The Superbad cast launched the careers of Jonah Hill, Emma Stone, Michael Cera, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse. Since the 2007 comedy, Emma Stone has won two Academy Awards, while Jonah Hill became an Oscar-nominated actor and filmmaker. Christopher Mintz-Plasse still gets recognised as McLovin, and the rest of the cast found success in different ways.

Superbad cast (L - R): Michael Cera, Will Forte, Christopher Mintz, Andy Samberg, Bill Hader, Seth Rogen, and Jonah Hill at the Choice Awards on 9 June 2007. Photo: @Sethrogen (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

Jonah Hill and Emma Stone became the biggest breakout stars , earning multiple Academy Award nominations after Superbad launched their film careers.

, earning multiple Academy Award nominations after launched their film careers. Several cast members' careers expanded beyond acting , with Bill Hader, Seth Rogen, and Jonah Hill building successful careers as writers, directors, and producers.

, with Bill Hader, Seth Rogen, and Jonah Hill building successful careers as writers, directors, and producers. Jonah Hill and Michael Cera have remained close friends since filming Superbad, and they have spoken publicly about their lasting bond.

The Superbad cast members and where they ended up

Superbad launched or elevated the careers of several young actors who later found success in film and television. While some became Hollywood A-listers, others took quieter career paths or explored work behind the scenes. Here is a look at the Superbad cast members and where they are now.

1. Jonah Hill (Seth)

Jonah Hill pictured in a scene from Superbad (L). The actor at SiriusXM Studios in 2026 (R). Photo: @nitehawkprospectpark, @usmagazine on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Full name : Jonah Hill Feldstein

: Jonah Hill Feldstein Date of birth : 20 December 1983

: 20 December 1983 Age : 42 years (as of July 2026)

: 42 years (as of July 2026) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actor, filmmaker, screenwriter

Jonah Hill played Seth, the outspoken and impulsive teenager who drives much of the film's plot. He earned two Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor for Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street. Hill eventually became a director, writing and directing Mid90s and the documentary Stutz.

The American actor married Olivia Millar, and they now have two children. He confirmed the marriage during a 2026 interview with director Martin Scorsese for Interview Magazine. The interview took place around the release of Outcome and ahead of his comedy Cut Off. As he told Martin Scorsese,

I have two kids now. The only thing that could ever separate me from my family is the editing room. I love the writing, I love the shooting, but editing, it's like dessert every day. Even the problems are dessert.

2. Michael Cera (Evan)

Michael Cera as the character Evan in Superbad (L). He at the premiere of The Phoenician Scheme (R). Photo: @SuperbadMovie, Jamie McCarthy/WireImage on Facebook, Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Michael Austin Cera

Date of birth: 7 June 1988

Age: 38 years (as of 2026)

Place of birth: Brampton, Ontario, Canada

Profession: Actor, musician

Michael Cera played Evan, the quieter and more anxious of the two friends. He built a career around smaller, independent films rather than mainstream franchises. His film credits include Juno, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and a supporting role in Barbie.

The famous Michael reflected on his early career during an interview with Rolling Stone.

When it came to auditioning for Superbad, I just wanted to do it more than anything… It was an enormous opportunity for me, that size role in that size of a production with Judd and Seth, who were carving this niche for themselves and doing really good work, and I was also very excited about Jonah.

3. Christopher Mintz-Plasse (Fogell/McLovin)

Christopher Mintz in character on Superbad (L). The actor at the screening of Trolls Band Together (R). Photo: @SuperbadMovie, Gilbert Flores/Variety on Facebook, Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Christopher Charles Mintz-Plasse

: Christopher Charles Mintz-Plasse Date of birth : 20 June 1989

: 20 June 1989 Age : 37 years (as of 2026)

: 37 years (as of 2026) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actor, musician

Christopher Mintz-Plasse played Fogell, whose fake ID under the name McLovin became one of the film's most memorable running jokes. That breakout performance opened the door to more film roles, including Role Models. As per his IMDb profile, he is a seasoned voice actor with credits in Sanjay and Craig, the How to Train Your Dragon series, and the Trolls film series. Mintz-Plasse took on an uncredited role on The Boys in 2026.

Strangers still refer to him as McLovin wherever he goes, nearly two decades after the film's release. While talking to Advanced Television, he credited Superbad for giving him exposure:

When I read the script when I was 17 years old, I was like, This isn't that funny, and well, the joke's on me because it's what I'm remembered for. But that's all to say, without McLovin, without Superbad, I wouldn't have had the career I had, and truly it changed my life for the better.

4. Emma Stone (Jules)

Emma Stone in a still as Jules from Superbad (L). The actress at the 2026 Golden Globes (R). Photo: @80s90s00sNostalgia, Jesse Grant/2026GG/Penske Media on Facebook, Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Emily Jean Stone

: Emily Jean Stone Date of birth : 6 November 1988

: 6 November 1988 Age : 37 years (as of July 2026)

: 37 years (as of July 2026) Place of birth : Scottsdale, Arizona, United States

: Scottsdale, Arizona, United States Profession: Actress, film producer

Emma Stone played Jules in her film debut, and the role launched a successful run of comedies before she moved into drama. The talented actress has since won two Academy Awards for Best Actress for La La Land and Poor Things. Stone earned another Best Actress nomination for Bugonia at the 2026 Oscars.

She has more than 60 acting credits on her IMDb profile, with seventeen as a producer, some of which include Bugonia, Fantasmas, Cruella, Maniac, and The Curse.

5. Martha MacIsaac (Becca)

Martha MacIsaac in a still as Becca in Superbad (L). The actress at the Unicorn Store premiere (R). Photo: @80s90s00sNostalgia, Walter McBride/FilmMagic on Facebook, Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Martha MacIsaac

: Martha MacIsaac Date of birth : 11 October 1984

: 11 October 1984 Age : 41 years (as of July 2026)

: 41 years (as of July 2026) Place of birth : Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada

: Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada Profession: Actress, writer, producer

Martha MacIsaac played Becca, Evan's love interest and one of the film's two main female characters. She later played another character named Becca in the NBC series 1600 Penn from 2012 to 2013. Her other film credits include The Last House on the Left and Battle of the Sexes.

After Superbad finished filming, Martha MacIsaac and Emma Stone became roommates and have remained close friends ever since.

6. Bill Hader (Officer Slater)

Bill Hader portraying Officer Slater in Superbad (L). Hader pictured during the 2025 CinemaCon (R). Photo: @SuperbadMovie, Mindy Small/WireImage on Facebook, Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : William Thomas Hader Jr.

: William Thomas Hader Jr. Date of birth : 7 June 1978

: 7 June 1978 Age : 48 years (as of 2026)

: 48 years (as of 2026) Place of birth : Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States

: Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States Profession: Actor, comedian, writer, director, producer

Bill Hader played Officer Slater, the more immature of the film's two police officers. He eventually co-created, wrote, directed, and starred in the HBO series Barry, which earned him multiple Emmy Awards and three Directors Guild of America Awards.

As per his IMDb profile, Hader also voiced the title character in Warner Bros' animated film The Cat in the Hat, which was released in February 2026. The American comedian co-developed the horror film with longtime friend and Barry collaborator Duffy Boudreau.

7. Seth Rogen (Officer Michaels)

Seth Rogen pictured on set as Officer Michaels from Superbad (R). He attended the LA premiere of A24's The Invite at DGA Theatre (L). Photo: @movieguy247, @UNILAD on Facebook, X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Seth Aaron Rogen

: Seth Aaron Rogen Date of birth : 15 April 1982

: 15 April 1982 Age : 44 years (as of 2026)

: 44 years (as of 2026) Place of birth : Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Profession: Actor, comedian, writer, director, producer

Seth Rogen played Officer Michaels, the more reckless of the two police officers who accompany McLovin. He co-founded the production company Point Grey Pictures with Evan Goldberg, and the pair went on to create hit films such as Pineapple Express and This Is the End. Other prominent films and TV series produced include Karl Urban's The Boys, Invincible, Gen V, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Preacher, among others.

As per the Television Academy, Rogen's 2025 Apple TV+ series The Studio won a record 13 Emmy Awards at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. He also received his first Emmy for acting in the comedy series. In his acceptance speech, the director noted:

I’ve never won anything in my life. This is really just so lovely ... and I don’t know what to say -- this is so nice!

8. Joe Lo Truglio (Francis)

Joe Lo Truglio pictured in a still from a scene as Francis (R). The actor at an LA premiere for Sony Pictures Classics. Photo: @MikeDOnAir, Savion Washington on X, Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Joseph Vincent Lo Truglio

: Joseph Vincent Lo Truglio Date of birth : 2 December 1970

: 2 December 1970 Age : 55 years (as of July 2026)

: 55 years (as of July 2026) Place of birth : Ozone Park, Queens, New York, United States

: Ozone Park, Queens, New York, United States Profession: Actor, comedian, writer, director

Before Superbad, Lo Truglio helped launch his comedy career as a founding member of the MTV sketch troupe The State. He later reunited with several castmates in Wet Hot American Summer.

After Superbad, his best-known role became Detective Charles Boyle in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which aired from 2013 to 2021. The Movie Database lists nearly 100 acting credits, including Reno 911!, Night Court, and New Girl, among others. He is a seasoned voice actor with contributions to Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty and Bob's Burgers. He has also moved into directing, and his horror film Outpost stars his wife, actress Beth Dover.

9. Kevin Corrigan (Mark)

Kevin Corrigan attends the "Ellis" New York premiere on 23 October 2015 in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kevin Fitzgerald Corrigan

: Kevin Fitzgerald Corrigan Date of birth : 27 March 1969

: 27 March 1969 Age : 57 years (as of 2026)

: 57 years (as of 2026) Place of birth : The Bronx, New York City, United States

: The Bronx, New York City, United States Profession: Actor, musician, writer

Kevin Corrigan played Mark, a stranger Seth and Evan meet while trying to steal alcohol. He established a long career as a character actor with roles in Goodfellas, alongside Joe Pesci, Ray Liotta, and Robert De Niro. He eventually starred as Uncle Eddie Finnerty in the sitcom Grounded for Life.

Corrigan also joined the cast of Amazon's Reacher for its fourth season as Detective Shaun Docherty, with the season scheduled to premiere on 12 August 2026. Alongside acting, he plays bass and guitar in the New York band Crystal Robots.

Are Jonah Hill and Michael Cera still friends?

Jonah Hill and Michael Cera have remained close since meeting while filming Superbad in 2006. They discussed their friendship on a 2019 episode of A24's podcast, Don't Be a Stranger, marking more than a decade of friendship. Cera has also reflected on how Hill supported him during the film's press tour when he was only 19 years old during an Inner Children interview:

Well, it's clear that you liked me. When I watch the footage of us hanging out, I'm like, 'Wow, Jonah is really tolerating me as a 19-year-old in a very sweet way.' We had a lot of love for each other that has lasted.

Why didn't Jonah Hill like Christopher Mintz-Plasse?

Jonah Hill disliked Christopher Mintz-Plasse from their earliest days on the Superbad set and even tried to stop him from landing the role of Fogell. Seth Rogen later explained that Hill found Mintz-Plasse's energy distracting during rehearsals, and the tension continued throughout much of filming.

Director Judd Apatow said the friction convinced him that Mintz-Plasse was perfect for the role. As Apatow told Vanity Fair for the film's 15th-anniversary oral history:

Jonah said, 'I don't like that guy. I don't want him doing it.' And I said, 'That's exactly why we're hiring him. It couldn't be more perfect. The fact that it bothers you is exactly what we want.'

Are Seth and Fogell friends?

Jonah Hill and Christopher Mintz-Plasse are on good terms today. During a 2023 interview with CinemaBlend, Mintz-Plasse explained that Hill's attitude reflected their on-screen dynamic and ultimately strengthened their performances. Afterwards, he also revealed that the pair discussed what had happened, Hill apologised, and they have since become good friends.

How old were the actors in Superbad?

Superbad was filmed in 2006 and premiered in cinemas in August 2007. Christopher Mintz-Plasse was the youngest of the main cast during filming at 17 years old. Michael Cera and Emma Stone were both 18, while Martha MacIsaac was about 21. Jonah Hill was the oldest of the core cast at 23.

Who played AJ in Superbad?

Clement Blake portrayed AJ, one of the students who appeared during the film's party scenes. His role was small compared with the main cast. Blake did not become a household name after the film.

Who played Shirley in Superbad?

Laura Seay played Shirley, one of the partygoers and a friend of Becca, in Superbad. She appeared during several scenes at the house party that forms the film's climax. Seay has kept a relatively low public profile since her appearance in the 2007 comedy.

The Superbad cast followed very different paths after the film became a comedy classic. Emma Stone collected two Academy Awards, while Jonah Hill earned Oscar nominations and became a director. Christopher Mintz-Plasse still hears 'McLovin' from fans almost everywhere he goes. Others also built successful careers in television, production, and independent projects.

Legit.ng has recently published an article about the Frasier cast and their lives after the sitcom ended. The award-winning comedy introduced viewers to psychiatrist Frasier Crane and his eccentric family and friends, making it one of television's most iconic sitcoms.

Years after the finale, the cast members have experienced different career journeys, with some returning to television and others focusing on stage productions or personal projects. Find out where the Frasier stars are now and what they have achieved since the show ended.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng