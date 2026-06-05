A Nigerian lady who applied for many scholarships celebrated the conclusion of her master’s degree studies in Canada

She shared how she had applied for many scholarships and faced over 30 rejections before she was finally accepted

Her story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the lady

A Nigerian lady, Olatomide Ojajune, narrated her academic journey as she bagged a master’s degree from the University of British Columbia in Canada.

The lady, who had gotten over 30 scholarship rejections, shared how she finally clinched the Mastercard Foundation Scholarship Program.

A Nigerian lady who won scholarship bags master's degree in Canada and shares story. Photo: LinkedIn/ Olatomide Ojajune

Source: UGC

Nigerian graduate bags master’s degree in Canada

On her LinkedIn page, Olatomide Ojajune said she left home in 2025 and moved to Canada to pursue a Master of Sustainable Forest Management.

Her LinkedIn post read:

“𝐈 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤. 𝐁𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐝𝐧'𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐝𝐚. 𝐈𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟑𝟎 𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐫𝐞𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚 𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐢𝐞.

"For years, I believed that studying abroad would open doors I could not yet see. So I applied. Again. And again. And again. Some applications took weeks to prepare. And most of them ended the same way. "No." By the time I received my scholarship offer, many people saw it as a finish line. 𝗕𝘂𝘁 𝘄𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗜 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗱𝗼 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀. 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝘆 𝘀𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗹𝘆 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘁𝗼 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘀. \

"In 2025, I left home and moved across the world to pursue a Master of Sustainable Forest Management, at UBC Faculty of Forestry & Environmental Stewardship at The University of British Columbia as Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program at the University of British Columbia scholar.

"I arrived with excitement, gratitude, and a suitcase full of expectations. What followed was one of the most demanding and rewarding seasons of my life. There were days spent learning in classrooms. Days spent in forests, rain, snow, and mud. Days that stretched my thinking beyond what I thought I was capable of. But there were also moments of uncertainty and growth. Moments when I missed home more than I expected, and when I had to remind myself why I started.

"Somewhere between the lectures, field trips, assignments, leadership responsibilities, new friendships, and countless cups of coffee, something changed. 𝙄 𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙙 𝙛𝙤𝙘𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙤𝙣 𝙬𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙄 𝙬𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙚. 𝘼𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙄 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙜.

"Last week, I walked across the graduation stage. Not as the person who left Nigeria. But as someone shaped by every rejection, every opportunity, every challenge, and every person who believed in me along the way. 𝗟𝗼𝗼𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸, 𝗜 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁. 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗸𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝗴𝗼𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗹𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝗲𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝗲𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆. "

Reactions trail lady's graduation in Canada

Kauthar Opeyemi Lawal said:

"And that’s on perioddddd . Super congratulations girlllll."

Omamodhi Godsgift said:

"Opportunities open you up to new challenges, so opportunities are not the absence of challenges. In fact, every real opportunity carries new demands, growth, and responsibility."

Favour Ochuwa Eragbie said:

"Congratulations Olatomide Ojajune. I love your outfit."

A Nigerian lady who won a scholarship to study in Canada celebrates as she finally bagged a master’s degree. Photo: LinkedIn/ Olatomide Ojajune

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng