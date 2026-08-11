The Spaceballs cast includes Mel Brooks, Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, and Daphne Zuniga. Released in 1987, the classic sci-fi parody mocked everything from movie merchandising to absurd special effects. Nearly four decades later, the cast took different career paths. Some have retired, while others have passed away.

From (L-R): Lewis Pullman, Daphne Zuniga, Josh Greenbaum, Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman and Josh Gad promote the film "Spaceballs: The New One". Photo: Chris Delmas (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Mel Brooks and Rick Moranis earned major industry honours, including an EGOT and a Primetime Emmy Award, respectively.

Bill Pullman and Daphne Zuniga anchored the plot, though Hollywood later underutilised their comedic talents.

John Candy, Van Patten, Joan Rivers, and John Hurt have all passed away.

and have all passed away. Rick Moranis joined Bill Pullman and Daphne Zuniga on stage to announce the sequel, Spaceballs: The New One.

Where is the Spaceballs cast now?

Mel Brooks created a sci-fi universe where jokes flew as fast as starships. Giant set pieces filled the screen, but stellar cast chemistry drove Spaceballs' success. Here is how the main cast members fared after their journey through the galaxy.

Mel Brooks (President Skroob / Yogurt)

Mel Brooks at Spago's Restaurant on 28 September 1987 (L). The actor attends the "Spaceballs" screening during the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival (R). Photo: Jim Smeal, Presley Ann (modified keywords)

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Full name: Melvin James Brooks

Melvin James Brooks Date of birth: 28 June 1926

28 June 1926 Age: 100 years old (as of August 2026)

100 years old (as of August 2026) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA

Mel Brooks wrote, directed, and pulled double duty on screen in Spaceballs. He portrayed incompetent President Skroob and the wise hermit Yogurt. Brooks was already a comedy titan, having directed hits like Blazing Saddles and Young Frankenstein.

Following Spaceballs, Brooks directed Robin Hood: Men in Tights. He later adapted The Producers into a record-breaking Broadway musical. As an EGOT winner, Brooks maintains his sharp wit well into his nineties and beyond.

Rick Moranis (Dark Helmet)

Rick Moranis at the Fourth Annual Comedy Awards on 10 March 1990 (L). The actor at the Amazon MGM Photocall during CinemaCon 2026 (R). Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

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Full name: Frederick Allan Moranis

Frederick Allan Moranis Date of birth: 18 April 1953

18 April 1953 Age: 73 years old (as of August 2026)

73 years old (as of August 2026) Place of birth: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Rick Moranis is a Canadian actor and comedian who gave an unforgettable performance as Dark Helmet. His deadpan delivery and improvised scenes with action figures became fan favourites.

After starring in Ghostbusters and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Moranis stepped back from acting. He left Hollywood in the late 1990s following his wife's death. He chose to focus entirely on raising his children.

Moranis later addressed his long hiatus from Hollywood:

I took a break, which turned into a longer break. But I didn't really miss it. I was working with wonderful people, but I went from that to being at home with a couple of little kids.

Moranis' character is returning in the upcoming sequel, scheduled for release in 2027. He announced the news alongside his co-stars, confirming the title Spaceballs: The New One.

Bill Pullman (Lone Starr)

Bill Pullman at the premiere of "Sibling Rivalry" at Mann's Chinese Theatre (L). The actor at the "The Boroughs" Los Angeles premiere (R). Photo: Ron Galella, Alberto Rodriguez (modified by author

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Full name : William James Pullman

: William James Pullman Date of birth : 17 December 1953

: 17 December 1953 Age : 72 years old (as of August 2026)

: 72 years old (as of August 2026) Place of birth: Hornell, New York, USA

Bill Pullman starred as Lone Starr, a rogue pilot spoofing Han Solo and Luke Skywalker. The role established the actor as a charming, self-deprecating leading man.

Despite his comedic talent, Hollywood frequently cast Pullman in dramatic roles. He later starred in major hits like Independence Day, While You Were Sleeping, and Lost Highway. While Pullman built a steady career, critics noted that studios underutilised his comedic range.

Daphne Zuniga (Princess Vespa)

Daphne Zuniga at the 3rd Annual Jim Thorpe Pro Sports Awards, Wiltern Theatre, Los Angeles (L). The actress during "The Jacket" Premiere (R). Photo: Ron Galella, Albert L. Ortega (modified by author)

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Full name: Daphne Eurydice Zuniga

Daphne Eurydice Zuniga Date of birth: 28 October 1962

28 October 1962 Age: 64 years old (as of August 2026)

64 years old (as of August 2026) Place of birth: San Francisco, California, USA

Daphne Zuniga played Princess Vespa, a runaway royal equipped with a hair-gun and a sharp attitude. She matched her seasoned co-stars beat for beat with sharp comedic timing.

After the film, the American actress shifted predominantly toward television work. She starred as Jo Reynolds on the popular 1990s drama Melrose Place. Zuniga also starred in Beautiful People and One Tree Hill.

Though Zuniga worked steadily in television, she rarely returned to feature comedy roles. The actress will reprise her role in the sequel Spaceballs: The New One, set to premiere in April 2027.

Joan Rivers (Voice of Dot Matrix)

Joan Rivers poses for a portrait in 1990 (L). TV Personality attends the 12th Annual Live Out Loud Gala on 30 April 2013 (R). Photo: Harry Langdon, Jim Spellman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Joan Alexandra Molinsky

Joan Alexandra Molinsky Date of birth: 8 June 1933

8 June 1933 Died: 4 September 2014 (aged 81)

4 September 2014 (aged 81) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA

Joan Rivers voiced Dot Matrix, the gold-plated droid bodyguard to Princess Vespa. Her raspy voice and rapid delivery gave the robot a memorable personality.

Rivers was already a trailblazing stand-up comedian and TV personality. She continued dominating pop culture commentary and comedy tours for decades. Rivers passed away in 2014 following surgical complications.

George Wyner (Colonel Sandurz)

George Wyner during a shoot on 14 June 1982 (L). The actor attends TV Land's "Hot In Cleveland" And "Retired At 35" Premiere Party (R). Photo: ABC Photo Archives, Michael Kovac (modified by author)

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Full name: George Wyner

George Wyner Date of birth: 20 October 1945

20 October 1945 Age: 80 years old (as of August 2026)

80 years old (as of August 2026) Place of birth: Boston, Massachusetts, USA

George Wyner played Colonel Sandurz, the frustrated second-in-command to Dark Helmet. Wyner's deadpan reactions during the famous "Instant Cassettes" scene remain fan favourites.

Wyner has worked as a character actor for over five decades. His television credits include Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law, and Desperate Housewives. The American actor also appeared in the Coen brothers' film A Serious Man.

Van Patten (King Roland)

Van Patten pictured in 1978 (L). The actor attends AFI's 41st Life Achievement Award Tribute to Mel Brooks at Dolby Theatre on 6 June 2013 (R). Photo: Images Press, Jason Kempin (modified by author)

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Full name: Richard Vincent Van Patten

Richard Vincent Van Patten Date of birth: 9 December 1928

9 December 1928 Died: 23 June 2015 (aged 86)

23 June 2015 (aged 86) Place of birth: Queens, New York, USA

Van Patten portrayed King Roland, Princess Vespa's well-meaning father. Although his screen time was short, he added warmth to the film.

Van Patten enjoyed an acting career spanning more than six decades. He was best known for starring as Tom Bradford in Eight Is Enough. He passed away in June 2015 from diabetes complications and left behind a remarkable legacy in American television.

Michael Winslow (Radar Technician)

Portrait of Michael Winslow from 1988 (L). The comedian during the curtain call at "Voca People" at New World Stages on 9 May 2012 (R). Photo: Valdmanis, Robin Marchant (modified by author)

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Full name: Michael Leslie Winslow

Michael Leslie Winslow Date of birth: 6 September 1958

6 September 1958 Age: 68 years old (as of August 2026)

68 years old (as of August 2026) Place of birth: Spokane, Washington, USA

Michael Winslow made a memorable cameo as the Radar Technician. He used his vocal sound effects to mimic radio equipment on screen.

Known as "The Man of 10,000 Sound Effects", Winslow rose to fame in the Police Academy films. He has also starred in Cheech and Chong's Next Movie, The Love Boat, and Nice Dreams. The American comedian continues to perform live stand-up comedy and appears at fan conventions worldwide.

John Candy (Barf)

Canadian actor John Candy attends the ShoWest '91 convention on 7 February 1991. Photo: Steve Schapiro, Vinnie Zuffante (modified by author)

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Full name: John Franklin Candy

John Franklin Candy Date of birth: 31 October 1950

31 October 1950 Died: 4 March 1994 (aged 43)

4 March 1994 (aged 43) Place of birth: Newmarket, Ontario, Canada

John Candy brought warmth to the role of Barf, the loyal "Mawg" Lone Starr's sidekick. He performed inside a heavy, uncomfortable costume with effortless comedic timing.

After the film, Candy went on to star in beloved classics like Planes, Trains and Automobiles and Uncle Buck. Tragically, Candy passed away from a heart attack in 1994 while filming Wagons East! in Mexico.

John Hurt (The Alien)

John Hurt in a suite at the Regency Hotel (L). The actor at the Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1 - UK film premiere (R). Photo: Pat Carroll, Justin Goff (modified by author)

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Full name: Sir John Vincent Hurt

Sir John Vincent Hurt Date of birth: 22 January 1940

22 January 1940 Died: 25 January 2017 (aged 77)

25 January 2017 (aged 77) Place of birth: Chesterfield, Derbyshire, England

Sir John Hurt parodied his famous role as Kane from the 1979 sci-fi horror film Alien. He recreated the chestburster scene, only for the creature to dance away singing.

Hurt was one of Britain's most acclaimed actors. His career included roles in Midnight Express and The Elephant Man. The English actor later appeared in Harry Potter, Doctor Who, and V for Vendetta. Hurt passed away from pancreatic cancer in January 2017, days after his 77th birthday.

Who is still alive from Spaceballs now?

The original cast members Mel Brooks, Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, Daphne Zuniga, and George Wyner are all still alive. However, some cast members who have passed away include John Candy (1994), Joan Rivers (2014), and Van Patten (2015).

Did Spaceballs make any money?

The film grossed over $38 million domestically against a $22.7 million budget. It became a massive commercial hit through home video and television syndication.

Who will play Barf in Spaceballs 2?

According to Gold Derby, the production team chose not to recast John Candy's character out of respect. Instead, new stars like Keke Palmer and Anthony Carrigan are joining the cast in original roles.

Did Spaceballs ever get sued by Star Wars?

According to JoBlo, Mel Brooks obtained permission from George Lucas before filming. Lucas loved the script, and his company, Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), even assisted with post-production sound effects.

How many characters did Mel Brooks play in Spaceballs?

Mel Brooks played two main roles: President Skroob and Yogurt. President Skroob was the bumbling ruler of Planet Spaceballs, and Yogurt is the wise old master who understands the power of "The Schwartz".

Who is the woman in Spaceballs?

The female lead in the movie is Princess Vespa, played by actress Daphne Zuniga. Additionally, the iconic voice of her robot companion, Dot Matrix, was provided by comedian Joan Rivers.

The Spaceballs cast created a comedy classic that continues to entertain audiences today. While comedy legends defined its tone, the entire ensemble helped build its lasting legacy. Their collective work built a lasting legacy that continues to entertain generations of comedy fans.

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