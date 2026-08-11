MultiChoice added SportyTV and four new SuperSport channels to DStv and GOtv, with the SuperSport launches set for August 19, 2026

Nine channels are being removed from DStv across 2026, including BET Africa, MTV Base, and four others scheduled to go dark in September

MultiChoice confirmed that DStv subscription prices will stay the same in 2026 despite the platform's annual tradition of price increases

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MultiChoice is overhauling its DStv and GOtv channel lineups in 2026, bringing in new sports and entertainment options while cutting several channels it considers redundant or less strategically valuable.

The pay-TV operator has added SportyTV, a round-the-clock sports channel, to selected packages on both platforms.

New channels coming to DStv as MultiChoice discontinues others Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

DStv subscribers on the Yanga package can find it on channel 236, while GOtv customers on the Jolli package can access it on channel 58.

The channel covers live football, basketball and combat sports, in addition to news, analysis and match highlights.

MultiChoice is making efforts to adapt its DStv offerings amid increasing pressure from on-demand streaming platforms.

Four New SuperSport Channels Coming in August

From August 19, 2026, MultiChoice will launch four additional SuperSport channels on DStv. SuperSport Football Plus will carry premium football content, including selected UEFA Champions League matches.

SuperSport Africa will focus on sporting events from South Africa and the rest of the continent.

SuperSport KickOff is designed to handle football fixtures that kick off simultaneously, while SuperSport Extra 2 will provide overflow coverage when major events clash on the same date.

The company said the new channels will expand the volume of live sports content available to subscribers, particularly during congested periods in the sporting calendar.

On the entertainment side, Novelas+ launched on DStv on July 1, 2026, replacing Tlnovelas, which had been taken off channel 131 at the end of January, Broadband reports.

The replacement is available across the Access, Family, Compact, Compact Plus and Premium packages.

New channels

SuperSport Football Plus

SuperSport Africa

SuperSport KickOff

SuperSport Extra 2

Channels Removed From DStv

MultiChoice has already cut four channels earlier in 2026 following Paramount's decision to wind down its linear television operations across Africa. BET Africa, CBS Reality, CBS Justice and MTV Base were all affected by that move.

Four more channels are scheduled to stop broadcasting on September 16, 2026: M-Net Movies 1, kykNET Lekker, Mzansi Bioskop and Mzansi Music.

MultiChoice said content previously carried on those channels would remain accessible through other DStv offerings, and described the closures as part of a broader effort to reduce duplication and streamline its channel portfolio in response to shifting viewer habits.

List:

M-Net Movies 1

kykNET Lekker

Mzansi Bioskop

Mzansi Music

BET Africa

CBS Reality

CBS Justice

MTV Base

MultiChoice boosts DStv sports lineup with SportyTV and four SuperSport channels Photo: Bcas

Source: Getty Images

DStv Prices Unchanged Despite Cuts

Despite the channel adjustments, MultiChoice confirmed that DStv subscription prices will not increase in 2026, departing from its usual practice of annual price reviews.

The company said the decision is aimed at holding on to subscribers as competition from streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video continues to grow.

DStv subscribers retain access to 12 channels

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that DStv customers across Africa will continue to have access to 12 popular television channels after Canal+ reached a new distribution agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery, preventing their removal from the pay-TV platform.

The channels, including CNN International and Cartoon Network, had initially been scheduled to leave DStv on January 1, 2026, following extended negotiations between the two companies.

Source: Legit.ng