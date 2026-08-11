The Uncle Buck cast featured talented stars, including John Candy, Macaulay Culkin, and Amy Madigan. Since the 1989 comedy, many of the actors have continued to make their mark in Hollywood. Their careers have evolved and diversified across film, television, music, and other creative pursuits.

Uncle Buck cast members (L to R): Gaby Hoffmann, Macaulay Culkin, Jean Louisa Kelly. Photo: Jamie McCarthy, Maya Dehlin Spach, Manoli Figetakis (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

John Candy's portrayal of Buck Russell remains one of his most memorable comedy roles. He passed away in March 1994.

Macaulay Culkin rose from a child actor in Uncle Buck to international fame through Home Alone .

to international fame through . Gaby Hoffmann, Jean Louisa Kelly, and Laurie Metcalf went on to build successful careers in film and television.

The Uncle Buck cast followed diverse career paths, with several actors earning recognition across film, television, theatre, music, and production.

Uncle Buck's cast then and now: A look at how the actors have transformed

The Uncle Buck cast has undergone significant changes since the beloved 1989 comedy premiered. Some actors have remained active in Hollywood, while others have explored different career paths. Here is a look at how the stars have transformed over the years.

Garrett M. Brown

Garrett M. Brown displays a copy of his book Tin Sea. Photo: @garrettmbrown8 on Instagram (modified by author)

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Full name : Garrett M. Brown

: Garrett M. Brown Date of birth : 7 November 1948

: 7 November 1948 Age : 77 years old (as of July 2026)

: 77 years old (as of July 2026) Profession: Actor

Garrett M. Brown continued to build a steady career in film and television after playing Bob Russell in Uncle Buck. He appeared in films such as The Package, Rudy, The Express, and The Crazies, while also taking on numerous television roles.

On television, Brown made appearances in shows including The West Wing, The X-Files, Six Feet Under, and The Shield. His career has been marked by versatility, with the actor moving between comedy, drama, and supporting roles across film and television.

Elaine Bromka

Elaine Bromka in a 1980 film (L). The actress attends an event in New York (R). Photo: CBS, Chance Yeh (modified by author)

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Full name : Elaine Bromka

: Elaine Bromka Date of birth : 6 January 1950

: 6 January 1950 Age : 76 years old (as of 2026)

: 76 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actress

Elaine Bromka continued working as an actress after portraying Cindy Russell, the mother of the three children in Uncle Buck. She appeared in various film and television projects, including The Long Walk Home and the television movie The Marla Hanson Story.

Bromka also became known for her work on television, with appearances in shows such as Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and The Sopranos. Beyond acting, she has also maintained a presence in theatre and is recognised for her work as a teacher and performer.

Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin at an event in 1991 (L). The actor attends a fashion show in 2026 (R). Photo: Barry King, Monica Schipper (modified by author)

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Full name : Macaulay Carson Culkin

: Macaulay Carson Culkin Date of birth : 26 August 1980

: 26 August 1980 Age : 46 years old (as of 2026)

: 46 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actor, musician

Macaulay Culkin experienced one of the most dramatic career transformations among the Uncle Buck cast. His performance as Miles Russell helped establish him as a memorable child actor, but his breakthrough came soon afterward when he starred as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone and its sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and The Pagemaster.

After a hiatus from acting, Macaulay Culkin gradually returned to the entertainment industry and explored a wider range of creative projects. He has appeared in television productions including American Horror Story: Double Feature and The Righteous Gemstones.

Macaulay Culkin is also pursuing music and other creative ventures. He served as the lead vocalist for the comedy rock band The Pizza Underground and has appeared in several music videos.

Jean Louisa Kelly

Jean Louisa Kelly attends a film premiere (L). The actress attends an event in Los Angeles (R). Photo: Ron Galella, Stephanie Augello (modified by author)

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Full name : Jean Louisa Kelly

: Jean Louisa Kelly Date of birth : 9 March 1972

: 9 March 1972 Age : 54 years old (as of 2026)

: 54 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actress, singer

Jean Louisa Kelly continued acting after playing Tia Russell in Uncle Buck. She appeared in films including Mr. Holland's Opus, The Fantasticks, and Ant-Man, demonstrating her ability to move between family films, drama, and comedy.

Beyond acting, Jean Louisa Kelly also thrives as a singer. She is known for singing classic standards and musical theatre, including Someone to Watch Over Me, Where or When, and Danny Boy.

Gaby Hoffmann

Gaby Hoffmann attends a film premiere (L). The actress attends the 2026 New York Film Critics Circle Awards (R). Photo: Ron Galella, Cindy Ord (modified by author)

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Full name : Gabriella Mary Hoffmann

: Gabriella Mary Hoffmann Date of birth : 8 January 1982

: 8 January 1982 Age : 44 years old (as of 2026)

: 44 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actress

Gaby Hoffmann went on to establish a long and varied career after her role as Maizy Russell in Uncle Buck. As a child and young performer, she appeared in films such as Sleepless in Seattle, Now and Then, and Everyone Says I Love You.

Her career experienced a major resurgence in the 2010s, with acclaimed performances in television series such as Transparent and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

John Candy

John Candy receives the Founders Award from the Scleroderma Research Foundation at the 4th annual foundation benefit dinner at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel. Photo: Joan Adlen

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Full name : John Franklin Candy

: John Franklin Candy Date of birth : 31 October 1950

: 31 October 1950 Date of death : 4 March 1994

: 4 March 1994 Profession: Actor, comedian

John Candy was already an established comedy star when he played the title character in Uncle Buck, but he continued to enjoy major success in the years that followed. He appeared in popular films, including Home Alone, Only the Lonely, Cool Runnings, and Wagons East!, while also showing his dramatic range in films such as JFK.

Candy's career was cut short when he died in 1994 at the age of 43. Despite his relatively short life, he left behind a lasting legacy as one of the most beloved comedic performers of his generation.

Jay Underwood

Jay Underwood attends the 20th Annual Circus Vargas Party (L). The actor attends a film premiere (R). Photo: Ron Galella, Phillip Faraone (modified by author)

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Full name : Jay Underwood

: Jay Underwood Date of birth : 1 October 1968

: 1 October 1968 Age : 57 years old (as of July 2026)

: 57 years old (as of July 2026) Profession: Actor, lawyer

Jay Underwood continued working in film and television after playing Bug in Uncle Buck. His other notable acting credits included The Boy Who Could Fly, Not Quite Human, The Invisible Kid, and The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles.

Underwood's career later diversified beyond acting. After spending more than two decades working as a Hollywood actor, he moved into a different professional path and became a lawyer and pastor.

Laurie Metcalf

Laurie Metcalf attends the 45th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards (L). The actress attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall (R). Photo: Ron Galella, Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

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Full name : Lauren Elizabeth Metcalf

: Lauren Elizabeth Metcalf Date of birth : 16 June 1955

: 16 June 1955 Age : 71 years old (as of 2026)

: 71 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actress

Laurie Metcalf's career grew considerably after her appearance as Marcie Dahlgren-Frost in Uncle Buck. She became widely known for playing Jackie Harris on the hit sitcom Roseanne, a role that earned her four Primetime Emmy Awards.

Metcalf has also enjoyed considerable success on the big screen and on stage. Her film credits include JFK, Toy Story, and Lady Bird, with the latter earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She has also won two Tony Awards, making her one of the most decorated members of the Uncle Buck cast.

Dennis Cockrum

Dennis Cockrum plays the guitar (L). The actor in a movie scene (R). Photo: ABC Photo Archives, Patrick Wymore (modified by author)

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Full name : Dennis Cockrum

: Dennis Cockrum Date of birth : 16 February 1950

: 16 February 1950 Age : 76 years old (as of 2026)

: 76 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actor

Dennis Cockrum continued to develop a prolific career as a character actor after making his film debut in Uncle Buck. He went on to appear in numerous movies and television shows, with credits including The West Wing, Firefly, Gangster Squad, The Glimmer Man, and Hail, Caesar!.

Cockrum's career has been defined by his ability to take on a wide variety of supporting and character roles across film, television, and stage productions, with more than 100 screen credits to his name.

Amy Madigan

Amy Madigan stands against a wall (L). The actress attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (R). Photo: Nancy R. Schiff, Neilson Barnard (modified by author)

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Full name : Amy Marie Madigan

: Amy Marie Madigan Date of birth : 11 September 1950

: 11 September 1950 Age : 75 years old (as of July 2026)

: 75 years old (as of July 2026) Profession: Actress, producer, singer

Amy Madigan had already built an impressive acting career before Uncle Buck, and she continued to expand it with acclaimed work in both film and television. She appeared in notable films such as Field of Dreams, The Dark Half, Pollock, and The Laramie Project, while also taking on roles in television productions including Carnivàle, Grey's Anatomy, and Ray Donovan.

Madigan's long career has earned her significant recognition, including an Academy Award nomination for Twice in a Lifetime. More recently, her performance in the horror film Weapons brought her renewed attention and earned her the 2026 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

What happened to Maisy from Uncle Buck?

Maisy Russell, the youngest daughter in Uncle Buck, was played by Gaby Hoffmann. Hoffmann continued acting after the film and became known for roles in projects such as Sleepless in Seattle, Now and Then, Transparent, and Girls. She has remained active in film and television, earning critical acclaim for her performances.

At what age did John Candy pass away?

John Candy died on 4 March 1994, at the age of 43. The beloved Canadian actor and comedian died while filming Wagons East! in Mexico.

What did John Candy weigh when he died?

John Candy reportedly weighed approximately 330 pounds (150 kilograms) when he died. The actor struggled with being overweight for most of his adult life and weighed approximately 375 pounds (170 kilograms).

What happened to the Uncle Buck cast?

The cast members went on to pursue different career paths after the film. While John Candy continued to star in major comedies until he died in 1994, Macaulay Culkin became a major child star, and actors such as Gaby Hoffmann, Laurie Metcalf, and Amy Madigan built acclaimed careers across film, television, and theatre.

The Uncle Buck cast has taken different paths since the beloved 1989 comedy. While some actors became major stars, others continued successful careers in film, television, and theatre. Their diverse journeys have helped keep the film and its memorable characters in the hearts of fans.

Legit.ng recently published an interesting article about how the One on One cast has transformed over the years. Between 2001 and 2006, the comedy series brought laughter to many viewers, introducing audiences to a talented mix of young and established actors.

Today, much has changed in the personal and professional lives of the One on One cast members. While some have remained focused on acting, others have explored different ventures, including dancing, singing, production, modelling, and catering.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng