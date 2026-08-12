Josh Gad's wife, Ida Darvish, is an American actress, writer, and producer. The couple met in 2004 during a local theatre production. They played a married couple on stage. They tied the knot in 2008. Today, they share a strong Hollywood partnership both on and off-screen.

Ida Darvish and Josh Gad at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (L). The pair at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on 9 February 2020. Photo: Christopher Polk, Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Josh Gad met Ida Darvish in 2004 during the play All in the Timing .

during the play . The pair married on 10 May 2008 in a private ceremony.

in a private ceremony. They have two daughters, Ava Tanya , born in 2011, and Isabella Eve, born in 2014.

, born in 2011, and born in 2014. Together, they co-founded the production company Angry Child Productions, which has produced shows like NBC’s 1600 Penn and Apple TV+'s Central Park.

Profile summary

Full name Joshua Ilan Gad Ida Darvish Gender Male Female Date of birth 23 February 1981 14 October 1975 Age 45 years old (as of August 2026) 50 years old (as of August 2026) Zodiac sign Pisces Libra Place of birth Hollywood, Florida, United States Irving, Texas, United States Nationality American American Religion Judaism Catholicism Sexuality Straight Straight Height in inches 5'6" 5'5" Height in centimetres 168 165 Hair colour Dark Brown Dark Brown Eye colour Dark Brown Brown Relationship status Married Married Spouse Ida Darvish Josh Gad Children 2 2 Education Carnegie Mellon University University of California, Berkeley Profession Actor, singer, comedian Actress, producer, writer

Get to know Josh Gad's wife, Ida Darvish

Ida Darvish was born on 14 October 1975 in Irving, Texas. She holds American nationality and comes from a multicultural family. Her father is Iranian and Muslim. Ida herself practices Catholicism.

Ida Darvish attended the University of California, Berkeley. She studied English before launching her career in acting, writing, and producing.

Ida Darvish and Josh Gad at the Premiere of Screen Gems' "The Wedding Ringer" on 6 January 2014, in Los Angeles. Photo: Eric Charbonneau (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Professionally, Darvish is an actress, producer, and voice artist. She played Marta Alvarez in the 2016 thriller Inferno alongside Tom Hanks. The actress also appeared in She Wants Me (2012).

Ida Darvish's television credits include The Mandalorian, Californication, and Gigi: Almost American. As a voice artist, she performed in the Assassin's Creed video game series.

Beyond acting, Darvish is an accomplished film producer. Alongside her husband, she co-founded Angry Child Productions. Ida produced the political sitcom 1600 Penn and the animated musical Central Park. She also serves on the board of The Creative Coalition, an organisation that advocates for national arts education.

Inside Josh Gad and Ida Darvish's relationship

Josh Gad and Ida Darvish turned their on-stage chemistry into a real-life romance. The Frozen star often calls the American actress his ultimate partner and creative sounding board. Here is their full relationship timeline.

2004: Josh Gad and Ida Darvish meet on stage

Ida Darvish and Josh Gad arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of FX's new series "The Comedians" at The Broad Stage on 6 April 2015 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Josh Gad and Ida Darvish first met in 2004 in Los Angeles. They were cast in David Ives' comedy play All in the Timing at the Blank Theatre.

The script required them to play a married couple. The couple's on-stage chemistry quickly translated into a real relationship after production wrapped.

Reflecting on their meeting on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Gad joked that playing spouses was great preparation for real life. The actor also shared that despite their age difference, they fell head over heels. Josh told The i Paper:

I fell head-over-heels for her. At the time, she was 29, and I was 23, and we were both shocked when we learned the other person's age.

2008: The couple gets married and starts a production company

After four years of dating, Josh Gad and Ida Darvish married on 10 May 2008 in a private ceremony. Gad often calls Darvish his best friend and steadfast anchor throughout his rising career. That same year, the couple launched their production company, Angry Child Productions.

2011: The couple welcomes their first daughter

Ida Darvish and Josh Gad attend the BAFTA Los Angeles Jaguar Britannia Awards on 30 October 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

In January 2011, the couple became parents with the birth of their daughter, Ava Tanya Gad. Fatherhood marked a turning point for Gad. He noted how parenthood reshaped his priorities and project choices. Discussing fatherhood with Parents in 2024, Gad said:

Being a dad is the greatest role I've ever had.

2013: Josh Gad's Frozen success changes family life

Josh Gad's career soared in 2013 when he voiced Olaf in Disney's Frozen. The film became a global hit and made him internationally famous.

Despite sudden fame, the American actor credits Ida for keeping their family grounded. He explained that his family’s reactions matter far more to him than box-office sales.

2014: The pair welcomes their second child

Josh Gad, Ida Darvish Gad, and daughters Isabella Gad and Ava Gad at the Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Centre at Vista Del Mar on 7 February 2026. Photo: Kayla DeLaura

Source: Getty Images

In February 2014, Ida Darvish's daughter, Isabella Eve, was born. Following her birth, Gad posted on social media:

Well, it's official. I am a daddy again. And my wife deserves an award for her incredible strength and amazing demeanour.

Today, Ida Darvish's kids remain central to their lives. The actor shares humorous parenting stories while protecting their privacy online.

2020: Josh Gad and Ida Darvish navigate home education

During the pandemic, Gad praised Ida as the real hero at home for handling their daughters' virtual schooling. He told People:

The real hero of the moment is my wife, Ida. For somebody who never signed up to be a teacher or a principal, she's done an incredible job at being both.

While Ida focused on education, Gad admitted to being the easygoing parent during breaks. He also created the popular web series Reunited Apart during this period.

2025: Josh Gad opens up about his marriage as the couple celebrates 17 years of marriage

Josh Gad and Ida Darvish attend the Los Angeles Premiere of the new HBO Series "Avenue 5" at Avalon Hollywood on 15 January 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Following the release of his memoir, In Gad We Trust, Gad spoke candidly about anxiety and the pressures of the entertainment industry. He called Ida his strongest support system:

Ida and our beautiful girls ... without them, I would not have the inspiration and the drive to be the dreamer I am and the doer I hope to continuously be.

On 11 May 2026, Josh Gad celebrated 17 years of marriage. He posted a photo with his wife and a heartfelt message on Instagram:

17 years and counting. Every day, I pinch myself that you said yes to this bundle of idiocy and insanity. Thank you for joining me on this ride called life and for giving us two beautiful and amazing girls. Love you, babe.

2026: The pair continues creative collaboration

The couple has remained firm partners in business and family life. Whether walking red carpets or producing animated series together, their shared passion for storytelling and mutual respect remain central to their marriage.

Gad and Ida Darvish remain committed partners in business and family life. They regularly travel with their daughters, especially to Lake Como, Italy. Gad told Condé Nast Traveler:

It's our most frequented [destination], and we always start in Lake Como.

FAQs

Who is Josh Gad? He is an actor, comedian, and singer from the United States. Who is Ida Darvish? She is an American actress and film producer who co-founded Angry Child Productions. What is Ida Darvish's religion? Ida was raised Catholic, while her husband was raised Jewish. Their household honours traditions from both faiths. What is Ida Darvish's nationality? Darvish is an American who was born and raised in Irving, Texas, United States. Is Ida Darvish indian? The actress is not Indian, but an American of Iranian descent on her father's side. How did Josh Gad meet his wife? They met in 2004 while playing husband and wife in the play All in the Timing. What is Josh Gad's wife's age difference? Ida Darvish is five and a half years older than Josh Gad. She was born in October 1975, and Gad was born in February 1981. Does Josh Gad have children? The American singer has two kids. Josh Gad's kids are Ava Tanya and Isabella Eve.

Josh Gad's wife, Ida Darvish, remains his key collaborator, business partner, and companion. Their shared journey across film production, philanthropy, and family life stands out as one of Hollywood's most enduring success stories.

Legit.ng published an article about Trevor Noah's girlfriend. South African comedian Trevor Noah remains single despite his immense success in the entertainment industry. He previously admitted that society often views him as a loser due to his marital status.

Trevor Noah holds his own personal reservations about relationships and traditional marriage. The famous comedian has been romantically linked to high-profile women like Minka Kelly and Jordyn Taylor.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng