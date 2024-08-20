José Peseiro, super eagles coach: teams coached, stats & trophies

José Peseiro is a Portuguese football coach and former professional footballer. He played in the lower divisions of the Portuguese football league but did not enter the limelight until he became a coach. The coach has succeeded significantly with several national teams and football clubs in Europe, Asia, and Africa.

José Peseiro’s stint as a football player did not attract attention as he did not reach professional levels. However, he found his feet in coaching and has been at the helm of different football clubs and national teams since 1992. Currently, he is the head coach of the Nigeria national football team, which he guided to finishing as a runner-up in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Profile summary

Full name José Vítor dos Santos Peseiro Gender Male Date of birth 4 April 1960 Age 64 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Coruche, Portugal Current residence Lisbon, Portugal Nationality Portuguese Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Silvéria Peseiro Father João Peseiro Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Fátima Peseiro Children 2 College Superior Institute of Physical Education, Faculty of Human Motricity Profession Football coach, former professional footballer Current team Nigeria national football team Instagram @josepeseirocoach Facebook @jose.peseiro.oficial

José Peseiro’s biography

When was José Peseiro born? He was born in Coruche, Portugal, on 4 April 1960 and is 64 years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Aries.

The former football player was raised in the family of Silvéria and João Peseiro, alongside a younger sister. He is a Portuguese national of white ethnicity currently residing in Lisbon, Portugal.

He obtained a master’s degree in physical fitness from Superior Institute of Physical Education, Lisbon, between 1985 and 1989. Later, after retiring from his football career, he began furthering his education at the Faculty of Human Motricity, where he obtained a master’s degree in high-performance training between 2001 and 2003. He holds a coaching license from UEFA Pro.

José Peseiro’s career

José Peseiro has been in the football world since 1979 as a player and coach. Unlike many football coaches who excelled in their playing days, he did not reach professional heights but found his calling in coaching.

The Portuguese coach began his football career in 1979 when he signed for Cartaxo in a Portuguese league. He played for multiple football clubs in Portugal, including Oriental, Amora, Samora Correia, Torreense, União Santarém, Alcanenense, and UniãoSantarém. In his 15-year playing career, he never played in higher divisions than the Segunda Liga. He retired in 1994.

Coaching career

Towards his football retirement, José Peseiro started mulling about coaching. He began as a player-coach at his last football club, UniãoSantarém, and spent approximately eight years as a manager in Portuguese football's third and fourth tiers. The tactician boasts immense coaching experience, with over three decades at the helm of several and national teams.

José Peseiro has proven his abilities as a tactician and leader and is the national team coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has trained several clubs, including Sporting SP, Braga, Panathinaikos, Real Madrid, and Rapid București. Below are José Peseiro’s stats as a manager.

Team From To Games Won Drawn Lost Win% Oriental 1996 1999 103 51 26 26 49.51 Nacional 1999 2003 148 68 40 40 45.95 Sporting CP 2004 2005 64 34 10 19 53.97 Al Hilal 2006 2007 14 10 2 2 71.43 Panathinaikos 2007 2008 46 30 10 6 65.22 Rapid București 2008 2008 11 4 2 5 36.36 Rapid București 2008 2009 9 6 3 0 66.67 Saudi Arabia 2009 2011 31 12 12 7 38.71 Braga 2012 2013 47 23 8 16 48.94 Al Wahda 2013 2015 43 20 13 10 46.51 Al Ahly 2015 2016 12 8 2 2 66.67 Porto 2016 2016 22 13 1 8 59.09 Braga 2016 2016 23 11 5 7 47.83 Sharjah 2017 2017 21 3 8 10 14.29 Vitória Guimarães 2018 2018 10 4 2 4 40.00 Sporting CP 2018 2018 14 9 1 4 64.29 Venezuela 2020 2021 10 1 3 6 10.00 Nigeria 2022 2024 22 10 5 7 45.45

José Peseiro’s trophies

José has won a few silverware in over 30 years as a football manager at different clubs and national teams. Although he is not among the most decorated football coaches, he is respectable due to his ability to deliver success amid unfavourable circumstances. In 2003, as Real Madrid FC’s assistant coach, he helped the Spanish football giant lift the 2003 Spanish Super Cup. While at SC Braga as the head coach, he guided the Portuguese side to win the Taça da Liga in the 2012-2013 campaign.

He was also the head coach at Egypt’s Al Ahly FC, when it won the 2015–2016 Egyptian Premier League. The coach’s other notable achievements include finishing as runner-up in three tournaments, including the 2004–2005 UEFA Cup with Sporting CP, the 2015–2016 Taça de Portugal with Porto, and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria.

How much is José Peseiro's salary?

The Portuguese coach signed a one-year contract to become the head coach of the team Super Eagle in May 2022. The contract indicated his monthly salary as $70 thousand, but when he renewed the coaching contract in June 2023, his monthly salary was slashed to $50 thousand.

José Peseiro’s family

Is José Peseiro married? The Super Eagles coach is married to his wife, Fátima Peseiro. It is unknown when José and Fátima exchanged marriage vows, but they are parents of two grown-up children. Their daughter, Susana, is a fashion model and social media personality, while their son, Vítor Hugo, follows in his father’s footsteps as a football coach.

Fast facts about José Peseiro

How old is José Peseiro? He was born on 4 April 1960 and is 64 years old as of 2024. What is José Peseiro’s nationality? He is a Portuguese national currently residing in Lisbon, Portugal. What does José Peseiro do for a living? He is a football coach but was formerly a football player. Which teams have José Peseiro coached? The Portuguese tactician has vast coaching experience, dating back to 1992, having coached Sporting CP, Al Hilal, Porto, Braga, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and Nigeria. Did José Peseiro ever play football? Before his coaching career, he was a professional football player who plied his trade in the lower divisions of Portuguese football for clubs such as Oriental, Samora Correia, and Torreense. Who is the current Super Eagles coach? José Peseiro has been the Nigeria national football team coach since 15 May 2022. What is José Peseiro’s current salary? As the head coach of the Super Eagles, he is reportedly paid a monthly salary of about $50 thousand. Does José Peseiro have children? Yes. His wife is Fátima Peseiro, with whom he has two children, Susana and Vítor Hugo Peseiro. How tall is José Peseiro? His height is approximately 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres).

José Peseiro’s tactical mind and understanding of the game have been a resource for many football clubs and national teams. The Portuguese tactician is currently the head coach of the Nigeria national football team and has previously worked with top football clubs such as Braga, Porto, Sporting CP, Al Ahly, and Panathinaikos. In his personal life, he is married to Fátima Peseiro, and they have a son and a daughter.

