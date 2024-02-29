Who is Denise Lombardo? Meet Jordan Belfort's first wife

Denise Lombardo is a real estate agent and sales executive from America. She is widely recognised as Jordan Belfort's ex-wife. Jordan is an American entrepreneur, author, and former stockbroker. Where is Denise Lombardo now, and did she remarry?

Denise Lombardo came into the limelight following her marriage to Jordan. However, the two divorced in 1991. Their marriage was briefly highlighted in the film The Wolf of Wall Street. She has three children and resides in Washington, D.C., United States.

Full name Denise Lombardo Gender Female Date of birth 11 November 1963 Age 60 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Ohio, United States Current residence Washington D.C, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 158 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Body measurements in inches 38-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres 97-64-89 Father Anthony Florito Mother Ann Lombardo Siblings 3 Marital status Married Husband Nick Amato Children 3 High School Bayside High School University Adelphi University, Towson University, Australian Catholic University Profession Real estate agent, sales executive Net worth $3 million

Denise Lombardo's biography

The sales executive was born and raised in Ohio, United States. Denise Lombardo's age is 60 years old as of February 2024. She was born on 11 November 1963, making her a Scorpio. She is an American national of white descent.

Her father is Anthony Florito, and her mother is Ann Lombardo. She grew up alongside her two sisters, Lisa and Deanna, and her brother Paul.

Educational background

Denise attended Dayside High School in the United States. She later enrolled at Adelphi University and graduated with a Bachelor's in English Literature in 1987. Denise also attended Towson University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Science. Additionally, she earned a master's in Educational Leadership and Administration from General Australian Catholic University.

Career

After graduating, Denise worked in the sales department of Modern Medical Systems from September 1993 to September 2000. In July 2006, she began working as a Smith & Nephew company rep. She worked there for two years.

The realtor is also a flooring specialist at The Home Depot, where she has been working since February 2000. Additionally, she has been working as a licenced real estate agent at Prudential Douglas Elliman based in Bayport, New York, United States, since 2010.

What is Denise Lombardo's net worth?

According to Bio Gossip, Popular Net Worth, and Buzz Nigeria, her alleged net worth is $3 million. Her primary source of income is her career as a real estate agent, flooring specialist, and sales executive.

Denise Lombardo and Jordan Belfort's relationship

Denise and Jordan are reportedly high school sweethearts. They began their romance while studying at Dayside High School. After dating for some years, they exchanged their wedding vows in 1985.

The two later parted ways in 1991. It is alleged that Denise divorced Jordan after discovering he had an affair with Nadine Caridi, whom he later married. The couple never got to have children together.

The American realtor got married to her husband, Nick Amato, after three years. Denise Lombardo and Nick Amato share three sons, Brett, Nicolas, and Matt.

What happened to Jordan Belfort's first wife?

Denise was not involved with her ex-husband's fraudulent schemes. Jordan Ross Belfort is an American entrepreneur, author, and former stockbroker. He had a franchise called Stratton Oakmont, which marketed penny stocks and engaged in deceptive 'pump and dump' stock sales that deceived investors.

In 1989, the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) initiated an investigation into his company. In 1996, the company was shut down by NASD. He was arrested together with his partner Daniel M. Porush in 1999 for securities fraud and money laundering that cost their victims over $200 million.

Jordan was sentenced to four years in prison in 2003 but served one year and ten months only. The court also ordered him to repay the $110.4 million he swindled from the stock buyers. Jordan wrote a book, The Wolf of Wall Street, which inspired the production of a movie with the same name in 2013.

The film chronicled the real-life story of Belfort and his career. Additionally, it depicted part of his married life, where actress Cristin Milioti played the character of Denise Lombardo and of Belfort by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Facts fast about Denise Lombardo

Who is Denise Lombardo? She is a real estate agent, flooring specialist, and sales executive widely known as Jordan Belfort's ex-wife. How old is Denise Lombardo today? She is 60 years old as of February 2024. Who are Denise Lombardo's parents? Her father is Anthony Florito, and her mother is Ann Lombardo. How much did Jordan Belfort's first wife make? She has an alleged net worth of $3 million. When did Denise Lombardo and Jordan Belfort divorce? Their divorce was finalised in 1991. Where is Denise Lombardo now? She currently resides in Washington, D.C., United States. Does Denise Lombardo have kids? She has three children: Brett, Nicky, and Matt.

Denise Lombardo is a real estate agent and flooring specialist from the United States. She came into the limelight following her marriage to Jordan Belfort. She works as a licensed real estate agent at Douglas Elliman Company.

