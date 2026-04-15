Who is the richest Kardashian? Kim Kardashian has a net worth of $1.9 billion, making her the richest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, followed closely by Kylie Jenner at about $700 million. Her fortune is largely attributed to her shapewear brand SKIMS, which reached a $5 billion valuation following a 2025 funding round.

The top five riches Kardashians. Photo: Wagner Meier, Jamie McCarthy, Stefanie Keenan, Disney, Arnold Jerocki (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Kim Kardashian is the richest member of the family, with an estimated net worth of $1.9 billion.

Kylie Jenner ranks as the second-wealthiest, with about $700 million mainly from Kylie Cosmetics and her newer fashion brand Khy.

ranks as the second-wealthiest, with about mainly from Kylie Cosmetics and her newer fashion brand Khy. The Kardashian-Jenner siblings and their mother hold a combined estimated net worth of approximately $3 billion, making them one of the wealthiest celebrity dynasties in the world.

making them one of the wealthiest celebrity dynasties in the world. The family’s wealth comes mainly from TV and business ventures in fashion, beauty, and spirits, with Kris Jenner taking a 10% manager’s cut from their earnings.

Who is the richest Kardashian? Ranking by net worth

In compiling and ranking the net worths of the richest Kardashians, we relied on widely reported estimates while recognising that individual fortunes can change over time. The figures cited are drawn from publicly available data and reputable entertainment and finance publications, including Celebrity Net Worth and Forbes.

Name Net worth Kim Kardashian $1.9 million Kylie Jenner $700 million Kris Jenner $170 million Khloé Kardashian $80 million Kendall Jenner $80 million Kourtney Kardashian Barker $65 million Caitlyn Jenner $25 million Rob Kardashian $10 million

8. Rob Kardashian ($10 million)

Rob Kardashian at the Sky Beach Club at the Tropicana Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

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Full name : Robert Arthur Kardashian

: Robert Arthur Kardashian Date of birth : 17 March 1987

: 17 March 1987 Age : 39 years old (as of 2026)

: 39 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Rob Kardashian has an estimated net worth of $10 million, making him the least wealthy among his siblings. A large part of his earnings comes from reality TV, especially Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where he reportedly earned around $1 million per year during his time as a regular cast member.

Even after stepping back in 2018, he still earns about $50,000 per episode for guest appearances. Rob's 2016 spin-off show, Rob & Chyna, also brought in over $1.5 million during its single season. He has also made money through business ventures, mainly his sock brand, Arthur George, which he launched in 2012.

In addition, Rob has benefited from family support and real estate. His mother, Kris Jenner, provided him with a $9 million home, and he has made small profits from selling property in Calabasas. Part of his early wealth also came from an inheritance left by his late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., which helped establish his financial base.

7. Caitlyn Jenner ($25 million)

Caitlyn Jenner during the IAC National Summit 2026 at The Diplomat Beach Resort on 16 January 2026 in Hollywood, Florida. Photo: Noam Galai

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Full name : Caitlyn Marie Jenner

: Caitlyn Marie Jenner Date of birth : 28 October 1949

: 28 October 1949 Age : 76 years old (as of 2026)

: 76 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Mount Kisco, New York, United States

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Caitlyn Jenner has an estimated net worth of $25 million, a sharp drop from around $100 million in 2022. Her income today comes mostly from media work and business ventures. She has been a paid contributor for Fox News since 2022 and appears occasionally on The Kardashians.

Caitlyn has secured endorsement deals with brands like H&M Sport and SKIMS. She has also explored several business ventures over the years. She founded Jenner Racing, an all-female team in the W Series, and owns Jenner Aviation, which supplies aircraft parts.

She also released her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, which earned a seven-figure advance, though sales did not meet expectations. Caitlyn also earns high speaking fees, reportedly around $100,000 per event. In 2026, she recovered about $440,000 from her late manager’s estate and still owns a Malibu home worth $3.5 to $5 million.

6. Kourtney Kardashian Barker ($65 million)

Kourtney Kardashian Barker on Today show on 12 September 2022. Photo: Helen Healey

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Full name : Kourtney Kardashian Barker

: Kourtney Kardashian Barker Date of birth : 18 April 1979

: 18 April 1979 Age : 46 years old (as of 2026)

: 46 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

As of 2026, Kourtney Kardashian’s net worth is estimated at $65 million, built through her shift from reality TV to wellness and lifestyle businesses. Her supplement brand, Lemme, launched in 2022 and has expanded into major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Ulta Beauty.

Her lifestyle platform, Poosh, also generates income through e-commerce, partnerships, and branded events. Kourtney still earns a steady income from television, especially through The Kardashians, where she and her family share a deal reportedly worth over $100 million. She also earned millions during the long run of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kourtney has also invested in real estate, owning high-value homes, including a $12 million estate in La Quinta and a large mansion in Calabasas. Together with her husband, Travis Barker, their combined property portfolio is estimated to be worth over $50 million.

5. Kendall Jenner ($80 million)

Kendall Jenner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on 2 December 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kendall Nicole Jenner

: Kendall Nicole Jenner Date of birth : 3 November 1995

: 3 November 1995 Age : 30 years old (as of 2026)

: 30 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Kendall Jenner has an estimated net worth of $80 million, built from both her modelling career and smart business moves. She has been the world’s highest-paid model since 2017, earning between $25 million and $40 million each year from runway work, campaigns, and major brand deals.

She has worked with global brands such as L'Oréal Paris, Calvin Klein, and Adidas, and in 2026, she became the Global Fragrance Ambassador for Emporio Armani. A big part of her wealth also comes from her tequila brand, 818 Tequila, which she launched in 2021. The brand has grown quickly, with projected revenue of over $55 million for 2025/2026.

Kendall also earns from her role as Creative Director at FWRD and from appearing on the reality show The Kardashians. She has invested heavily in real estate and luxury assets. Her property portfolio is worth over $45 million, including a $23 million estate in Montecito, a Beverly Hills home, and a ranch in Wyoming. Kendall also owns a car collection valued at more than $5 million.

4. Khloé Kardashian ($80 million)

Khloé Kardashian at Rheinterrasse on 8 May 2025 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Photo: Andreas Rentz

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Full name : Khloé Alexandra Kardashian

: Khloé Alexandra Kardashian Date of birth: 27 June 1984

27 June 1984 Age : 41 years old (as of 2026)

: 41 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

As of 2026, Khloé Kardashian’s net worth is estimated at $80 million. She has built a strong business portfolio focused on inclusive fashion and multi-season TV contracts. Her main asset is her 25% stake in Good American, the fashion brand she co-founded in 2016, valued at around $300 million in 2026.

She also earns between $12.5 and $15 million per season from Hulu’s The Kardashians as part of the family’s equal-pay deal. In 2026, she expanded into the food and wellness sector with Khloud, a protein snack line backed by investors including Serena Williams.

Khloé also earns from social media followers, including collaborations with brands like Fabletics. She owns a $17 million Hidden Hills mansion next to her mother, Kris Jenner, and launched her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, in late 2025, sharing insights into her personal life and business journey.

3. Kris Jenner ($170 million)

Kris Jenner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on 2 December 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kristen Mary Jenner

: Kristen Mary Jenner Date of birth : 5 November 1955

: 5 November 1955 Age : 70 years old (as of 2026)

: 70 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: San Diego, California, United States

Kris Jenner’s net worth is estimated at $170 million, built from managing her children’s careers and launching her own ventures. She takes a 10% management fee from every deal her six children sign, earning substantial payouts from major deals like Kylie Cosmetics’ sale to Coty Inc.

Kris also earns about $12.5 million per season as an executive producer on Hulu's The Kardashians and runs Jenner Communications, the family’s production company. Beyond management, she has launched her own brand, Safely, a line of plant-based cleaning products, and holds minor equity stakes in her daughters’ companies, including Kylie Cosmetics and Skims.

She has also authored a memoir and a cookbook. Her California real estate portfolio includes a $20 million Hidden Hills mansion and a $12 million La Quinta vacation home.

