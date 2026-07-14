Meet the cast of Marshals: A Yellowstone Story: Who is returning and who's new?

The cast of Marshals: A Yellowstone Story, including Luke Grimes, Ash Santos, Tatanka Means, is set to return for the series' second season in September 2026. As of July 2026, Kelsey Asbille, who played Monica Dutton, is the only cast member not confirmed to return.

The cast of Marshals, a spin-off of the Yellowstone universe: (L-R) Ash Santos, Luke Grimes, Logan Marshall-Green, Arielle Kebbel, and Tatanka Means. Photo: @WomansWorldUS (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

The leading cast of Marshals: A Yellowstone Story includes Luke Grimes, Logan Marshall-Green, Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, and Tatanka Means.

includes Luke Grimes, Logan Marshall-Green, Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, and Tatanka Means. Brecken Merrill, Mo Brings Plenty , and Gil Birmingham are among the cast members returning to reprise their Yellowstone roles.

, and are among the cast members returning to reprise their roles. Kelsey Asbille's character, Monica Dutton , was written out off-screen and will not appear in the Marshals: A Yellowstone Story Season 2 cast.

, was written and will not appear in the Season 2 cast. CBS renewed Marshals for season 2, with production underway since June 2026.

A close look at the cast of Marshals: A Yellowstone Story

Much of the cast of Marshals: A Yellowstone Story Season 1 is returning for the second season, led by Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. Have a look at the show's principal characters, who pulled over 9.5 million viewers in season 1.

1. Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

Luke Grimes in action as Kayce Dutton in a scene of Paramount Network series Yellowstone. Photo: @Yellowstone

Source: Twitter

Full name : Luke Timothy Grimes

: Luke Timothy Grimes Date of birth : 21 January 1984

: 21 January 1984 Age : 42 years old (as of 2026)

: 42 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Dayton, Ohio, United States

: Dayton, Ohio, United States Profession: Actor, musician

Luke Grimes plays the show's main character in Marshals as Special Deputy U.S. Marshal Kayce Dutton. His role builds on his character from Yellowstone, as the youngest son of John Dutton. Rather than follow in his father's footsteps, Kayce leaves the family ranch behind to join a unit of the U.S. Marshals.

Before Yellowstone, Luke Grimes was known for playing Elliot Grey in the Fifty Shades trilogy and Navy SEAL Marc Lee in American Sniper. He has also built a successful country music career, releasing his debut album in 2024 and his second album, RedBird, in April 2026.

2. Ash Santos as Andrea Cruz

Ash Santos pictured in a scene playing Andrea Cruz in a scene from the CBS television series, Marshals. Photo: @gothic_heroine

Source: Twitter

Full name : Ashley Marie Santos

: Ashley Marie Santos Date of birth : 9 June 1993

: 9 June 1993 Age : 33 years old (as of July 2026)

: 33 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth : The Bronx, New York, United States

: The Bronx, New York, United States Profession: Actress

In Marshals, Ashley Marie Santos plays Deputy U.S. Marshal Andrea Cruz, who was initially assigned to a team in Washington, D.C., before being reluctantly transferred to Montana.

As per her IMDb profile, Santos broke out as Emily in the eighth season of FX's American Horror Story: Apocalypse and has since built a steady career in TV and film, with roles in FBI: Most Wanted, Mayor of Kingstown, True Story, and Night Teeth.

3. Tatanka Means as Miles

Tatanka Means as Miles Kittle in the Yellowstone spin-off series Marshals. Photo: @tatankameansofficial

Source: Facebook

Full name : Tatanka Wanbli Sapa Xila Sabe Means

: Tatanka Wanbli Sapa Xila Sabe Means Date of birth : 19 February 1985

: 19 February 1985 Age : 41 years old (as of July 2026)

: 41 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth : Rapid City, South Dakota, United States

: Rapid City, South Dakota, United States Profession: Actor, comedian

Tatanka Means plays Deputy U.S. Marshal Miles Kittle, a former Broken Rock Reservation police officer and ex-Marine. In season 1, Miles had a personal storyline involving a relationship with Cal's daughter, Maddie (Morgan Lindholm), and a rogue moment where he tracked down a drug trafficker.

Means has built a successful career spanning film, television, and stand-up comedy, as recorded by IMDb. His most notable roles include Killers of the Flower Moon, Horizon: An American Saga, and The Son. He also performs stand-up with the group 49 Laughs Comedy, often drawing on his Native heritage.

4. Logan Marshall-Green as Cal

Logan Marshall-Green pictured in a scene still as Pete 'Cal' Calvin in the 2026 series Marshals. Photo: @screenrant

Source: Twitter

Full name : Logan Marshall-Green

: Logan Marshall-Green Date of birth : 1 November 1976

: 1 November 1976 Age : 49 years old (as of July 2026)

: 49 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth : Charleston, South Carolina, United States

: Charleston, South Carolina, United States Profession: Actor, filmmaker

Logan Marshall-Green joined Marshals, playing the character Pete 'Cal' Calvin, the head of Montana's Marshals unit. He was also Kayce's former commanding officer and friend from their Navy SEAL days. Marshall-Green is best known for his appearances in the 2017 Spider-Man film, Prometheus, and Upgrade.

While confirming the fate of his character in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said,

I can confirm he is alive, but not necessarily unscathed... I’m hours away from shooting (season two, episode one). I can tell you that we’re all going through things, without giving anything away.

5. Arielle Kebbel as Belle

Arielle Kebbel playing the role of Belle Skinner in the Yellowstone spin-off series Marshals. Photo: @jacksoncool24 on Threads

Source: UGC

Full name : Arielle Caroline Kebbel

: Arielle Caroline Kebbel Date of birth : 19 February 1985

: 19 February 1985 Age : 41 years old (as of 2026)

: 41 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Winter Park, Florida, United States

: Winter Park, Florida, United States Profession: Actress, model

Arielle Kebbel plays Belle Skinner, an undercover specialist and a former ATF agent, on Marshals, a role new to the Yellowstone franchise. She previously starred in The Vampire Diaries, 90210, and Ballers.

Like her co-star Cal, Belle's fate was left unresolved in the season one finale after Arielle Kebbel's character was shot. However, she was confirmed to be returning for season 2. She told The Hollywood Reporter,

I am a part of season two, yes. We start filming (season two) with a pickup of that (finale) moment. My head is so deep into season two already.

6. Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton

Brecken Merrill pictured as Tate Dutton for promotional material for Yellowstone. Photo: @breckenmerrill

Source: Instagram

Full name : Brecken Merrill

: Brecken Merrill Date of birth : 20 June 2008

: 20 June 2008 Age : 18 years old (as of 2026)

: 18 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Newport Beach, California, United States

: Newport Beach, California, United States Profession: Actor

Brecken Merrill has reprised his Yellowstone role as Tate Dutton, Kayce's son. In Marshals, Brecken Merrill navigates a new chapter away from the ranch alongside his father.

Merrill has played Tate Dutton since Yellowstone's debut in 2018, when he was just 8 years old, appearing in 53 episodes across the show's five-season run. He also had a guest appearance on This Is Us.

7. Mo Brings Plenty as Mo

Mo Brings Plenty pictured in a production still from the television series Yellowstone. Photo: @yellowstone

Source: Twitter

Full name : Moses J. Brings Plenty

: Moses J. Brings Plenty Date of birth : 4 September 1969

: 4 September 1969 Age : 56 years old (as of July 2026)

: 56 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth : Porcupine, South Dakota, United States

: Porcupine, South Dakota, United States Profession: Actor

In Marshals, Mo Brings Plenty continues with his Yellowstone role as Mo, driver and personal bodyguard to Broken Rock chairman Thomas Rainwater.

Beyond acting, Mo Brings Plenty works as Taylor Sheridan's American Indian Affairs Coordinator across the Yellowstone franchise, helping ensure accurate representation of Native culture. He performs as a traditional drummer with the South Dakota-based group Brulé. His other screen credits include Jurassic World Dominion and The Good Lord Bird.

8. Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater

Gil Birmingham as Detective Bill Taba in the 2022 FX miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven. Photo: @JoeyMoser83

Source: Twitter

Full name : Gilbert Birmingham

: Gilbert Birmingham Date of birth : 13 July 1953

: 13 July 1953 Age : 72 years old (as of 2026)

: 72 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : San Antonio, Texas, United States

: San Antonio, Texas, United States Profession: Actor

Gil Birmingham plays Thomas Rainwater, the owner and chairman of the Painted Horse and Grey Wolf Peak casinos and the elected high chief of the Confederated Tribes of Broken Rock. In season 1, Rainwater is in direct danger when he becomes the target of an assassination attempt, prompting the Marshals to protect him and investigate a militia-linked conspiracy.

According to his IMDb profile, Birmingham played Rainwater throughout Yellowstone's five-season run between 2018 and 2024. He also played a role in The Twilight Saga, Hell or High Water, Wind River, and voiced X-Men '97.

9. Morgan Lindholm as Maddie

Morgan Lindholm attended the world premiere of The Curse Of The Necklace in September 2024. Photo: @morgan_lindholm

Source: Instagram

Full name : Morgan Lindholm

: Morgan Lindholm Date of birth : 29 September 1993

: 29 September 1993 Age : 32 years old (as of July 2026)

: 32 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth : Scottsdale, Arizona, United States

: Scottsdale, Arizona, United States Profession: Actress, model

Morgan Lindholm plays Maddie, Pete 'Cal' Calvin's daughter and the bartender at the team's favourite Montana bar. In Marshals Season 1, Maddie becomes romantically entangled with Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means), creating friction within the team.

During the Marshals Season 1 premiere, Lindholm, who has also appeared on Leverage: Redemption, The Fosters, NOS4A2, and Truth or Dare, announced her newest role as Maddie through her Instagram profile,

I play ‘Maddie,' a bartender at the local watering hole and daughter of Cal, played by Logan Marshall-Green! I’m so grateful to work with our amazing cast and crew. I count my lucky stars every day.

10. Brett Cullen as Harry Gifford

Brett Cullen attended the premiere of the Marshals at the Autry Museum of the American West on 24 February 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Peter Brett Cullen

: Peter Brett Cullen Date of birth : 26 August 1956

: 26 August 1956 Age : 69 years old (as of July 2026)

: 69 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth : Houston, Texas, United States

: Houston, Texas, United States Profession: Actor

Veteran actor Brett Cullen plays Harry Gifford, the head of Montana's U.S. Marshals division. He also shares a long and complicated history with the Dutton family and becomes openly wary of Kayce joining the unit.

His credits stretch back decades, including a role playing Thomas Wayne, Batman's father, in Joker, and a supporting role in The Dark Knight Rises. His other work includes Apollo 13, Person of Interest, and Falcon Crest.

11. Whitney Palmer as Eve

Whitney Palmer pictured on the set of Marshals. Photo: @thewhitneypalmer

Source: Instagram

Full name : Whitney Palmer

: Whitney Palmer Date of birth : 12 February

: 12 February Place of birth : United States

: United States Profession: Actor, songwriter

Whitney Palmer plays Eve, a character connected to Kayce's personal life who appears across several episodes of the season. Her role follows a smaller part as a physical therapist in Yellowstone.

Palmer is an actor and songwriter, with prior credits including Yellowstone, Horizon: An American Saga, and Quarantine for Two.

12. Ellyn Jameson as Dolly Weaver

Ellyn Jameson attends the Los Angeles Premiere of CBS Original's "Marshals" at the Autry Museum of the American West on 24 February 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @movieswithv

Source: Twitter

Full name : Ellyn (Ellie) Jameson

: Ellyn (Ellie) Jameson Date of birth : 25 February 1991

: 25 February 1991 Age : 35 years old (as of 2026)

: 35 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : United States

: United States Profession: Actress

Ellyn Jameson plays Dolly Weaver, Tom Weaver's daughter. She is introduced in episode 3 when the Marshals rescue her father from a mountain ahead of a storm, and she develops a romantic dynamic with Kayce.

Jameson is best known for recurring roles on Barry and SEAL Team. Her other IMDb credits include Here and Now and Criminal Minds.

13. Michael Cudlitz as Randall

Michael Cudlitz pictured acting during the production of the TV series Marshals. Photo: @marshalscbs

Source: Facebook

Full name : Michael Cudlitz

: Michael Cudlitz Date of birth : 29 December 1964

: 29 December 1964 Age : 61 years old (as of July 2026)

: 61 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth : Long Island, New York, United States

: Long Island, New York, United States Profession: Actor

Michael Cudlitz plays Randall Clegg, a militia-linked antagonist and longtime rival of the Dutton family. Clegg engineered an ambush that leads to Andrea's abduction and is one of the central threats in season 1.

The veteran character actor is best known for The Walking Dead, Southland, Band of Brothers, and more recently, for playing Lex Luthor on Superman & Lois.

14. Chris Mulkey as Tom Weaver

Chris Mulkey attended the LA premiere of Marshals at the Autry Museum of the American West on 24 February 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @marshalscbs

Source: Facebook

Full name : Chris Mulkey

: Chris Mulkey Date of birth : 3 May 1948

: 3 May 1948 Age : 78 years old (as of 2026)

: 78 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Viroqua, Wisconsin, United States

: Viroqua, Wisconsin, United States Profession: Actor, singer, songwriter

Chris Mulkey plays Tom Weaver, the richest new rancher in town. In the season 1 finale, Weaver, who seemed to work with the Marshals department, is revealed to have secretly been working against them.

Since the mid-1970s, he has appeared on Twin Peaks, Cloverfield, Captain Phillips, Patti Rocks, and Boardwalk Empire. He is also a blues and Americana singer-songwriter.

Who from Yellowstone will be in Marshals?

Yellowstone characters present in Marshals include Kayce Dutton and his son Tate, played by Luke Grimes and Brecken Merrill. Other actors include Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) and Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater).

Does Beth Dutton appear in Marshals?

At the time of this writing, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) has not been announced as part of the Marshals cast or storyline. However, she stars in Dutton Ranch, a TV series that follows Beth and Rip Wheeler as they leave Montana behind and rebuild on a 7,000-acre ranch in South Texas.

Are Marshals and Yellowstone connected?

Marshals serves as a spin-off and a sequel to Yellowstone. It is the fifth television series in the Yellowstone franchise, after 1883, 1923, The Madison, and Dutton Ranch.

Is John Dutton in Marshals?

John Dutton, a crucial anchor for Yellowstone as the patriarch of the Dutton family, does not appear in Marshals. Although he is referenced in the show, Marshals is centred on his youngest son, Kayce Dutton, and the law enforcement unit he joins.

Is Monica not in Yellowstone Marshals?

Monica Long Dutton, played by Kelsey Asbille, dies off-screen between the end of Yellowstone and the start of Marshals.

Are Rip and Beth in Marshals?

Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton do not appear in the Marshals cast. Their storylines remain part of the original Yellowstone series.

The Marshals Season 2 cast has been confirmed to include Luke Grimes, Logan Marshall-Green, Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, Tatanka Means, Brecken Merrill, Mo Brings Plenty, and Gil Birmingham. Kelsey Asbille is the only Yellowstone and Marshals character absent, after she was written off the show.

Legit.ng has recently published an article about where the Curb Your Enthusiasm cast is. After 24 years, Curb Your Enthusiasm concluded its 12th and final season on 7 April 2024.

Since then, the main cast has transitioned into pursuing individual ventures in comedy, television, and publishing. Read on for updates on cast members such as Larry David, Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin, J.B. Smoove, Susie Essman, and Richard Lewis, among others.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng