The Princess Bride cast charmed audiences with a timeless fantasy adventure that has since become a beloved cult classic. Among the film's most successful stars are Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, and Chris Sarandon. While many went on to star in films and TV series, others found success in writing, theatre, voice acting, and stage performances.

Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Rob Reiner, Chris Sarandon, Wallace Shawn, Carol Kane, and Billy Crystal attend the 25th anniversary cast reunion of "The Princess Bride". Photo: Stephen (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

The Princess Bride cast found success in blockbuster films, acclaimed television, and pop culture, with Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, and Mandy Patinkin leading the way.

cast found success in blockbuster films, acclaimed television, and pop culture, with Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, and Mandy Patinkin leading the way. Cary Elwes (Westley ) went on to star in blockbuster films such as Stranger Things while becoming a bestselling autho r with As You Wish .

) went on to such as while becoming a r with . Robin Wright and Cary Elwes rose to global stardom, while Wallace Shawn and Chris Sarandon enjoyed lasting success as acclaimed character actors and voice performers.

Beloved icons from the film have passed away over the years, including André the Giant in 1993 and Peter Falk in 2011.

Where is The Princess Bride cast now?

Since captivating audiences in The Princess Bride in 1987, the cast has gone on to build varied careers across film, television, theatre, writing, and other creative pursuits. Here is a look at where each of The Princess Bride cast members is now.

Cary Elwes as Westley

Cary Elwes signs copies of his book 'As You Wish' (R) and attends the 2026 National Board of Review Gala (L). Photo: Tibrina Hobson, Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

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Full name: Ivan Simon Cary Elwes

Ivan Simon Cary Elwes Date of birth: 26 October 1962

26 October 1962 Age: 63 years old (as of 2026)

63 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Westminster, London, England, United Kingdom

Westminster, London, England, United Kingdom Profession: Actor, writer

Cary Elwes played the legendary hero Westley in The Princess Bride. Born to painter Dominick Elwes and interior designer Tessa Kennedy, he trained in acting at the London Drama Centre and the Actors Studio in New York.

After the film launched him to international fame, Elwes built a successful career across film and television. His acting credits include Glory, Days of Thunder, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Liar Liar, Twister, and Stranger Things. He also became a bestselling author with his behind-the-scenes memoir, As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride.

Robin Wright as Buttercup

Robin attends the 25th Anniversary Cast Reunion of "The Princess Bride" (R) and attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents "The Girlfriend" (L). Photo: Dave, Araya. (modified by author)

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Full name: Robin Gayle Wright

Robin Gayle Wright Date of birth: 8 April 1966

8 April 1966 Age: 60 years old (as of 2026)

60 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Dallas, Texas, United States

Dallas, Texas, United States Profession: Actress, director, producer

Robin Wright played the iconic Princess Buttercup, a role that helped launch her decades-long career. Before acting, she worked as a fashion model from age 14, modelling in Paris and Japan before moving into television with the soap opera Santa Barbara.

Following The Princess Bride, Wright became one of Hollywood's most respected actresses. Her credits include Forrest Gump, Message in a Bottle, Unbreakable, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and the Wonder Woman films. She also earned widespread acclaim for starring in and directing Netflix's House of Cards, winning a Golden Globe and receiving multiple Emmy nominations.

Mandy Patinkin as Inigo Montoya

Mandy Patinkin attends the 25th-anniversary cast reunion of "The Princess Bride" (R) and SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: "Frankenstein" (L). Photo: Stephen Lovekin, Dia (modified by author)

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Full name: Mandel Bruce Patinkin

Mandel Bruce Patinkin Date of birth: 30 November 1952

30 November 1952 Age: 73 years old (as of 2026)

73 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Profession: Actor, singer

Mandy Patinkin played the unforgettable swordsman Inigo Montoya, delivering the iconic line, "You killed my father. Prepare to die." Before breaking into film, he built an acclaimed stage career, winning a Tony Award for his performance in the Broadway production of Evita.

After The Princess Bride, Patinkin enjoyed a successful career across theatre, film, and television. He starred as Jason Gideon in Criminal Minds and earned widespread acclaim and multiple Emmy nominations for his role as CIA operative Saul Berenson in Homeland.

Chris Sarandon as Prince Humperdinck

Chris Sarandon poses as he departs after Jennifer Garner's final performance (R) and attends the 2018 Fan Expo Canada (L). Photo: Bruce Glikas, Che Rosales (modified by author)

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Full name: Christopher Sarandon Jr.

Christopher Sarandon Jr. Date of birth: 24 July 1942

24 July 1942 Age: 83 years old (as of 2026)

83 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Beckley, West Virginia, United States

Beckley, West Virginia, United States Profession: Actor

Chris Sarandon portrayed the villainous Prince Humperdinck in The Princess Bride. Before joining the cast, he earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Dog Day Afternoon (1975).

After the film, Sarandon built a long career across film, television, stage, and voice acting. He is best known as the speaking voice of Jack Skellington in The Nightmare Before Christmas, a role he has reprised in video games and Disney theme park attractions. He has also appeared in television series including Orange Is the New Black and Law & Order.

Wallace Shawn as Vizzini

Wallace Shawn attends the 25th Anniversary Cast Reunion of "The Princess Bride" (R) and attends Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 5" premiere (L). Photo: Dave Kotinsky, Valerie (modified by author)

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Full name: Wallace Michael Shawn

Wallace Michael Shawn Date of birth: 12 November 1943

12 November 1943 Age: 82 years old (as of 2026)

82 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

New York City, New York, United States Profession: Actor, playwright, essayist

Wallace Shawn played the boastful mastermind Vizzini, delivering the unforgettable catchphrase, "Inconceivable!" Before The Princess Bride, he established himself as an acclaimed playwright, writing works such as The Designated Mourner.

Following the film, Shawn built a prolific career in film, television, and voice acting. He is best known as the voice of Rex in Pixar's Toy Story franchise and has appeared in popular series including Gossip Girl and Young Sheldon.

Billy Crystal as Miracle Max

Billy Crystal attends the 25th anniversary cast reunion of "The Princess Bride" (R) and the CHANEL Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner (L). Photo: Stephen Lovekin, Kristina Bumphrey (modified by author)

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Full name: William Edward Crystal

William Edward Crystal Date of birth: 14 March 1948

14 March 1948 Age: 78 years old (as of 2026)

78 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, United States

Manhattan, New York, United States Profession: Actor, comedian, writer, producer

Billy Crystal stole scenes as the eccentric Miracle Max, the self-proclaimed resurrection expert. Already a comedy star thanks to Saturday Night Live and a successful stand-up career, he brought one of the film's most memorable performances despite his brief appearance.

After The Princess Bride, Crystal cemented his place as a comedy legend. He starred in hit films including When Harry Met Sally..., City Slickers, and Analyze This, hosted the Academy Awards nine times, and voiced Mike Wazowski in Pixar's Monsters, Inc. franchise.

Carol Kane as Valerie

Carol Kane attends the FYC screening of Netflix's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (R) and attends Columbia Pictures' "Caught Stealing" premiere (L). Photo: Jason LaVeri, Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

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Full name: Carol Laura Kane

Carol Laura Kane Date of birth: 18 June 1952

18 June 1952 Age: 74 years old (as of 2026)

74 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio, United States

Cleveland, Ohio, United States Profession: Actress, comedian

Carol Kane portrayed Valerie, Miracle Max's quick-witted wife who helps revive Westley. Before The Princess Bride, she had already earned critical acclaim, receiving an Academy Award nomination for Hester Street and appearing in films such as Annie Hall.

Following the film, the American actress continued a successful career across film, television, and theatre. She later won over a new generation of fans with her recurring role as Lillian Kaushtupper in Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, while remaining active on Broadway.

Christopher Guest as Count Tyrone Rugen

Christopher Guest attends the world premiere of 'Halloween H20' and attends the 76th Annual ACE Eddie Awards. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante, JB Lacroix (modified by author)

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Full name: Christopher Haden-Guest, 4th Baron Haden-Guest

Christopher Haden-Guest, 4th Baron Haden-Guest Date of birth: 5 February 1948

5 February 1948 Age: 78 years old (as of 2026)

78 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

New York City, New York, United States Profession: Actor, writer, musician, director

Christopher Guest played the six-fingered villain Count Tyrone Rugen. Before The Princess Bride, he had already established himself as a talented comedian, writer, and musician with a strong reputation in satirical comedy.

After the film, Guest became a pioneer of the modern mockumentary. He wrote, directed, and starred in acclaimed improvised comedies including Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, and For Your Consideration.

Fred Savage as The Grandson

Fred Savage attends the premiere of "SPF-18" (R) and poses backstage during the 98th Oscars Governors Ball (L). Photo: Jason LaVeris, Mike Baker (modified by author)

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Full name: Fredrick Aaron Savage

Fredrick Aaron Savage Date of birth: 9 July 1976

9 July 1976 Age: 50 years old (as of 2026)

50 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Profession: Actor, film director, producer

Fred Savage, a film director, played the sceptical grandson who listens as his grandfather reads The Princess Bride. Soon after the film, he rose to stardom as Kevin Arnold in The Wonder Years, earning Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

As an adult, Savage built a successful career behind the camera as a television director and producer. He has directed episodes of hit comedies including Modern Family, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Party Down, and black-ish.

André the Giant as Fezzik

Andre the Giant smiles as he walks around in the ring. Photo: Bruce Bennett Studios (modified by author)

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Full name: André René Roussimoff

André René Roussimoff Date of birth: 19 May 1946

19 May 1946 Date of death: 27 January 1993 (aged 46)

27 January 1993 (aged 46) Place of birth: Grenoble, France

Grenoble, France Profession: Professional wrestler, actor

The French professional wrestler André the Giant, known as the "Eighth Wonder of the World," played the gentle giant Fezzik. Standing 7 feet 4 inches tall due to gigantism, he was one of professional wrestling's biggest international stars.

The Princess Bride revealed a different side of André, showcasing his warmth, humour, and natural charm beyond the wrestling ring. It remains one of his most beloved performances. He died of congestive heart failure in January 1993, leaving a lasting legacy in both wrestling and film.

Peter Falk as The Grandfather

Peter Falk posing, smiling (R), and during The 20th Anniversary William S. Paley Television Festival Presents "Columbo" (L). Photo: Bob Riha, Victor Spinelli (modified by author)

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Full name: Peter Michael Falk

Peter Michael Falk Date of birth: 16 September 1927

16 September 1927 Date of death: 23 June 2011 (aged 83)

23 June 2011 (aged 83) Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

New York City, New York, United States Profession: Actor

Peter Falk played the warm-hearted grandfather who reads The Princess Bride to his sick grandson. By then, he was already a television legend, best known for his Emmy-winning portrayal of the rumpled detective in Columbo.

Falk continued acting in film and television throughout his later years. He died in June 2011 at the age of 83, leaving behind a remarkable legacy and one of the film's most memorable performances.

What is the famous line from The Princess Bride?

The Princess Bride is filled with memorable quotes, but the most famous is Inigo Montoya's unforgettable declaration of revenge: "Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die."

Is The Princess Bride LGBTQ?

The Princess Bride is a classic fairy-tale romance centred on the love story between Westley and Princess Buttercup. While it does not feature LGBTQ+ themes or characters, the film has become a cult favourite within parts of the LGBTQ+ community.

Is Rob Reiner in The Princess Bride?

Rob Reiner did not act in the film; rather, he served as its director and producer, bringing William Goldman's beloved novel to the big screen.

How many characters did Billy Crystal play in The Princess Bride?

Billy Crystal played one character in The Princess Bride: the eccentric resurrection expert Miracle Max. While developing the role, he drew inspiration from several eccentric personalities and improvised much of his dialogue with his on-screen wife, Valerie, played by Carol Kane.

The cast of The Princess Bride has followed diverse and inspiring paths since leaving the film. While some became global superstars, others found success in quieter, equally meaningful ways. Their journeys highlight the lasting legacy of The Princess Bride in shaping talent and storytelling across generations.

Legit.ng recently published an interesting article about the Frasier cast and where they all ended up. Most of the cast went on to achieve lasting success in the entertainment industry. John Mahoney died in 2018 at the age of 77 following complications from cancer.

The Frasier cast features Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, and John Mahoney. Since the beloved sitcom ended in 2004, its stars have pursued diverse careers in television, film, theatre, and beyond.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng