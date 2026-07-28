The Middle cast includes Patricia Heaton, Neil Flynn, Charlie McDermott, Eden Sher, and Atticus Shaffer. Since the series ended in 2018, many of the stars have continued acting, while others have explored new careers or chosen a quieter life away from Hollywood.

Patricia Heaton (L), Neil Flynn (C) and Charlie McDermott (R) are some of The Middle cast. Photo: Jesse Grant, Etienne Laurent, Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The Middle ran for nine seasons from 2009 to 2018 and remains one of ABC's most beloved family sitcoms.

ran for nine seasons from 2009 to 2018 and remains one of ABC's most beloved family sitcoms. After the show, Patricia Heaton continued acting, starring on CBS's Carol's Second Act , and has since shifted focus to producing and promoting indie films.

continued acting, starring on CBS's , and has since shifted focus to producing and promoting indie films. Neil Flynn also maintains a steady presence on television with live-action roles in sitcoms such as Shrinking and numerous voice work for projects like Clone High and Superman: Man of Tomorrow.

also maintains a steady presence on television with live-action roles in sitcoms such as numerous voice work for projects like and Charlie McDermott, Eden Sher, and Atticus Shaffer each pursued different paths, including directing, writing, voice acting, and digital content creation .

. Some former cast members, such as Beau Wirick and John Gammon, stepped away from acting and now live more private lives.

The Middle cast: where are they now

The Middle was one of ABC's most popular family sitcoms, following the everyday lives of the Heck family and their neighbours for nine seasons from 2009 to 2018. Since then, the cast has taken different paths, with some staying busy in Hollywood while others stepped away from the spotlight. Here's where the main cast is now.

Actor Character Patricia Heaton Frankie Heck Neil Flynn Mike Heck Charlie McDermott Axl Heck Eden Sher Sue Heck Atticus Shaffer Brick Heck

Patricia Heaton (Frankie Heck)

Patricia Heaton on ABC's The Middle - Season Seven. Photo: Michael Ansell

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Patricia Helen Heaton

: Patricia Helen Heaton Date of birth : 4 March 1958

: 4 March 1958 Age : 68 years old (as of 2026)

: 68 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Bay Village, Ohio, United States

Patricia Heaton played Frankie Heck, the mother of the Heck family. After The Middle ended in 2018, Heaton continued acting, appearing in Carol's Second Act (2019–2020), Frasier (2024), The Unbreakable Boy (2025), and The Ritual (2025). She also produces television projects and hosts lifestyle shows, including Patricia Heaton Parties.

Long before The Middle, Patricia Heaton was known for portraying Debra Barone in Everybody Loves Raymond, a role that earned her two Primetime Emmy Awards. In addition to her career, Heaton has been married to English actor, producer, and director David Hunt since 13 October 1990, and they have four sons together.

Neil Flynn (Mike Heck)

Neil Flynn on ABC's The Middle - Season two. Photo: Bruce Birmelin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Neil Richard Flynn

Neil Richard Flynn Date of birth: 13 November 1960

13 November 1960 Age: 65 years old (as of 2026)

65 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Neil Flynn played Mike Heck, the father of the Heck family. Since the show ended in 2018, Flynn continued acting with roles in Abby's (2019), voice roles in Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020), Clone High (2023), and The Santa Clauses (2023), before joining the Apple TV+ comedy-drama Shrinking (2023–2026).

Before The Middle, Flynn gained recognition for playing Janitor on Scrubs (2001–2009). He has also appeared in popular films such as The Fugitive (1993), Magnolia (1999), Mean Girls (2004), and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

Charlie McDermott (Axl Heck)

Neil Flynn on ABC's The Middle - Season Nine. Photo: Michael Ansell

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Charles Joseph McDermott Jr.

Charles Joseph McDermott Jr. Date of birth: 6 April 1990

6 April 1990 Age: 36 years old (as of 2026)

36 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: West Chester, Pennsylvania, United States

In The Middle, Charlie McDermott played Axl Heck, the Heck family's eldest son. Before The Middle, McDermott earned critical praise for his role as Axl's namesake, Charlie, in Frozen River (2008), which earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor at just 18 years old.

Since The Middle finale in 2018, McDermott appeared in the family comedy Instant Family (2018) and the horror film Countdown (2019), before shifting much of his focus to writing, directing, music, and other independent creative projects. He recently appeared on The Middle rewatch podcast, Middling. McDermott has been married to Sara Rejaie since 2017.

Eden Sher (Sue Heck)

Eden Sher on ABC's The Middle - Season Nine in 2018. Photo: Michael Ansell

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Eden Rebecca Sher

Eden Rebecca Sher Date of birth: 26 December 1991

26 December 1991 Age: 34 years old (as of 2026)

34 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Eden Sher played Sue Heck, the middle child of the Heck family. After the sitcom ended in 2018, Sher continued voicing Star Butterfly in Star vs. the Forces of Evil until 2019 and later appeared in Lopez vs. Lopez (2023), How I Met Your Father (2023), Chibiverse (2024–2026), Night Court (2025), and the TV movie A Keller Christmas Vacation (2025).

In recent years, Eden Sher has remained active in acting, voice work, writing, and comedy, including releasing her 2026 stand-up special, Eden Sher: I Was on a Sitcom. She also co-hosts Middling with Eden and Brock, a The Middle rewatch podcast, alongside Brock Ciarlelli.

Outside of her career, Sher has been married to screenwriter and television writer Nick Cron-DeVico since 2020. The couple share three children.

Atticus Shaffer (Brick Heck)

Atticus Shaffer on ABC's The Middle - Season Nine in 2018. Photo: Michael Ansell

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Atticus Ronald Shaffer

Atticus Ronald Shaffer Date of birth: 19 June 1998

19 June 1998 Age: 28 years old (as of 2026)

28 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Santa Clarita, California, United States

Atticus Shaffer played Brick Heck, the Heck family's youngest child. After the sitcom ended, Shaffer focused mainly on voice acting, with credits including The Lion Guard (2016–2019), Harvey Girls Forever! (2018–2020), Arlo the Alligator Boy (2021), Adventures in Odyssey (2020–2023), and Firebuds (2022–2025).

Shaffer is also a digital content creator who shares gaming and lifestyle content on his YouTube and Twitch channels while pursuing writing and directing. Before The Middle, Shaffer appeared in films such as Hancock (2008) and The Unborn (2009).

Beau Wirick (Sean Donahue)

Beau Wirick at ABC's "The Middle" 200th episodes celebration at the Fig & Olive on 28 October 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Beau Wirick

Beau Wirick Date of birth: 30 April 1986

30 April 1986 Age: 40 years old (as of 2026)

40 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Orange, California, United States

Beau Wirick played Sean Donahue, Axl Heck's loyal best friend who eventually became Sue Heck's husband in the series finale. After The Middle ended, Wirick took a step back from acting, returning for The Happy Camper (2023) and Unsung Hero (2024). Per his LinkedIn profile, Wirick currently works as a Wealth Advisor at Morton Wealth.

He recently reunited with his former castmates to guest-star on Eden Sher's popular rewatch podcast, Middling with Eden and Brock. Away from the screen, Wirick married his The Middle co-star Daniela Bobadilla, who played Lexie Brooks, in 2018. The couple even co-starred together in the romantic comedy film The Happy Camper.

Brock Ciarlelli (Brad Bottig)

Brock Ciarlelli on ABC's The Middle - Season Nine in 2018. Photo: Michael Ansell

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Brock Ciarlelli

Brock Ciarlelli Date of birth: 12 July 1993

12 July 1993 Age: 33 years old (as of 2026)

33 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Littleton, Colorado, United States

In The Middle, Brock Ciarlelli played Brad Bottig, Sue Heck's best friend. After the sitcom ended, he reprised his role in the unaired Sue Sue in the City pilot before appearing in Bros (2022), Glamorous (2023), and Doctor Odyssey (2024). Ciarlelli starred in the demanding one-man comedy play Fully Committed in Los Angeles, playing 37 separate characters.

