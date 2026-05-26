The RHOBH cast has a net worth ranging from $5 million to an astonishing $350 million. Kathy Hilton leads the pack with an estimated net worth of $350 million, followed by Kyle Richards at around $100 million. From multimillionaires like Sutton Stracke to longtime stars like Erika Jayne, the cast built their fortunes through real estate, fashion, entertainment, and Hollywood careers.

Kathy Hilton, Natalie Fuller, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, and Jennifer Tilly. Photo: Charles Sykes, @nataliesfuller, XNY, Rich Polk, Presley Ann/Getty Images (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

The franchise's wealthiest figure, Kathy Hilton, leads the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast with an estimated net worth of $350 million.

cast with an estimated net worth of $350 million. Reality TV icon Kyle Richards follows with an estimated $100 million fortune , built through acting, retail ventures, and her decades-long presence on the Beverly Hills franchise.

follows with an estimated , built through acting, retail ventures, and her decades-long presence on the Beverly Hills franchise. Southern socialite Sutton Stracke holds a reported net worth of $50 million , earned through her fashion boutique and a highly lucrative divorce settlement.

holds a reported net worth of , earned through her fashion boutique and a highly lucrative divorce settlement. Pop-culture figure Erika Jayne has an estimated net worth of around $5 million, built from her dance-pop music career and more than a decade on RHOBH.

RHOBH cast ranked: Who's the richest of them all?

In compiling and ranking the net worths of the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we relied on widely reported estimates while recognising that individual fortunes can change over time. The figures cited are drawn from publicly available data and reputable entertainment and finance sources, including Celebrity Net Worth, Forbes, and Business Insider.

Cast member Net worth Kathy Hilton $350 million Natalie Swanston Fuller $300 million Kyle Richards $100 million Sutton Stracke $50 million Jennifer Tilly $40 million Rachel Zoe $30 million Amanda Frances $30 million Bozoma Saint John $10 million Dorit Kemsley $5 million Erika Jayne $5 million

10. Erika Jayne — $5 million

Erika Jayne attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Photo: Jeff Kravitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Erika Nay Chahoy

Erika Nay Chahoy Date of birth: 10 July 1971

10 July 1971 Age: 54 years old (as of May 2026)

54 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Atlanta, Georgia, United States Profession: Singer, television personality, actress

Erika Jayne's net worth is estimated to be $5 million. She first gained recognition in the late 2000s as a club-chart-topping dance-pop artist before joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills full-time in 2015.

At one point, her wealth was significantly higher while she was married to attorney Tom Girardi. However, following their widely publicised 2020 split and subsequent legal disputes, Erika has largely relied on her own earnings.

A longtime Bravo TV personality, Jayne has maintained her wealth through her television salary, her Bet It All on Blonde residency, and brand partnerships, including a footwear line with ShoeDazzle, beauty collaborations, and sponsored social media campaigns.

9. Dorit Kemsley — $5 million

Dorit Kemsley appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show". Photo: Chris Haston

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Dorit Lemel

Dorit Lemel Date of birth: 14 July 1976

14 July 1976 Age: 49 years old (as of May 2026)

49 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Woodbridge, Connecticut, United States

Woodbridge, Connecticut, United States Profession: Fashion designer, television personality

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dorit Kemsley has an estimated net worth of $5 million. Before her television career, she spent more than a decade working for a global swimwear company in Italy. She later used her design experience to launch her own resort-wear brand, Beverly Beach.

Dorit also found success with a bridal collection created in collaboration with Australian designer Nektaria. She became a household name after joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in its seventh season.

8. Bozoma Saint John — $10 million

Bozoma Saint John speaks on stage during the 2025 Texas Conference for Women. Photo: Marla Aufmuth (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Bozoma Afiba Mamekyi Arthur

Bozoma Afiba Mamekyi Arthur Date of birth: 21 January 1977

21 January 1977 Age: 49 years old (as of 2026)

49 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Middletown, Connecticut, United States

Middletown, Connecticut, United States Profession: Business executive, author, reality star

Bozoma Saint John has an estimated net worth of $10 million. Unlike many reality stars, she built her wealth entirely in corporate America. She has held senior leadership roles at major companies, including Global Chief Marketing Officer at Netflix, as well as executive positions at Uber, Apple Music, Endeavour, and PepsiCo.

Known as "Boz," the trailblazing executive joined the franchise in Season 14, offering a glimpse into her fast-paced life as an author, public speaker, and pop-culture tastemaker. Her high-profile speaking engagements and consulting work continue to strengthen her financial portfolio.

7. Rachel Zoe — $30 million

Rachel Zoe at NYLON House in the Desert. Photo: Chad Salvador

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Rachel Zoe Rosenzweig

Rachel Zoe Rosenzweig Date of birth: 1 September 1971

1 September 1971 Age: 54 years old (as of May 2026)

54 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

New York City, New York, United States Profession: Fashion designer, celebrity stylist, author

Rachel Zoe boasts a net worth of approximately $30 million, built over decades as a leading figure in the fashion industry. She rose to international prominence in the mid-2000s as a top Hollywood stylist, helping define the signature looks of stars such as Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Lawrence.

Zoe is also well known in reality television, having previously headlined Bravo's The Rachel Zoe Project for five seasons. She later grew her fortune through The Zoe Report, her fashion and lifestyle ventures, and a range of high-profile brand partnerships before returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in Season 15.

6. Amanda Frances — $30 million

Amanda Frances is seen during a segment of "Good Day New York". Photo: Michael Simon (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Amanda Frances

Amanda Frances Date of birth: 12 September 1985

12 September 1985 Age: 40 years old (as of May 2026)

40 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: United States

United States Profession: Author, businesswoman, digital entrepreneur

A new addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15, Amanda Frances has often been associated with a self-promoted $30 million net worth. Known as the "Money Queen," she built a digital empire selling high-ticket online courses, masterclasses, and financial mindset programs.

These programs are designed to help women manifest wealth, a concept also explored in her bestselling book Rich as F*ck. However, the $30 million figure has been widely disputed. In a 2026 interview with People, Amanda Frances explained:

If I were to break it down just real simply, I self-published my book. I had great success, so I created a course called Self-Published. I made a few million dollars selling digital courses online, so I created a course called Sell From Your Soul on how to sell. I have a course called Course Creation Queen.

5. Jennifer Tilly — $40 million

Jennifer Tilly attends the Roundabout Gala. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jennifer Ellen Chan

Jennifer Ellen Chan Date of birth: 16 September 1958

16 September 1958 Age: 67 years old (as of May 2026)

67 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Harbour City, Los Angeles, California, United States

Harbour City, Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actress, professional pok*r player, voice actor

The American actress Jennifer Tilly has an estimated net worth of $40 million. She built her reputation in Hollywood with acclaimed roles in several films and TV series, including Bullets Over Broadway, Chucky, and High Holiday. Jennifer is also known for a long-running voice role on Family Guy.

Beyond acting, Tilly has also earned a high income as a professional pok*r player. A significant portion of her wealth is linked to her 1991 divorce from the late Sam Simon. Through that settlement, she continues to receive a share of royalties from The Simpsons, the long-running animated series.

4. Sutton Stracke — $50 million

Sutton Stracke at the Terry McMillan Presents: "Tempted by Love" Los Angeles Premiere. Photo: Elyse Jankowski

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sutton Thurman Brown

Sutton Thurman Brown Date of birth: 20 September 1971

20 September 1971 Age: 54 years old (as of May 2026)

54 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Columbia, South Carolina, United States

Columbia, South Carolina, United States Profession: Socialite, businesswoman, television personality

Sutton Stracke has an estimated net worth of around $50 million. She began her career as a classical dancer and later worked in arts fundraising before joining elite social circles in Bel-Air and West Hollywood. She is the founder of The Sutton Concept, a boutique featuring luxury fashion, fine art, and distinctive home décor.

The Southern socialite built much of her wealth through her 16-year marriage to Christian Stracke, a managing director at global financial firm PIMCO, followed by their divorce. Her ongoing role on Bravo also helps support her continued upscale lifestyle.

3. Kyle Richards — $100 million

Kyle Richards attends An Unforgettable Evening benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund. Photo: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kyle Egan Richards

Kyle Egan Richards Date of birth: 11 January 1969

11 January 1969 Age: 57 years old (as of 2026)

57 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States

Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actress, television personality, producer

Kyle Richards' net worth is reportedly $100 million. As the only original cast member to appear in every season, she serves as a central figure in the Beverly Hills franchise and earns one of the highest base salaries in reality television.

Richards started her career as a child actress, with roles in Little House on the Prairie and the classic horror film Halloween. In addition to her entertainment work and fashion ventures, she has also built wealth through business projects. A large portion of her share of the fortune comes from her long-term real estate partnership with her husband, luxury brokerage mogul Mauricio Umansky.

2. Natalie Swanston Fuller — $300 million

Natalie Fuller posing in a beautiful outdoor. Photo: @nataliesfuller (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Natalie Swanston Fuller

Natalie Swanston Fuller Place of birth: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Profession: Socialite, television personality

Natalie Swanston Fuller enters the reality television world with an estimated net worth of $300 million. She joins the franchise as a "friend of the housewives," with much of her financial profile linked to her ongoing divorce from entertainment executive Simon Fuller, the creator of American Idol and longtime manager of the Spice Girls.

With Simon Fuller's net worth estimated at $600 million, analysts have noted that a significant portion of the couple's shared assets may be considered in their separation after a 17-year marriage. Her debut season on Bravo offers viewers a glimpse into her highly exclusive lifestyle.

1. Kathy Hilton — $350 million

Kathy Hilton attends An Unforgettable Evening. Photo: Julian Hamilton

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kathleen Elizabeth Avanzino

Kathleen Elizabeth Avanzino Date of birth: 13 March 1959

13 March 1959 Age: 67 years old (as of 2026)

67 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

New York City, New York, United States Profession: Actress, fashion designer, television personality

Kathy Hilton sits at the top of the financial hierarchy with an estimated net worth of $350 million. While her daughter Paris Hilton helped elevate the family name into a global lifestyle brand, Kathy's wealth is largely tied to her marriage to real estate executive and hotel heir Rick Hilton.

The fashion designer Kathy married into the Hilton family dynasty in 1979. Alongside her inherited wealth, she has also built her own income through retail ventures, QVC home collections, luxury skincare products, and high-end real estate activity in Bel-Air.

Who is the richest Beverly Hills housewife?

Kathy Hilton is widely considered the richest Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, with an estimated net worth of about $350 million.

Are Kyle and Mauricio still married?

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are still legally married, although they announced their separation in 2023 and have been living apart.

The RHOBH cast features a mix of wealthy socialites, Hollywood veterans, and successful entrepreneurs. Their fortunes reflect decades of success in entertainment, fashion, real estate, and business ventures. As the franchise continues to thrive, the wealth and influence of its biggest stars keep growing alongside its global popularity.

Legit.ng also published an article on the net worth of the Sinners cast. The cast has built significant wealth through major franchises, music careers, and acclaimed independent projects.

The film’s lead star, Michael B. Jordan, is the highest-earning cast member, with an estimated net worth of around $50 million. His earnings come from blockbuster film salaries, profits from his production company Outlier Society, and his work directing Creed III.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng