Three Arsenal stars have been nominated for the PFA Men's Player of the Year award after the club's Premier League victory

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes enters the race after winning the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year prize

Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki complete a star-studded six-man shortlist

Arsenal's remarkable Premier League-winning campaign has received further recognition after three of the club's standout performers were nominated for the Professional Footballers' Association Men's Player of the Year award.

Midfielder Declan Rice, defender Gabriel Magalhaes, and goalkeeper David Raya have all been shortlisted for one of English football's most prestigious individual honours following their instrumental roles in Arsenal's first league title success in 22 years.

Arsenal's Declan Rice and Gabriel have been nominated for the Professional Footballers' Association Men's Player of the Year award. Photo by Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, the Arsenal trio will compete against Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes and Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki for the coveted award, with the winner set to be announced at the 53rd annual PFA Awards ceremony in Manchester on August 25.

The nominations cap off an unforgettable season that saw the Gunners reclaim their place at the summit of English football under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal players rewarded for outstanding campaign

Few could argue with Arsenal's strong representation on the shortlist after a season in which they consistently outperformed their rivals.

Rice was once again at the heart of the Gunners' success, dominating midfield battles throughout the campaign while contributing goals, assists, and leadership during crucial moments of the title race, Sky Sports reports.

At the back, Gabriel established himself as one of the league's most dominant central defenders.

The Brazilian combined physicality, composure, and defensive intelligence to help Arsenal maintain one of the Premier League's strongest defensive records.

Raya also enjoyed a superb season between the posts. The Spanish goalkeeper produced a string of match-winning saves and played a vital role in Arsenal's ability to grind out results during tense encounters.

Their collective contributions helped Arsenal finish seven points clear of Manchester City and end a title drought stretching back to 2004.

Bruno Fernandes emerges as major threat

Despite Arsenal's dominance, Fernandes enters the race as one of the favourites.

The Manchester United captain recently secured the Football Writers' Association Men's Footballer of the Year award, an honour that has often provided a strong indication of who could go on to claim the PFA prize.

Bruno Fernandes earlier this month won the Football Writers' Association's men's footballer of the year award. Photo by Donelon

Source: Getty Images

Fernandes enjoyed a sensational campaign, registering a record 21 Premier League assists while inspiring United to a third-place finish.

The Portuguese playmaker once again demonstrated his influence, creativity, and consistency across the season, becoming the driving force behind Man United's attack.

His ability to deliver in big moments has made him a serious contender for the award despite United falling short in the title race.

Haaland and Cherki complete star-studded shortlist

Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki round off the six-man shortlist.

Haaland continued his extraordinary goalscoring exploits by finishing as the Premier League's top scorer with 27 goals.

The Norwegian striker remains one of the most feared forwards in world football and was once again central to City's challenge for major honours.

Cherki, meanwhile, enjoyed a remarkable debut Premier League season and has also been nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

The French playmaker adapted seamlessly to English football and quickly became one of City's most influential attacking players.

The Young Player of the Year category also includes Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman, Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi, Liverpool youngster Rio Ngumoha, and Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly.

Fernandes beats Rice to special EPL award

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fernandes has been officially named the Football Writers Association’s Player of the Season after a sensational campaign that saw him dominate the league’s creative charts and lead Manchester United to a strong third-place finish and Champions League qualification.

The Portuguese midfielder beat out fierce competition from stars such as Haaland and Rice to claim the prestigious award for the first time in his career.

Source: Legit.ng