2. Kylie Jenner ($700 million)

Kylie Jenner at the Fine Arts Theatre on 29 January 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kylie Kristen Jenner

: Kylie Kristen Jenner Date of birth : 10 August 1997

: 10 August 1997 Age : 28 years old (as of 2026)

: 28 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kylie Jenner’s net worth is estimated at $700 million. She was famously called the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes in 2019, but that title was later corrected after financial disclosures showed her business was smaller and less profitable than initially reported.

Most of Kylie Jenner's wealth comes from her beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, in which she still owns about 44% after selling a 51% majority stake to Coty in 2019. She has also expanded into new ventures, including her fashion label Khy, the canned vodka soda brand Sprinter, and her fragrance line Cosmic, which launched a Cosmic Intense version in 2026.

Additional lines, such as Kylie Baby and Kylie Swim, also add to her overall business portfolio. Kylie’s real estate portfolio is valued at over $150 million, including a $60 million Hidden Hills compound and a $29 million Palm Springs retreat. She owns a private jet worth $72 million and a luxury car collection valued at about $20 million.

Kylie is also a global ambassador for luxury brands like Emporio Armani and through campaigns with Skims.

1. Kim Kardashian ($1.9 billion)

Kim Kardashian at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on 15 March 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kimberly Noel Kardashian

: Kimberly Noel Kardashian Date of birth : 21 October 1980

: 21 October 1980 Age : 45 years old (as of 2026)

: 45 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

As documented by Forbes, Kim Kardashian’s net worth is estimated at $1.9 billion, making her the richest member of her family. The vast majority of Kim's wealth is tied to her shapewear and apparel brand, Skims. The company was valued at $5 billion in late 2025 following a $225 million funding round led by Goldman Sachs.

Kim has also built a strong portfolio of additional businesses and investments. Her skincare and beauty line, SKKN by Kim, absorbed her former KKW Beauty brand and is valued at around $1 billion. She co-founded the private equity firm SKKY Partners, which invests in consumer and media companies, including the luxury condiment brand Truff.

Kim also earns approximately between $7.5 and $8 million per season for the Hulu series The Kardashians. Her property holdings exceed $100 million, including her famous $60 million mansion in Hidden Hills. On social media, Kim Kardashian can earn $300,000 to $1 million for a single sponsored Instagram post thanks to her hundreds of millions of followers.

Who is richer, Kim or Kylie?

As of 2026, Kim Kardashian is significantly richer than Kylie Jenner. Kim's net worth is roughly $1.9 billion, while Kylie's is estimated at $700 million.

Who is the least rich Kardashian?

Rob Kardashian is the least rich member of the core Kardashian-Jenner family, with an estimated net worth of $10 million.

How does Rob Kardashian make his money?

Rob Kardashian earns his money through his sock company, Arthur George, his streetwear brand Halfway Dead, and royalties from his past appearances on the family's reality TV shows.

Who is the richest Kardashian grandchild?

North West is widely considered the richest Kardashian-Jenner grandchild, with an estimated net worth of $10 million, according to Entrepreneur.com.

Who is the least successful Kardashian sister?

Based on their current net worth, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are tied as the least successful sisters, each with an estimated fortune of $80 million.

What is the Kardashian-Jenner’s net worth?

The Kardashian-Jenner family's combined net worth is estimated to be approximately $3 billion as of 2026.

Kim Kardashian is the richest in the Kardashian-Jenner family, followed by Kylie Jenner. While each sibling has built their own wealth, their combined fortunes add up to billions. Overall, their success comes from strong branding, business ventures, and years in the spotlight.

Legit.ng recently published the top richest Real Housewives cast members. The 2006 reality television series brought some of the wealthiest women to viewers’ attention. It showcases their luxurious lifestyles, leaving many curious about their sources of wealth.

Real Housewives cast members are not only reality TV stars, but they also have multiple ventures contributing to their overall wealth. Want to know the wealthiest among the Real Housewives cast members? Check out this article for comprehensive details about their net worth.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng