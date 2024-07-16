15 fun facts about New York: discover the wonders of the Big Apple

New York is a state in the US with a rich history, culture, and innovation. It is mostly recognised for its skyliners and various iconic landmarks, but it has much more to offer than meets the eye. Several fascinating facts about New York reveal intriguing and lesser-known details, adding to its charm. What are fun facts about New York?

New York is nicknamed the Big Apple and is recognised for its skyliners and iconic landmarks. Photo: Alexander Spatari (modified by author)

New York is one of the most famous states in the US. It is known for its vibrant city life, rich history, iconic landmarks, and diverse cultures. However, many people do not know many other things about the state. The fun facts about New York will help you understand the state better.

Fun facts about New York

What are 15 interesting facts about New York? The Big Apple has several exciting things that will make you marvel at it. Here are some awe-inspiring facts about the US state.

1. The state has one of the most recognised statues in the world

The Statue of Liberty was a gift from France to America and it is one of the most famous in the world. Photo: Grant Faint

The Statue of Liberty is considered one of the most famous in the world. It was established in 1886 as a gift to the United States by the people of France. The copper statue stands 93 metres tall on Liberty Island in New York Harbour. It was designed by French sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi and built by Gustave Eiffel. It is a symbol of liberty and democracy.

2. Brooklyn Bridge was the longest suspension bridge when it opened

Brooklyn Bridge is another New York landmark and one of the most iconic suspension bridges in the world. Opened in May 1883, it was the longest suspension bridge at 486.3 metres (1,595.5 feet). The bridge crossed the East River, connecting Manhattan and Brooklyn. It was formerly New York and Brooklyn Bridge, or the East River Bridge, before being renamed the Brooklyn Bridge in 1915.

3. It has one of the longest streets in the world

A fun fact about New York for kids is that Broadway is one of the world’s longest streets, stretching approximately 53 kilometres through Manhattan into the Bronx. It begins in Albany and passes through five boroughs: Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, and Staten Island. It is a crucial street offering a convenient route through many parts of Manhattan and other places.

4. It is home to the fourth-largest library in the US

According to World Atlas, New York is home to the fourth-largest library in the United States. The New York Public Library has four research libraries and contains approximately 16,342,365 volumes accessible to the public since 1895. It spreads across 92 locations and has branches in Manhattan, Staten Island, The Bronx, and New York City.

5. The New York Subway system is one of the largest and busiest in the world

The New York Subway System is one of the largest and busiest in the world, with about 472 stations. Photo: Leo Patrizi

The New York City Subway is a rapid transit system considered one of the largest and busiest in the world. It has 472 stations and an annual ridership of over 2 billion. It is such a complex network with over 1,127 kilometres (700 miles) of track that you have to know it properly before using it, as a wrong turn can cost you a lot of time.

6. The New York Stock Exchange is the largest in the world

Several stock markets exist worldwide, but the New York Stock Exchange is the largest in terms of market capitalisation. It was established in May 1792 and is based in Manhattan’s Financial District. It has a market capitalisation of over $25 trillion. It hosts 82% of the S&P 500 and 70 of the world's biggest companies and is a platform for buying and selling over nine million corporate stocks and securities.

7. Several museums are in the state

New York boasts over 170 museums. Undoubtedly, it is the centre of promotion and cultural heritage of the United States. The museums contain materials of cultural, religious, social, and historical value. Some notable New York museums are the Jewish Museum, the Met Cloisters, the Tenement Museum, and the Museum of Modern Art.

8. New York’s Grand Central Terminal is the largest in the world

This train station is considered the largest in the world, with 42 platforms and 67 tracks. It was opened in 1913 and is located at 42nd Street and Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. It is an important infrastructure in the United States, serving over 67 million passengers annually. The Grand Central Terminal is one of the places worth visiting, as it offers a blend of rich history, architectural details, exquisite dining, and diverse shopping.

9. Several professional theatres are on Broadway

New York is also a leading entertainment centre in the United States, boasting approximately 41 Broadway theatres. Each theatre has at least 500 seats, and the largest Broadway theatre is the Gershwin Theatre, with 1,933 seats. Other prominent theatres are Booth Theatre, Ambassador Theatre, Barrymore Theatre, and Broadhurst Theatre.

10. It is among the cities with the most skyscrapers in the US

The World Trade Centre is the tallest building in New York with a height of 1,776 feet (541 metres). Photo: Barry Winiker

New York City has one of the largest numbers of high-rise buildings among major cities in the world. It is estimated that it has at least 7,000 buildings with a height of at least 115 feet (35 metres), with about 102 taller than 650 feet (198 metres).

The iconic World Trade Centre is the tallest building, at 1,776 feet (541 metres). Other tall buildings are Central Park Tower, 111 West 57th Street, One Vanderbilt, and 432 Park Avenue.

11. Central Park Zoo is one of the oldest in the US

Opened in 1864, Central Park Zoo is among the oldest in the United States. It covers an area of approximately 6.5 acres and is managed by the Wildlife Conservation Society. The park has a children’s zoo, art and conservation programs, exhibitions, and other buildings. It was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1963 and a Scenic Landscape of the City of New York in 1974.

12. Carnegie Hall is one of the most prestigious concert venues in the world

New York has several concert halls, but Carnegie Hall stands out and ranks high among the world’s most prestigious. The hall was named after its creator, Andrew Carnegie, and several such halls exist in Pittsburgh, Lewisburg, and Dunfermline. It was opened in 1891 and has been graced by big-name entertainers such as Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Peter Tchaikovsky, and Luciano Pavarotti.

13. The Chrysler Building was once the tallest building in the world

The Chrysler Building at 405 Lexington Avenue, Manhattan, was once the tallest in the world after its completion in 1930 and held the record for only 11 months. It is currently the world’s tallest brick building, standing at 1,046 feet (319 metres) tall.

It was designed by William Van Alen in the Art Deco style and named after Walter Chrysler, a luxury automotive manufacturer, who was one of the original tenants. In December 1976, it was designated a US National Historic Landmark.

14. Times Square is one of the most visited places worldwide

Times Square has the most visitors in the world. It is estimated to receive approximately 50 million visitors annually, with about 330 thousand people passing through it daily. It is New York’s most famous landmark and the liveliest place in New York. The place was named after The New York Times in 1904 when it opened its offices.

15. Central Park is the most filmed location in the world

Central Park in New York is the most filmed location in the world. Photo: Alan Schein

Central Park is considered the centre of New York City and has played a great role in the film industry. It is the most filmed place in the world, with several movies, TV shows, and documentaries preferring it. The place is an ideal filming location with iconic sites, breathtaking landscapes, and historical landmarks. Famous movies shot at Central Park include Avengers, Friends with Benefits, Wall Street, and Night at the Museum.

What is New York so famous for?

New York is a leading destination in various sectors, including entertainment, finance, technology, academics, arts and fashion. It is loved for its vibe and dedication to multiculturalism.

What is the nickname of New York and why?

New York’s nickname is The Big Apple. It got the name after being popularised in the 1920s by John J. Fitz Gerald, a New York Morning Telegraph sportswriter.

Fun facts about New York reveal its various important aspects, including its historical significance, cultural diversity, and innovative spirit. The state is much more than the obvious things known, enriching its story with surprising and delightful details. It is no wonder the most visited place in the world.

