Brittanya Razavi’s bio: age, height, ethnicity, nationality

Who is Brittanya Razavi? She is an American model, reality TV star, and budding actress. The model gained immense prominence after appearing in the reality TV series Rock of Love with Bret Michaels. She has also appeared in I Love Money.

American model and reality TV star Brittanya Razavi. Photo: @imbrittanya on Instagram (modified by author)

Brittanya Razavi has thrived in the modelling industry since she was 18. She has been featured in multiple fashion magazines and shares her modelling shots on Instagram. Besides modelling, she has appeared in three reality TV series and a single film as of this writing. Here is a look into her personal and professional life.

Profile summary

Full name Brittanya O'Campo Razavi Gender Female Date of birth 7 July 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Oxnard, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 146 Weight in kilograms 66 Body measurements in inches 36-27-40 Body measurements in centimetres 91-69-102 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Mary Cortez Siblings 4 Relationship status Married Partner Lucky Moe Razavi Children 3 Profession Model, reality TV personality, rising actress, content creator Instagram @imbrittanya, @fukwidda.real1 Twitter @brittanya187187 Facebook @brittanya187inc YouTube Brittanya Razavi

Brittanya Razavi’s biography

The rising actress was born and raised in Oxnard, California, United States. She reportedly grew up alongside four siblings: Treasure, Tiffany Rose, Isaiah, and another unidentified brother. Her parents divorced when she was young, and she lived with her father, who was later jailed. Her mother, Mary Cortez, passed away in March 2020.

What is Brittanya Razavi’s nationality? She is an American national residing in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is of mixed ethnicity. Her father is reportedly Mexican, meaning she has Hispanic roots.

How old is Brittanya Razavi?

Brittanya Razavi’s date of birth is 7 July 1985. She is 28 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Why is Brittanya Razavi so famous?

She found fame after being featured in the 2009 reality TV series Rock of Love with Bret Michaels. Her prominence later rose after appearing as herself in Charm School (2009) and I Love Money (2010). She portrayed Lexus in the 2012 movie Dysfunctional Friends.

She commenced her modelling career when she was 18. She has been featured in several magazines, such as Rebel Ink, Savage Tattoo, Spire Magazine and MMA Sports Magazine.

She is also a content creator with a massive following on Instagram, where she posts modelling shots and endorses brands such as Fashion Nova. Her self-titled YouTube channel has approximately 129 thousand subscribers, created in August 2019.

Is Brittanya Razavi married?

The reality TV star allegedly started dating Lucky Moe Razavi in 2009, and they exchanged marriage vows in 2010. Her husband is rarely in the spotlight, and the couple has been together for approximately 13 years.

How many children does model Brittanya Razavi have?

The model and her husband, Lucky Moe Razazi, are parents to two children. Their first child, Cash King, was born in 2012, while their second child, Legend King, came in 2014. Besides her two children with her husband, the model has another child, Romeo, whom she had from a previous relationship when she was 15.

Has Brittanya had plastic surgery?

The reality TV personality revealed she had several cosmetic surgeries to enhance her appearance. She had breast augmentation when she was 18 and has since had liposuction, vaginoplasty, abdominoplasty, and rhinoplasty.

Brittanya Razavi’s height

The model stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 146 pounds (66 kilograms). Her measurements are 36-27-40 inches (91-69-102 centimetres).

Fast facts about Brittanya Razavi

What is Brittanya Razavi’s age? Her age is 37 years as of 2023. She was born on 7 July 1985. What is Brittanya Razavi’s ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnicity. Where is Brittanya Razavi from? She hails from Oxnard, California, United States. What is Brittanya Razavi known for? She is best recognised as an Instagram model. She is also a reality TV star. Does Brittanya Razavi have a husband? She is married to Lucky Moe Razavi. Who are Brittanya Razavi’s children? The model has three children, Cash and Legend King from his current relationship and Romeo from her previous relationship. How tall is Brittanya Razavi? Her height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

Brittanya Razavi enjoys a successful modelling career, having been featured in multiple magazines and endorsed fashion brands. She is also recognised for appearing in three reality TV series and a film. The mother of three is married and residing with her family in Los Angeles, California, United States.

