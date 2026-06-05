Fun videos from NURTW president MC Oluomo's wife's 50th birthday celebration have emerged online

The star-studded event had the likes of KWAM 1 and Sunday Igboho in attendance

Igboho's wristwatch and KWAM 1's neck chain with a pendant of President Tinubu's picture also captured attention

Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, aka KWAM or K1 de Ultimate, and activist Sunday Igboho were among the prominent figures who showed up to celebrate with Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, and his wife in Victoria Garden, Alausa, Lagos state.

Oluomo, who is the president of the National Union of Road and Transport Workers (NURTW), had thrown a party to celebrate his first wife, Alhaja Adunni Medinat Akinsanya's 50th birthday.

Sunday Igboho and KWAM 1's fashion style at Oluomo's wife's birthday party generate buzz. Credit: sundayigboho/kingwasiuayindemamrshall

Source: Instagram

Videos from the event captured popular Yoruba movie stars like Fausat Balogun and Faithia Williams in attendance.

One of the highlights from the event was a video which showed the moment KWAM 1, who was the guest artiste, arrived at the venue.

Upon his arrival, the Fuji musician approached familiar faces, including Igboho, with whom he exchanged pleasantries before moving to the stage.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that KWAM 1 addressed Sunday Igboho, Tinubu, and other Yoruba leaders on how to overcome insecurity issues.

Netizens share observations about Sunday Igboho's wristwatch at Oluomo's wife birtdhay. Credit: sunday_igboho

Source: Twitter

The video showing KWAM 1 and Sunday Igboho at MC Oluomo's wife's birthday party is below:

Another video of Igboho with Oluomo is below:

Eagle-eye fans' reaction to Igboho, KWAM 1's unique style

Reacting, some netizens shared their observations about the watch Igboho had on his wrist; others also noted KWAM 1's necklace with a pendant of President Bola Tinubu's picture on it.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

babsdbabs commented:

"This Sunday igboho wrist watch na authentic one o. World's most expensive wristwatch."

jidetairu reacted:

"Lol..igboho don turn celebrity abi..we dnt know what we into for this country se."

aremobrain said:

"Who else noticed the pendant on k1s neck lol that’s bat."

mrkhull commented:

"Before Yoruba people go wise say na Wetin Sunday igboho wan chop e Dey find e go tey… who remember when he was trolling and cursing wasiu ayinde in the name of Yoruba nation??"

perrywinalwayss commented:

"E even put Tinubu head chain for neck."

iamgraphx24 said:

"Wetin Igboho wear for wrist."

tugaa__xx commented:

"Why is this daddy always walking like he is going to fight somebody."

set662_gorrila_gym_kilas_ wrote:

"Abeg why dat boy scout WASIU WESE dey fracophone him face like ADALU OR IKOKOREI IJEBU ELEPO. I guess stingy man no worn settled boyz."

MC Oluomo appeals to son-in-law

Legit.ng previously reported that MC Oluomo made headlines over his message to his son-in-law in a video from a Nikkah ceremony.

The video, which went viral, showed the moment Oluomo directly addressed the groom, urging him to prioritise peace and stability in the marriage.

“My daughter is not asking too much. All she wants from her husband is peace of mind and only him.

According to him, many young people today prefer a peaceful home rather than a polygamous marriage with multiple wives.

Source: Legit.ng