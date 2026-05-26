Larsa Pippen isn't the richest one, and it's not even close — the RHOM cast ranked by net worth
The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) cast features some incredibly wealthy reality television stars whose fortunes come from business, entertainment, and entrepreneurship. Cast members such as Lea Black, Lisa Hochstein, Larsa Pippen, and Alexia Nepola have built impressive fortunes over the years. Their net worth varies from approximately $2 million among the lower-earning stars to about $300 million at the top.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- RHOM cast net worth ranking
- 12. Guerdy Abraira ($2 million – $3 million)
- 11. Nicole Martin ($3 million)
- 10. Alexia Nepola ($3 million)
- 9. Julia Lemigova ($3 million)
- 8. Lisa Hochstein ($5 million)
- 7. Ana Quincoces ($5 million)
- 6. Marysol Patton ($7 million)
- 5. Joanna Krupa ($8 million)
- 4. Larsa Pippen ($10 million)
- 3. Adriana de Moura ($10 million)
- 2. Lea Black ($85 million)
- 1. Stephanie Shojaee ($300 million)
- Why is Lisa Hochstein so rich?
- How wealthy is Lisa Hochstein’s ex-husband?
- How rich is Stephanie Shojaee?
- Where does Marisol get her money from?
Key takeaways
- The RHOM cast features wealthy stars whose net worth ranges between $2 million and $300 million.
- While the reality TV show earned them prominence, they have made their wealth from various ventures, including modelling, acting, real estate, medical practice, legal careers, and entrepreneurship.
- Stephanie Shojaee, the president of Shoma Group, a South Florida real estate company, is considered the wealthiest RHOM cast member with an alleged net worth of $300 million.
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RHOM cast net worth ranking
The RHOM cast net worth ranking is based on publicly available estimates and financial reports from entertainment and celebrity wealth publications. Information used to compile the list was derived from credible sources such as Celebrity Net Worth, Reality Tea, The Sun, and Life & Style Mag.
Exact figures may vary because celebrity net worth estimates are not always officially confirmed.
Cast member
Net worth
Stephanie Shojaee
$300 million
Lea Black
$85 million
Adriana de Moura
$10 million
Larsa Pippen
$10 million
Joanna Krupa
$8 million
Marysol Patton
$7 million
Ana Quincoces
$5 million
Lisa Hochstein
$5 million
Julia Lemigova
$3 million
Alexia Nepola
$3 million
Nicole Martin
$3 million
Guerdy Abraira
$2 million – $3 million
12. Guerdy Abraira ($2 million – $3 million)
- Full name: Guerdy Abraira
- Date of birth: 4 January 1978
- Age: 48 years old (as of 2026)
- Profession: Reality TV star, social media influencer, event planner
Guerdy Abraira from RHOM’s net worth is alleged to range between $2 million and $3 million. She built her reputation as one of Miami’s top luxury event planners. Her company, Guerdy Design, organises upscale weddings, celebrity events, and high-end social functions.
The reality TV star became an inspiration to viewers after publicly discussing her cancer journey on the show. She is also the author of the book, From Trauma to Trophies, published in November 2025.
11. Nicole Martin ($3 million)
- Full name: Nicole Martin
- Date of birth: 2 September 1985
- Place of birth: 40 years old (as of May 2026)
- Profession: Reality TV star, anaesthesiologist, social media influencer
Nicole Martin stands out among the RHOM cast because of her medical career. She is a successful anaesthesiologist with years of experience in medicine, earning substantial income long before joining reality television. She allegedly has a net worth of approximately $3 million.
Apart from her medical work, Nicole has invested in luxury real estate and business ventures, including founding Exoceuticals, an exosome haircare and skincare company. Her fiancé, attorney Anthony Lopez, is also successful, contributing to the couple’s luxurious lifestyle.
10. Alexia Nepola ($3 million)
- Full name: Alexia Astrid Figueredo
- Date of birth: 3 May 1967
- Age: 59 years old (as of 2026)
- Profession: Reality TV star, media personality, businesswoman
Alexia Nepola, nicknamed Cuban Barbie, is one of the original RHOM stars and has an estimated net worth of $3 million. She built her fortune through reality television, magazine publishing, and business ventures. Alexia once served as the editor of Venue Magazine, a luxury lifestyle publication in Miami.
Her glamorous personality and dramatic personal life helped to make her one of the most recognisable faces on RHOM. She also owns Alexia + Frankie's Beauty Bar, a beauty and nail salon business, which contributes to her wealth.
9. Julia Lemigova ($3 million)
- Full name: Yulia Andreevna Lemigova
- Date of birth: 26 June 1972
- Age: 53 years old (as of May 2026)
- Profession: Reality TV star, model, businesswoman
Julia Lemigova is a former beauty queen and model who gained additional fame after joining RHOM. She is married to tennis legend Martina Navratilova, one of the greatest tennis players in history. The reality TV star's net worth is alleged to be about $3 million.
Julia has worked in modelling, skincare, and wellness businesses. Some of her business ventures include owning Russie Blanche, a French cosmetic brand, and establishing Joiya Spa, a spa centre in Paris, France.
She is also a farmer and an animal lover. Her storyline on RHOM often focuses on family life, farming, and her relationship with Martina Navratilova.
8. Lisa Hochstein ($5 million)
- Full name: Lisa Marie MacCallum
- Date of birth: 24 July 1982
- Age: 43 years old (as of May 2026)
- Profession: Reality TV star, model, actress, entrepreneur
Lisa Hochstein’s net worth is estimated at $5 million, earned through her work in modelling, acting, reality television, and entrepreneurship. She is one of the most recognisable faces of RHOM.
She rose to prominence after winning the 2002 Miss Swimsuit Canada pageant and later expanded her modelling portfolio under the name Lisa MacKay through various commercial assignments. Although she also explored acting, her only credited screen appearance was in the movie The Last Kiss.
Lisa is also into business and co-founded Hochstein Medspa with her ex-husband, Dr. Lenny Hochstein. Inspired by her personal experiences during divorce proceedings, she later launched Splitwell, a tech-enabled divorce planning platform, and also founded Fly Beauty by Lisa, a personal care and fine fragrance brand.
7. Ana Quincoces ($5 million)
- Full name: Ana Quincoces Rodriguez
- Date of birth: 10 November 1965
- Age: 60 years old (as of May 2026)
- Profession: Reality TV star, chef, lawyer, author
Ana Quincoces built her fortune through law, publishing, and media work before joining RHOM. Her net worth is estimated to be approximately $5 million.
She established herself as a respected attorney in Florida while simultaneously building a successful culinary media brand. Ana later authored several cookbooks, including Modern Cuban, The Versailles Restaurant Cookbook, and Cuban Chicks Can Cook. She has also appeared on television as a food and lifestyle expert, further expanding her public profile.
Beyond her legal and culinary careers, Ana co-hosts the Reality Court podcast alongside Ace Fanning, where they discuss stories and controversies from reality television. Her ability to diversify her income streams has helped her maintain a strong financial portfolio even after departing RHOM.
6. Marysol Patton ($7 million)
- Full name: Marysol Patton
- Date of birth: 9 January 1967
- Age: 59 years old (as of 2026)
- Profession: Reality TV star, entrepreneur, publicist
Marysol Patton’s net worth is approximately $7 million, much of her fortune stemming from her successful public relations company, The Patton Group. She gained widespread popularity for her witty personality and close friendship with Alexia Nepola.
The Patton Group is regarded as one of Miami’s leading public relations and marketing firms, representing luxury brands, celebrity events, restaurants, and fashion labels across South Florida. A portion of Marysol’s wealth also came through inheritance from her late mother, Elsa Patton, who became a fan favourite on RHOM.
In addition to her business success, Marysol has invested heavily in real estate. She inherited her parents’ canal-front home in Coconut Grove, which she reportedly listed for $4.95 million in 2025. She currently resides in another canal-front property in Coconut Grove valued at approximately $2.5 million.
5. Joanna Krupa ($8 million)
- Full name: Joanna Karolina Krupa
- Date of birth: 23 April 1979
- Age: 47 years old (as of 2026)
- Profession: Reality TV star, media personality, model, rights activist
Joanna Krupa has an estimated net worth of approximately $8 million, earned through modelling, television hosting, acting, and endorsement deals. Over the years, she has established herself as one of the most successful RHOM alumni in the entertainment industry.
Beyond her modelling career, Joanna has built an impressive acting and television résumé since making her debut in 1991. She has appeared in more than 30 films and television series, including The Dog Problem, Wedding Band, Ripple Effect, and Las Vegas.
In addition to entertainment, Joanna is widely recognised for her animal rights advocacy. She has participated in several campaigns for PETA and co-founded Angels for Animal Rescue alongside her friend Gabi Gutierrez. She also owns Krupaws, a pet accessory brand inspired by her passion for animal welfare.
4. Larsa Pippen ($10 million)
- Full name: Larsa Marie Younan
- Date of birth: 6 July 1974
- Age: 51 years old (as of May 2026)
- Profession: Reality TV star, entrepreneur, social media influencer
Pippen rose to prominence after joining RHOM. With an estimated net worth of approximately $10 million, she ranks among the wealthiest cast members on the show.
Larsa has built multiple income streams through reality television, social media influencing, fashion collaborations, and entrepreneurship. In addition to brand partnerships and television appearances, she launched her self-titled jewellery business and created Larsa Pippen Fitness, a subscription-based fitness and lifestyle platform.
She has also invested in luxury real estate over the years. In March 2022, Larsa Pippen purchased a penthouse apartment in Miami for approximately $3.375 million. She later listed the upscale property for sale in January 2024 with an asking price of $4.2 million.
3. Adriana de Moura ($10 million)
- Full name: Adriana de Moura
- Date of birth: 26 November 1965
- Age: 60 years old (as of May 2026)
- Profession: Reality TV star, international art dealer, cultural curator
Adriana de Moura is a Brazilian-born art expert, singer, and television personality. Before RHOM, she worked extensively in the art world and developed strong ties within Miami’s luxury art community. Her net worth is alleged to be approximately $10 million.
Reality TV helped expand her fame, while her music releases and entertainment appearances contributed to her earnings. Adriana is known for her dramatic storylines and outspoken personality on the show.
2. Lea Black ($85 million)
- Full name: Lisa Lea Black
- Date of birth: 23 April 1956
- Age: 70 years old (as of 2026)
- Profession: Reality TV star, model, actress, singer
Lea Black built a successful career as a businesswoman, philanthropist, author, and reality television personality long before joining RHOM. She is among the wealthiest Real Housewives across the franchise with an alleged net worth of approximately $85 million.
She established herself in the health and beauty industry during the 1980s and later developed more than 400 products through brands such as Lea Black Beauty and Sudden Youth skincare.
Beyond business, Lea became a recognised media personality through her appearances on The Real Housewives of Miami from 2011 to 2013. She also authored the novel Red Carpets & White Lies and hosted the podcast and web series Lunch With Lea Black.
1. Stephanie Shojaee ($300 million)
- Full name: Stephanie Mejia Shojaee
- Date of birth: 7 November 1984
- Age: 41 years old (as of May 2026)
- Profession: Reality TV star, entrepreneur
Stephanie Shojaee’s net worth is estimated at $300 million. She built her career in the luxury real estate industry, where she became known for her leadership and business expertise. Stephanie serves as the president of Shoma Group, a South Florida real estate company founded by her husband, Masoud Shojaee.
She later gained mainstream attention after joining The Real Housewives of Miami, where viewers were introduced to her lavish lifestyle and business-driven personality. Beyond television, she is also active in philanthropy and community initiatives tied to real estate development and education programmes in South Florida.
Why is Lisa Hochstein so rich?
Lisa Hochstein accumulated wealth through modelling, entrepreneurship, reality television, and business ventures. She co-founded Hochstein Medspa, launched the divorce-planning platform Splitwell, and created Fly Beauty by Lisa, a personal care and fragrance brand.
How wealthy is Lisa Hochstein’s ex-husband?
Dr. Leonard Hochstein’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $150 million. He built his fortune through his successful plastic surgery practice in Miami, luxury real estate investments, and appearances on reality television.
How rich is Stephanie Shojaee?
Stephanie Shojaee and her husband, Masoud Shojaee, have a combined net worth of approximately $300 million. Her wealth is tied to luxury property developments, business management, and media appearances.
Where does Marisol get her money from?
Marysol Patton earns money primarily from her public relations and marketing firm, The Patton Group. She also benefits from reality television income, brand partnerships, and inherited family wealth, including valuable real estate assets in Coconut Grove.
The RHOM cast features some of the wealthiest and most influential personalities in reality television. From luxury real estate and beauty brands to law, fashion, and media ventures, the stars have built impressive careers beyond the show. Their diverse income streams continue to grow their fortunes and keep fans interested in their glamorous lifestyles.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhunya Muhonji (Lifestyle writer) Muhunya Muhonji is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in July 2021 and has over five years of experience. Muhonji specialises in covering entertainment, technology, business, and biographies. He earned a degree in Agricultural Economics from Egerton University in 2014. To advance his technical expertise, he completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023. Additionally, he finished the Google News Initiative training in March 2024 and a Fact-Checking and Research training in September 2024. Email: muhunyah@gmail.com.