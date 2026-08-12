The Jaws cast helped make the 1975 blockbuster one of Hollywood's most iconic films. Since then, the stars have taken different paths. Richard Dreyfuss went on to enjoy a long acting career, while others retired from the spotlight, and Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, and Murray Hamilton have since passed away.

Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider, Steven Spielberg, and Richard Dreyfuss during the filming of Spielberg's 'Jaws'. Photo: Universal Studios (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

The Jaws cast combined seasoned actors with rising talent, with stars like Richard Dreyfuss launching major Hollywood careers after the film.

cast combined seasoned actors with rising talent, with stars like Richard Dreyfuss launching major Hollywood careers after the film. Lee Fierro , who portrayed the grieving Mrs Kintner, spent decades mentoring young actors at the Island Theatre Workshop before she died in 2020 .

, who portrayed the grieving Mrs Kintner, spent decades at the Island Theatre Workshop before she died in . Jeffrey Kramer went from playing Deputy Hendricks to producing hit TV dramas like Ally McBeal and The Practice .

went from playing Deputy Hendricks to like and . Legendary stars like Roy Scheider and Robert Shaw left behind enduring acting legacies before their passing.

The Jaws cast then and now: Where are they now?

The Jaws cast brought the unforgettable residents of Amity Island to life in the 1975 thriller. Decades later, some stars remained active in Hollywood, while others retired or have since died. Here's where the iconic cast members are now.

Roy Scheider as Martin Brody

Roy Scheider poses for a portrait (L) and arrives at Smiles from the Stars: A Tribute (R). Photo: TPLP, John Shearer (modified by author)

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Full name: Roy Richard Scheider

Roy Richard Scheider Date of birth: 10 November 1932

10 November 1932 Date of death: 10 February 2008 (aged 75)

10 February 2008 (aged 75) Place of birth: Orange, New Jersey, United States

Orange, New Jersey, United States Profession: Actor, amateur boxer

Roy Scheider had already earned an Oscar nomination for his performance in The French Connection when he starred as Police Chief Martin Brody in Jaws. He went on to deliver acclaimed performances in All That Jazz and later led the sci-fi series seaQuest DSV.

Scheider continued acting in film and television for decades, with his final screen appearance coming in the thriller Beautiful Blue Eyes, which was released after his death. He died on 10 February 2008 from complications of a staph infection while battling multiple myeloma.

Richard Dreyfuss as Matt Hooper

Richard Dreyfuss stepped off a boat after a day of filming "Jaws" (L) and attends the world premiere of "Waltzing With Brando" (R). Photo: Paul Connell, Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

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Full name: Richard Stephen Dreyfuss

Richard Stephen Dreyfuss Date of birth: 29 October 1947

29 October 1947 Age: 78 years old (as of July 2026)

78 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Brooklyn, New York, United States Profession: Actor

Richard Dreyfuss played the brilliant oceanographer Matt Hooper in Jaws. The film marked the beginning of a remarkable run that included an Academy Award for Best Actor for The Goodbye Girl (1977). He also starred in Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Stand by Me, and earned another Oscar nomination for Mr. Holland's Opus.

Dreyfuss remains active in the entertainment industry as an actor and public speaker. He also promotes American civics education through the Dreyfuss Civics Initiative.

Robert Shaw as Quint

Robert Shaw acting during a performance of the TV production (L) and attends an outdoor event (R). Photo: Larry Ellis, John Bryson (modified by author)

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Full name: Robert Archibald Shaw

Robert Archibald Shaw Date of birth: 9 August 1927

9 August 1927 Date of death: 28 August 1978 (aged 51)

28 August 1978 (aged 51) Place of birth: Westhoughton, Lancashire, England

Westhoughton, Lancashire, England Profession: Actor, novelist, playwright

Robert Shaw gave an unforgettable performance as the relentless shark hunter Quint. Before Jaws, he had already earned acclaim as a Shakespearean stage actor and Oscar-nominated film star, with notable roles in From Russia with Love and The Sting.

After Jaws, Shaw appeared in films including Robin and Marian, Black Sunday, and Force 10 from Navarone. He died of a heart attack in August 1978 while driving in County Mayo, Ireland.

Lorraine Gary as Ellen Brody

Roy Scheider and Lorraine Gary on set (L) and Lorraine during the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival (R). Photo: Silver Screen Collection, Jesse Grant (modified by author)

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Full name: Lorraine Gottfried

Lorraine Gottfried Date of birth: 16 August 1937

16 August 1937 Age: 88 years old (as of July 2026)

88 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

New York City, New York, United States Profession: Retired actress, civic activist

Lorraine Gary played Ellen Brody, the matriarch of the Brody family, in Jaws, Jaws 2, and Jaws: The Revenge (1987). Outside the franchise, she also starred in Steven Spielberg's 1941 and the hit comedy Car Wash.

After retiring from acting, Gary devoted much of her time to philanthropy and civic work. She has served on the Human Rights Watch Women's Rights Advisory Committee and supported organisations such as Girls Learn International.

Susan Backlinie as Chrissie Watkins

Susan Backlinie celebrates the Jaws 30th Anniversary Edition DVD (L) and attends the Chiller Theatre Expo Halloween (R). Photo: Chris Polk, Bobby Bank (modified by author)

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Full name: Susan Jane Backlinie

Susan Jane Backlinie Date of birth: 1 September 1946

1 September 1946 Date of death: 11 May 2024 (aged 77)

11 May 2024 (aged 77) Place of birth: Miami, Florida, United States

Miami, Florida, United States Profession: Actress, stuntwoman, computer accountant

Susan Backlinie played Chrissie Watkins, the free-spirited swimmer who becomes the great white shark's first victim in the iconic opening scene of Jaws. A trained stuntwoman and animal trainer, she delivered a fearless performance that helped set the film's terrifying tone.

After Jaws, the American actress Backlinie appeared in 1941, Grizzly, and The Great Muppet Caper. She later left acting in the 1980s and worked as a computer accountant in California until her death in May 2024.

Jeffrey Kramer as Deputy Leonard Hendricks

Jeffrey Kramer during the CBS comedy television show (L) and attends the Chiller Theatre Expo Spring (R). Photo: Bobby Bank, CBS (modified by author)

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Full name: Jeffrey Kramer

Jeffrey Kramer Date of birth: 15 July 1945

15 July 1945 Age: 81 years old (as of 2026)

81 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

New York City, New York, United States Profession: Actor, television producer

Born in New York, United States, Jeffrey Kramer played Deputy Leonard Hendricks, Chief Brody's dependable deputy on Amity Island. He reprised the role in Jaws 2 before appearing in TV favourites such as MASH*, Happy Days, Baretta, and The Incredible Hulk, as well as films including Halloween II and Clue.

Kramer later transitioned into television production, earning credits on hit series including Chicago Hope, Ally McBeal, and The Practice.

Murray Hamilton as Mayor Larry Vaughn

Murray Hamilton appearing in the ABC TV movie 'Murder (L) and a promotional photo for the 'Hail to the Chief' (R). Photo: American Broadcasting Company (modified by author)

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Full name: Murray Richard Hamilton

Murray Richard Hamilton Date of birth: 24 March 1923

24 March 1923 Date of death: 1 September 1986 (aged 63)

1 September 1986 (aged 63) Place of birth: Washington, North Carolina, United States

Washington, North Carolina, United States Profession: Actor

Murray Hamilton portrayed the stubborn, tourism-driven Mayor Larry Vaughn, who famously refused to close Amity Island's beaches despite the deadly shark attacks. Before Jaws, he was an established character actor known for standout roles in The Graduate and The Hustler.

Hamilton reprised the role in Jaws 2 (1978) and continued appearing in film and television throughout the late 1970s and 1980s. He died of cancer in September 1986 at the age of 63, shortly before a planned cameo in Jaws: The Revenge.

Lee Fierro as Mrs. Kintner

Lee Fierro revisits the Edgartown Marina. Photo: Tara Bricking (modified by author)

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Full name: Elizabeth Lee Fierro

Elizabeth Lee Fierro Date of birth: 13 February 1929

13 February 1929 Date of death: 5 April 2020 (aged 91)

5 April 2020 (aged 91) Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

New York City, New York, United States Profession: Actress, theatre promoter, drama teacher

Lee Fierro played Mrs. Kintner, the grieving mother who memorably slaps Chief Brody after her young son becomes the shark's second victim in Jaws. A longtime Martha's Vineyard resident, she co-founded the Island Theatre Workshop in 1974 and spent decades acting and mentoring young performers.

Fierro reprised her role in Jaws: The Revenge (1987) and remained a cherished ambassador for the film, regularly attending fan events on Martha's Vineyard. She later moved to Ohio and died from COVID-19 complications in April 2020 at the age of 91.

Carl Gottlieb as Meadows

Carl poses with his book "The Jaws Log: Twenty-Fifth Anniversary Edition" (L) and attends the 8th Annual Variety Children's Charity (R). Photo: David, Rodin (modified by author)

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Full name: Carl Gottlieb

Carl Gottlieb Date of birth: 18 May 1938

18 May 1938 Age: 88 years old (as of 2026)

88 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

New York City, New York, United States Profession: Actor, screenwriter, comedian

Carl Gottlieb played Meadows, the quick-witted editor of The Amity Gazette in Jaws. Beyond his on-screen role, he was a key creative force behind the film, serving as co-screenwriter and extensively revising the script during production.

After Jaws, Gottlieb built a successful career as a writer and film producer. He co-wrote All of Me (1984) with Steve Martin, penned Jaws 2 and Jaws 3-D, and wrote for series including The Bob Newhart Show, Remington Steele, and The Twilight Zone. Gottlieb remains active, regularly sharing insights into the making of the blockbuster.

Jeffrey Voorhees as Alex Kintner

Jaws actor Jeffrey Voorhees signs autographs for fans. Photo: Joseph Prezioso (modified by author)

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Full name: Jeffrey Voorhees

Jeffrey Voorhees Date of birth: 22 August 1962

22 August 1962 Age: 63 years old (as of July 2026)

63 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth: Massachusetts, United States

Massachusetts, United States Profession: Former actor, restaurateur

Jeffrey Voorhees played Alex Kintner, the young boy whose shocking daytime shark attack became one of Jaws' most unforgettable scenes. Cast in local auditions on Martha's Vineyard, he remained in the film for many years, making it his only major screen role.

As an adult, Voorhees left acting and built a career in the hospitality industry, becoming a restaurant owner in Florida. He has since embraced his Jaws legacy, making occasional appearances at horror conventions and anniversary events.

Chris Rebello as Michael Brody

Full name: Christopher Rebello

Christopher Rebello Date of birth: 8 August 1963

8 August 1963 Date of death: 30 November 2000 (aged 37)

30 November 2000 (aged 37) Place of birth: Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts, United States

Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts, United States Profession: High school football coach

Chris Rebello portrayed Michael Brody, Chief Brody's eldest son, who narrowly survives a terrifying encounter with the shark in Jaws. Cast from Martha's Vineyard during local auditions, he had his only major acting role in the film.

Rather than pursue Hollywood, Rebello remained on Martha's Vineyard, where he worked locally and later became a respected football coach at Martha's Vineyard High School. He passed away in 2000 from a heart attack.

Jay Mello as Sean Brody

Jay Mello during the production of 'Jaws'. Photo: Fairchild Archive (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jay Mello

Jay Mello Date of birth: 16 June 1968

16 June 1968 Age: 58 years old (as of 2026)

58 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts, United States

Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts, United States Profession: Building contractor

Jay Mello played Sean Brody, the younger son of Chief and Ellen Brody, best remembered for copying his father's facial expressions during the family's dinner scene in Jaws. Like many of the film's child actors, he was a local Martha's Vineyard cast member during production.

After Jaws, Mello left acting and stayed out of the public spotlight, building a career as a contractor.

How many of the original cast of Jaws are still alive?

Few of the main Jaws cast members are still alive today. Richard Dreyfuss and Lorraine Gary are among the surviving stars, along with Carl Gottlieb, Jeffrey Kramer, Jeffrey Voorhees, and Jay Mello. Meanwhile, Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Murray Hamilton, Susan Backlinie, Lee Fierro, and several other cast members have passed away.

Why did Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw not get along?

Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw frequently clashed on set because of their contrasting personalities and acting styles. Their real-life tension ultimately added to the convincing rivalry between their characters aboard the Orca.

How old was Spielberg when he did Jaws?

Steven Spielberg was 27 years old during the principal photography of Jaws in 1974. He turned 28 shortly before the film premiered in June 1975.

In what town was Jaws filmed?

Jaws was filmed primarily in Edgartown on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, with other scenes shot in Chilmark and Aquinnah. Together, these locations served as the fictional Amity Island.

The Jaws cast left an unforgettable mark on cinema with performances that continue to captivate audiences more than 50 years later. While some stars enjoyed long Hollywood careers, others retired or have since passed away. Their legacy lives on through one of the greatest thrillers ever made.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

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