He has also reunited with co-star Eden Sher to co-host the rewatch podcast Middling with Eden and Brock. Ciarlelli also gives back to the industry as an acting coach and mentor on the faculty of Stan Kirsch Studios. Beyond his career, Ciarlelli has been in a long-term relationship with television and film producer Kameron Tarlow since 2018.

Jen Ray (Nancy Donahue)

Jen Ray on ABC's The Middle - Season Seven in 2018. Photo: Michael Ansell

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jen Ray

Jen Ray Date of birth: 19 December 1974

19 December 1974 Age: 51 years old (as of July 2026)

51 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth: Darien, Illinois, United States

Jen Ray played Nancy Donahue, the Hecks' neighbour. After The Middle, Ray continued acting with recurring roles on General Hospital (2019–present) and appearances in Monster (2025) and Thee Third Act (2025). Before The Middle, Ray appeared in guest roles on series such as Gilmore Girls, Big Love, True Blood, and The New Normal.

Beyond Hollywood, Ray has also worked with her former co-star Patricia Heaton, per Christian Post. As a World Vision celebrity advocate, she visited refugee camps in Uganda to help provide meals and support for displaced families.

Chris Kattan (Bob Weaver)

Chris Kattan at Directors Village in Westwood on 9 July 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Christopher Lee Kattan

Christopher Lee Kattan Date of birth: 19 October 1970

19 October 1970 Age: 56 years old (as of 2026)

56 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Culver City, California, United States

Chris Kattan played Bob Weaver, Frankie's co-worker at Ehlert Motors. Following his exit from The Middle in 2014, Kattan faced several serious health problems, including neck and spinal surgeries and a severe case of pneumonia, but has fully recovered and has continued acting in films and television.

He officially signed on to star in the indie horror feature Trash Queen, alongside Matty Cardarople and Lynn Lowry. Chris has also lent his voice to several major projects, including Bunnicula (2016–2018) and The Cuphead Show! (2022). He also launched his official debut podcast, Idiotically Speaking.

In his personal life, the actor became engaged to longtime girlfriend Maria Libri in 2023.

John Gammon (Darrin)

John Gammon on ABC's The Middle - Season One. Photo: Danny Feld

Source: Getty Images

Full name: John Gammon

John Gammon Date of birth: 20 August 1980

20 August 1980 Age: 46 years old (as of 2026)

46 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

John Gammon played Darrin, Sue Heck's boyfriend. Following his exit from The Middle in 2015, John appeared in a few small independent projects, including the 2017 short film Jax in Love, before retiring from professional acting. Unlike many of his former co-stars, he keeps his personal life private.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Gammon worked as a mortgage banker at Quicken Loans between 2019 and 2022 and as a residential loan officer at Union Home Mortgage Corp. from 2021 to 22. He is the founding Director of Sweet Self Storage, currently in acquisition mode.

How old are the actors from The Middle now?

The core cast members of The Middle are currently between 28 and 68 years old. Below is a summary of their ages as of July 2026.

Actor Age (as of 2026) Patricia Heaton 68 Neil Flynn 65 Charlie McDermott 36 Eden Sher 34 Atticus Shaffer 28

Are Sue and Axl friends in real life?

Eden Sher and Charlie McDermott, who played Sue and Axl on The Middle, are close friends in real life.

Are The Middle cast still friends?

Key members of The Middle cast are still close and keep in touch. They have reunited on several occasions, including a gathering to honour their late co-star Pat Finn, and Patricia Heaton has also publicly shown her support for Eden Sher.

The Middle cast has come a long way since the show ended, with many stars continuing to work in television, film, and voice acting. Others have chosen a quieter life while still staying connected to their fans. No matter where they ended up, the Hecks remain one of television's most loved sitcom families.

Legit.ng has recently published an article detailing the whereabouts of Growing Pains cast members. The ABC television show's premise followed a family of six as they navigated life's changes in career, parenting, and growing up.

Most of the cast members had taken different paths in the entertainment scene, with varying success. Some of the cast members, such as Kirk Cameron and his wife, Chelsea Noble, left the entertainment world.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng