudiness before thunderstorms and heavier rainfall spread later across the day.

NiMet also warned that southern states including Lagos, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom could face thunderstorms and strong winds. It advised residents to take precautions against flooding and reduced visibility.

NiMet warns of nationwide rain, thunderstorms

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast widespread thunderstorms and rainfall across Nigeria on Wednesday, June 3, affecting northern, central, and southern states from morning into the evening.

The agency listed states such as Kano, Katsina, Borno, Kaduna, and Taraba for afternoon storms in the North, while Benue and Plateau may experience early rainfall activity in the North Central region.

Source: Legit.ng