Spaceballs cast — Mel Brooks, John Candy and the ones who never quite got their due
The Spaceballs cast includes Mel Brooks, Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, and Daphne Zuniga. Released in 1987, the classic sci-fi parody mocked everything from movie merchandising to absurd special effects. Nearly four decades later, the cast took different career paths. Some have retired, while others have passed away.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Where is the Spaceballs cast now?
- Who is still alive from Spaceballs now?
- Did Spaceballs make any money?
- Who will play Barf in Spaceballs 2?
- Did Spaceballs ever get sued by Star Wars?
- How many characters did Mel Brooks play in Spaceballs?
- Who is the woman in Spaceballs?
Key takeaways
- Mel Brooks and Rick Moranis earned major industry honours, including an EGOT and a Primetime Emmy Award, respectively.
- Bill Pullman and Daphne Zuniga anchored the plot, though Hollywood later underutilised their comedic talents.
- John Candy, Van Patten, Joan Rivers, and John Hurt have all passed away.
- Rick Moranis joined Bill Pullman and Daphne Zuniga on stage to announce the sequel, Spaceballs: The New One.
Where is the Spaceballs cast now?
Mel Brooks created a sci-fi universe where jokes flew as fast as starships. Giant set pieces filled the screen, but stellar cast chemistry drove Spaceballs' success. Here is how the main cast members fared after their journey through the galaxy.
Mel Brooks (President Skroob / Yogurt)
- Full name: Melvin James Brooks
- Date of birth: 28 June 1926
- Age: 100 years old (as of August 2026)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA
Mel Brooks wrote, directed, and pulled double duty on screen in Spaceballs. He portrayed incompetent President Skroob and the wise hermit Yogurt. Brooks was already a comedy titan, having directed hits like Blazing Saddles and Young Frankenstein.
Following Spaceballs, Brooks directed Robin Hood: Men in Tights. He later adapted The Producers into a record-breaking Broadway musical. As an EGOT winner, Brooks maintains his sharp wit well into his nineties and beyond.
Rick Moranis (Dark Helmet)
- Full name: Frederick Allan Moranis
- Date of birth: 18 April 1953
- Age: 73 years old (as of August 2026)
- Place of birth: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Rick Moranis is a Canadian actor and comedian who gave an unforgettable performance as Dark Helmet. His deadpan delivery and improvised scenes with action figures became fan favourites.
After starring in Ghostbusters and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Moranis stepped back from acting. He left Hollywood in the late 1990s following his wife's death. He chose to focus entirely on raising his children.
Moranis later addressed his long hiatus from Hollywood:
I took a break, which turned into a longer break. But I didn't really miss it. I was working with wonderful people, but I went from that to being at home with a couple of little kids.
Moranis' character is returning in the upcoming sequel, scheduled for release in 2027. He announced the news alongside his co-stars, confirming the title Spaceballs: The New One.
Bill Pullman (Lone Starr)
- Full name: William James Pullman
- Date of birth: 17 December 1953
- Age: 72 years old (as of August 2026)
- Place of birth: Hornell, New York, USA
Bill Pullman starred as Lone Starr, a rogue pilot spoofing Han Solo and Luke Skywalker. The role established the actor as a charming, self-deprecating leading man.
Despite his comedic talent, Hollywood frequently cast Pullman in dramatic roles. He later starred in major hits like Independence Day, While You Were Sleeping, and Lost Highway. While Pullman built a steady career, critics noted that studios underutilised his comedic range.
Daphne Zuniga (Princess Vespa)
- Full name: Daphne Eurydice Zuniga
- Date of birth: 28 October 1962
- Age: 64 years old (as of August 2026)
- Place of birth: San Francisco, California, USA
Daphne Zuniga played Princess Vespa, a runaway royal equipped with a hair-gun and a sharp attitude. She matched her seasoned co-stars beat for beat with sharp comedic timing.
After the film, the American actress shifted predominantly toward television work. She starred as Jo Reynolds on the popular 1990s drama Melrose Place. Zuniga also starred in Beautiful People and One Tree Hill.
Though Zuniga worked steadily in television, she rarely returned to feature comedy roles. The actress will reprise her role in the sequel Spaceballs: The New One, set to premiere in April 2027.
Joan Rivers (Voice of Dot Matrix)
- Full name: Joan Alexandra Molinsky
- Date of birth: 8 June 1933
- Died: 4 September 2014 (aged 81)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA
Joan Rivers voiced Dot Matrix, the gold-plated droid bodyguard to Princess Vespa. Her raspy voice and rapid delivery gave the robot a memorable personality.
Rivers was already a trailblazing stand-up comedian and TV personality. She continued dominating pop culture commentary and comedy tours for decades. Rivers passed away in 2014 following surgical complications.
George Wyner (Colonel Sandurz)
- Full name: George Wyner
- Date of birth: 20 October 1945
- Age: 80 years old (as of August 2026)
- Place of birth: Boston, Massachusetts, USA
George Wyner played Colonel Sandurz, the frustrated second-in-command to Dark Helmet. Wyner's deadpan reactions during the famous "Instant Cassettes" scene remain fan favourites.
Wyner has worked as a character actor for over five decades. His television credits include Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law, and Desperate Housewives. The American actor also appeared in the Coen brothers' film A Serious Man.
Van Patten (King Roland)
- Full name: Richard Vincent Van Patten
- Date of birth: 9 December 1928
- Died: 23 June 2015 (aged 86)
- Place of birth: Queens, New York, USA
Van Patten portrayed King Roland, Princess Vespa's well-meaning father. Although his screen time was short, he added warmth to the film.
Van Patten enjoyed an acting career spanning more than six decades. He was best known for starring as Tom Bradford in Eight Is Enough. He passed away in June 2015 from diabetes complications and left behind a remarkable legacy in American television.
Michael Winslow (Radar Technician)
- Full name: Michael Leslie Winslow
- Date of birth: 6 September 1958
- Age: 68 years old (as of August 2026)
- Place of birth: Spokane, Washington, USA
Michael Winslow made a memorable cameo as the Radar Technician. He used his vocal sound effects to mimic radio equipment on screen.
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Known as "The Man of 10,000 Sound Effects", Winslow rose to fame in the Police Academy films. He has also starred in Cheech and Chong's Next Movie, The Love Boat, and Nice Dreams. The American comedian continues to perform live stand-up comedy and appears at fan conventions worldwide.
John Candy (Barf)
- Full name: John Franklin Candy
- Date of birth: 31 October 1950
- Died: 4 March 1994 (aged 43)
- Place of birth: Newmarket, Ontario, Canada
John Candy brought warmth to the role of Barf, the loyal "Mawg" Lone Starr's sidekick. He performed inside a heavy, uncomfortable costume with effortless comedic timing.
After the film, Candy went on to star in beloved classics like Planes, Trains and Automobiles and Uncle Buck. Tragically, Candy passed away from a heart attack in 1994 while filming Wagons East! in Mexico.
John Hurt (The Alien)
- Full name: Sir John Vincent Hurt
- Date of birth: 22 January 1940
- Died: 25 January 2017 (aged 77)
- Place of birth: Chesterfield, Derbyshire, England
Sir John Hurt parodied his famous role as Kane from the 1979 sci-fi horror film Alien. He recreated the chestburster scene, only for the creature to dance away singing.
Hurt was one of Britain's most acclaimed actors. His career included roles in Midnight Express and The Elephant Man. The English actor later appeared in Harry Potter, Doctor Who, and V for Vendetta. Hurt passed away from pancreatic cancer in January 2017, days after his 77th birthday.
Who is still alive from Spaceballs now?
The original cast members Mel Brooks, Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, Daphne Zuniga, and George Wyner are all still alive. However, some cast members who have passed away include John Candy (1994), Joan Rivers (2014), and Van Patten (2015).
Did Spaceballs make any money?
The film grossed over $38 million domestically against a $22.7 million budget. It became a massive commercial hit through home video and television syndication.
Who will play Barf in Spaceballs 2?
According to Gold Derby, the production team chose not to recast John Candy's character out of respect. Instead, new stars like Keke Palmer and Anthony Carrigan are joining the cast in original roles.
Did Spaceballs ever get sued by Star Wars?
According to JoBlo, Mel Brooks obtained permission from George Lucas before filming. Lucas loved the script, and his company, Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), even assisted with post-production sound effects.
How many characters did Mel Brooks play in Spaceballs?
Mel Brooks played two main roles: President Skroob and Yogurt. President Skroob was the bumbling ruler of Planet Spaceballs, and Yogurt is the wise old master who understands the power of "The Schwartz".
Who is the woman in Spaceballs?
The female lead in the movie is Princess Vespa, played by actress Daphne Zuniga. Additionally, the iconic voice of her robot companion, Dot Matrix, was provided by comedian Joan Rivers.
The Spaceballs cast created a comedy classic that continues to entertain audiences today. While comedy legends defined its tone, the entire ensemble helped build its lasting legacy. Their collective work built a lasting legacy that continues to entertain generations of comedy fans.
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Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the project in August 2022. With over four years of digital journalism experience, she specialises in biographies, entertainment, and business. Naomi holds a Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University (2012). She also earned a Higher Diploma in HR from IHRM and a Marketing Diploma from Kenyatta University. To advance her editorial skills, she completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in 2024.