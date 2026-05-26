The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) cast features some incredibly wealthy reality television stars whose fortunes come from business, entertainment, and entrepreneurship. Cast members such as Lea Black, Lisa Hochstein, Larsa Pippen, and Alexia Nepola have built impressive fortunes over the years. Their net worth varies from approximately $2 million among the lower-earning stars to about $300 million at the top.

The RHOM cast members (L to R): Stephanie Shojaee, Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Larsa Pippen, and Joanna Krupa. Photo: C. Prescod, M. Hernandez, C. Sykes, A. London, B. Griffin (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

The RHOM cast features wealthy stars whose net worth ranges between $2 million and $300 million .

cast features wealthy stars whose net worth ranges between . While the reality TV show earned them prominence, they have made their wealth from various ventures, including modelling, acting, real estate, medical practice, legal careers, and entrepreneurship .

. Stephanie Shojaee, the president of Shoma Group, a South Florida real estate company, is considered the wealthiest RHOM cast member with an alleged net worth of $300 million.

RHOM cast net worth ranking

The RHOM cast net worth ranking is based on publicly available estimates and financial reports from entertainment and celebrity wealth publications. Information used to compile the list was derived from credible sources such as Celebrity Net Worth, Reality Tea, The Sun, and Life & Style Mag.

Exact figures may vary because celebrity net worth estimates are not always officially confirmed.

Cast member Net worth Stephanie Shojaee $300 million Lea Black $85 million Adriana de Moura $10 million Larsa Pippen $10 million Joanna Krupa $8 million Marysol Patton $7 million Ana Quincoces $5 million Lisa Hochstein $5 million Julia Lemigova $3 million Alexia Nepola $3 million Nicole Martin $3 million Guerdy Abraira $2 million – $3 million

12. Guerdy Abraira ($2 million – $3 million)

Guerdy Abraira arrives at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Photo: Rich Polk/Bravo

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Full name : Guerdy Abraira

: Guerdy Abraira Date of birth : 4 January 1978

: 4 January 1978 Age : 48 years old (as of 2026)

: 48 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Reality TV star, social media influencer, event planner

Guerdy Abraira from RHOM’s net worth is alleged to range between $2 million and $3 million. She built her reputation as one of Miami’s top luxury event planners. Her company, Guerdy Design, organises upscale weddings, celebrity events, and high-end social functions.

The reality TV star became an inspiration to viewers after publicly discussing her cancer journey on the show. She is also the author of the book, From Trauma to Trophies, published in November 2025.

11. Nicole Martin ($3 million)

Dr. Nicole Martin attends the 29th Annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball at InterContinental Miami in Miami, Florida. Photo: Jason Koerner

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Full name : Nicole Martin

: Nicole Martin Date of birth : 2 September 1985

: 2 September 1985 Place of birth : 40 years old (as of May 2026)

: 40 years old (as of May 2026) Profession: Reality TV star, anaesthesiologist, social media influencer

Nicole Martin stands out among the RHOM cast because of her medical career. She is a successful anaesthesiologist with years of experience in medicine, earning substantial income long before joining reality television. She allegedly has a net worth of approximately $3 million.

Apart from her medical work, Nicole has invested in luxury real estate and business ventures, including founding Exoceuticals, an exosome haircare and skincare company. Her fiancé, attorney Anthony Lopez, is also successful, contributing to the couple’s luxurious lifestyle.

10. Alexia Nepola ($3 million)

Alexia Nepola arrives at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Photo: Rich Polk/Bravo

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Alexia Astrid Figueredo

: Alexia Astrid Figueredo Date of birth : 3 May 1967

: 3 May 1967 Age : 59 years old (as of 2026)

: 59 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Reality TV star, media personality, businesswoman

Alexia Nepola, nicknamed Cuban Barbie, is one of the original RHOM stars and has an estimated net worth of $3 million. She built her fortune through reality television, magazine publishing, and business ventures. Alexia once served as the editor of Venue Magazine, a luxury lifestyle publication in Miami.

Her glamorous personality and dramatic personal life helped to make her one of the most recognisable faces on RHOM. She also owns Alexia + Frankie's Beauty Bar, a beauty and nail salon business, which contributes to her wealth.

9. Julia Lemigova ($3 million)

Julia Lemigova attends the 2024 National LGBTQ Task Force Gala at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Jason Koerner

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Full name : Yulia Andreevna Lemigova

: Yulia Andreevna Lemigova Date of birth : 26 June 1972

: 26 June 1972 Age : 53 years old (as of May 2026)

: 53 years old (as of May 2026) Profession: Reality TV star, model, businesswoman

Julia Lemigova is a former beauty queen and model who gained additional fame after joining RHOM. She is married to tennis legend Martina Navratilova, one of the greatest tennis players in history. The reality TV star's net worth is alleged to be about $3 million.

Julia has worked in modelling, skincare, and wellness businesses. Some of her business ventures include owning Russie Blanche, a French cosmetic brand, and establishing Joiya Spa, a spa centre in Paris, France.

She is also a farmer and an animal lover. Her storyline on RHOM often focuses on family life, farming, and her relationship with Martina Navratilova.

8. Lisa Hochstein ($5 million)

Lisa Hochstein attends the 2024 National LGBTQ Task Force Gala at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Jason Koerner

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Lisa Marie MacCallum

: Lisa Marie MacCallum Date of birth : 24 July 1982

: 24 July 1982 Age : 43 years old (as of May 2026)

: 43 years old (as of May 2026) Profession: Reality TV star, model, actress, entrepreneur

Lisa Hochstein’s net worth is estimated at $5 million, earned through her work in modelling, acting, reality television, and entrepreneurship. She is one of the most recognisable faces of RHOM.

She rose to prominence after winning the 2002 Miss Swimsuit Canada pageant and later expanded her modelling portfolio under the name Lisa MacKay through various commercial assignments. Although she also explored acting, her only credited screen appearance was in the movie The Last Kiss.

Lisa is also into business and co-founded Hochstein Medspa with her ex-husband, Dr. Lenny Hochstein. Inspired by her personal experiences during divorce proceedings, she later launched Splitwell, a tech-enabled divorce planning platform, and also founded Fly Beauty by Lisa, a personal care and fine fragrance brand.

7. Ana Quincoces ($5 million)

Ana Quincoces at the opening night of the live stage production of Qué Pasa, USA? Today...40 Years Later' in Miami, Florida. Photo: Manny Hernandez

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Ana Quincoces Rodriguez

: Ana Quincoces Rodriguez Date of birth : 10 November 1965

: 10 November 1965 Age : 60 years old (as of May 2026)

: 60 years old (as of May 2026) Profession: Reality TV star, chef, lawyer, author

Ana Quincoces built her fortune through law, publishing, and media work before joining RHOM. Her net worth is estimated to be approximately $5 million.

She established herself as a respected attorney in Florida while simultaneously building a successful culinary media brand. Ana later authored several cookbooks, including Modern Cuban, The Versailles Restaurant Cookbook, and Cuban Chicks Can Cook. She has also appeared on television as a food and lifestyle expert, further expanding her public profile.

Beyond her legal and culinary careers, Ana co-hosts the Reality Court podcast alongside Ace Fanning, where they discuss stories and controversies from reality television. Her ability to diversify her income streams has helped her maintain a strong financial portfolio even after departing RHOM.

6. Marysol Patton ($7 million)

Marysol Patton at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Bravo

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Marysol Patton

: Marysol Patton Date of birth : 9 January 1967

: 9 January 1967 Age : 59 years old (as of 2026)

: 59 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Reality TV star, entrepreneur, publicist

Marysol Patton’s net worth is approximately $7 million, much of her fortune stemming from her successful public relations company, The Patton Group. She gained widespread popularity for her witty personality and close friendship with Alexia Nepola.

The Patton Group is regarded as one of Miami’s leading public relations and marketing firms, representing luxury brands, celebrity events, restaurants, and fashion labels across South Florida. A portion of Marysol’s wealth also came through inheritance from her late mother, Elsa Patton, who became a fan favourite on RHOM.

In addition to her business success, Marysol has invested heavily in real estate. She inherited her parents’ canal-front home in Coconut Grove, which she reportedly listed for $4.95 million in 2025. She currently resides in another canal-front property in Coconut Grove valued at approximately $2.5 million.

5. Joanna Krupa ($8 million)

Joanna Krupa attends a special screening of Inaugural Entertainment's "Neglected" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Joanna Karolina Krupa

: Joanna Karolina Krupa Date of birth : 23 April 1979

: 23 April 1979 Age : 47 years old (as of 2026)

: 47 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Reality TV star, media personality, model, rights activist

Joanna Krupa has an estimated net worth of approximately $8 million, earned through modelling, television hosting, acting, and endorsement deals. Over the years, she has established herself as one of the most successful RHOM alumni in the entertainment industry.

Beyond her modelling career, Joanna has built an impressive acting and television résumé since making her debut in 1991. She has appeared in more than 30 films and television series, including The Dog Problem, Wedding Band, Ripple Effect, and Las Vegas.

In addition to entertainment, Joanna is widely recognised for her animal rights advocacy. She has participated in several campaigns for PETA and co-founded Angels for Animal Rescue alongside her friend Gabi Gutierrez. She also owns Krupaws, a pet accessory brand inspired by her passion for animal welfare.

4. Larsa Pippen ($10 million)

Larsa Pippen arrives at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Rich Polk/Bravo

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Larsa Marie Younan

: Larsa Marie Younan Date of birth : 6 July 1974

: 6 July 1974 Age : 51 years old (as of May 2026)

: 51 years old (as of May 2026) Profession: Reality TV star, entrepreneur, social media influencer

Pippen rose to prominence after joining RHOM. With an estimated net worth of approximately $10 million, she ranks among the wealthiest cast members on the show.

Larsa has built multiple income streams through reality television, social media influencing, fashion collaborations, and entrepreneurship. In addition to brand partnerships and television appearances, she launched her self-titled jewellery business and created Larsa Pippen Fitness, a subscription-based fitness and lifestyle platform.

She has also invested in luxury real estate over the years. In March 2022, Larsa Pippen purchased a penthouse apartment in Miami for approximately $3.375 million. She later listed the upscale property for sale in January 2024 with an asking price of $4.2 million.

3. Adriana de Moura ($10 million)

Adriana De Moura at Billboard Latin Women In Music held at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. Photo: Rich Polk

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Adriana de Moura

: Adriana de Moura Date of birth : 26 November 1965

: 26 November 1965 Age : 60 years old (as of May 2026)

: 60 years old (as of May 2026) Profession: Reality TV star, international art dealer, cultural curator

Adriana de Moura is a Brazilian-born art expert, singer, and television personality. Before RHOM, she worked extensively in the art world and developed strong ties within Miami’s luxury art community. Her net worth is alleged to be approximately $10 million.

Reality TV helped expand her fame, while her music releases and entertainment appearances contributed to her earnings. Adriana is known for her dramatic storylines and outspoken personality on the show.

2. Lea Black ($85 million)

Lea Black speaks during the Black's Annual Gala 2013 at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: John Parra

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Lisa Lea Black

: Lisa Lea Black Date of birth : 23 April 1956

: 23 April 1956 Age : 70 years old (as of 2026)

: 70 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Reality TV star, model, actress, singer

Lea Black built a successful career as a businesswoman, philanthropist, author, and reality television personality long before joining RHOM. She is among the wealthiest Real Housewives across the franchise with an alleged net worth of approximately $85 million.

She established herself in the health and beauty industry during the 1980s and later developed more than 400 products through brands such as Lea Black Beauty and Sudden Youth skincare.

Beyond business, Lea became a recognised media personality through her appearances on The Real Housewives of Miami from 2011 to 2013. She also authored the novel Red Carpets & White Lies and hosted the podcast and web series Lunch With Lea Black.

1. Stephanie Shojaee ($300 million)

Stephanie Shojaee appears on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Stephanie Mejia Shojaee

: Stephanie Mejia Shojaee Date of birth : 7 November 1984

: 7 November 1984 Age : 41 years old (as of May 2026)

: 41 years old (as of May 2026) Profession: Reality TV star, entrepreneur

Stephanie Shojaee’s net worth is estimated at $300 million. She built her career in the luxury real estate industry, where she became known for her leadership and business expertise. Stephanie serves as the president of Shoma Group, a South Florida real estate company founded by her husband, Masoud Shojaee.

She later gained mainstream attention after joining The Real Housewives of Miami, where viewers were introduced to her lavish lifestyle and business-driven personality. Beyond television, she is also active in philanthropy and community initiatives tied to real estate development and education programmes in South Florida.

Why is Lisa Hochstein so rich?

Lisa Hochstein accumulated wealth through modelling, entrepreneurship, reality television, and business ventures. She co-founded Hochstein Medspa, launched the divorce-planning platform Splitwell, and created Fly Beauty by Lisa, a personal care and fragrance brand.

How wealthy is Lisa Hochstein’s ex-husband?

Dr. Leonard Hochstein’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $150 million. He built his fortune through his successful plastic surgery practice in Miami, luxury real estate investments, and appearances on reality television.

How rich is Stephanie Shojaee?

Stephanie Shojaee and her husband, Masoud Shojaee, have a combined net worth of approximately $300 million. Her wealth is tied to luxury property developments, business management, and media appearances.

Where does Marisol get her money from?

Marysol Patton earns money primarily from her public relations and marketing firm, The Patton Group. She also benefits from reality television income, brand partnerships, and inherited family wealth, including valuable real estate assets in Coconut Grove.

The RHOM cast features some of the wealthiest and most influential personalities in reality television. From luxury real estate and beauty brands to law, fashion, and media ventures, the stars have built impressive careers beyond the show. Their diverse income streams continue to grow their fortunes and keep fans interested in their glamorous lifestyles.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the net worth of The Boys cast. The hit series has become one of Amazon Prime Video’s most successful productions, generating more than $290 million in streaming revenue.

The Boys cast members’ net worths reportedly range from $2.5 million to $20 million, with Karl Urban widely regarded as the wealthiest among them.Read on to discover their net worths and the various income sources.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng