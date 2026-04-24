Dani Bowman is an American autistic entrepreneur, actress, filmmaker, public speaker, animation illustrator, and advocate. She has become prominently known for her role in Netflix's Love on the Spectrum, where she shared her relationship with her long-term partner, Henry Andrade.

Dani Bowman pictured in a confessional for the Netflix series Love on the Spectrum USA second season. Photo: @intouchweekly, @DaniMationEnt (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

Dani Bowman was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) at age 3 and was non-verbal until age 6.

and was non-verbal until age 6. Dani Bowman holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts and a Master of Business Administration from Woodbury University .

. Bowman appeared on Love on the Spectrum in seasons 1, 2, and 3 and is expected to make a guest appearance in season 4.

Dani Bowman: meet Love on the Spectrum star

Danielle 'Dani' Bowman was born on 9 January 1995 in La Cañada Flintridge, California, United States to Myrna Luz Vielma and Robert H. Bowman. Bowman is 31 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Dani Bowman's parents, Myrna and Robert Bowman, divorced in 2010 when she was sixteen years old. She was raised by her aunt and uncle, Sandra 'Sandy' Vielma, a former travel agent, and Patrick Eidemiller, an engineer.

Five fast facts about Love on the Spectrum cast member, Dani Bowman. Photo: @intouchweekly on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Original

In a 2015 Facebook post, Dani expressed her concern over her father, who was homeless at the time. The post partly read,

I really wish my own father would have gotten a diagnosis, but he is now lost among the homeless. I really think and worry about him.

According to her artist profile on Walt Disney, Dani Bowman was diagnosed with autism at age 3 and had a language delay causing her not to speak until age six. She later revealed details about her diagnosis journey in an interview with the Madison House Autism Foundation.

I was diagnosed with autism when I was in elementary school by the school district, which had me tested. My mother tried to get me diagnosed by the doctors before then, but they kept telling her that I would just grow out of it. I had all the classical signs of autism.

Dani Bowman attended the 5th Annual Marvels of Media Festival at Museum of the Moving Image. Photo: wikimedia.org, @Colleen Sturtevant (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dani Bowman's academic background

Dani attended La Cañada High School, where she graduated with a 4.0 GPA and honours. Between 2013 and 2015, she studied animation, interactive technology, video graphics, and special effects at Glendale Community College. She graduated in 2015 with a 3.64 GPA.

In 2015, she enrolled at Woodbury University, where she pursued a Bachelor of fine arts. After graduating in 2018, she took on a Master of Business Administration in organisational leadership, which she completed in May 2020.

A look at Dani Bowman's career in animation and advocacy

Animator Dani Bowman pictured outdoors. Photo: @dani.bowman.9

Source: Facebook

At age 14, Dani Bowman launched her company, DaniMation Entertainment. Have a look at her working experience as per her LinkedIn profile and her official website.

Dani Bowman's artistic beginnings

Dani's interest in animation began in her childhood. Using her father's camera equipment, she began creating stop motion animation from the age of three.

Her talent developed beyond colouring with crayons to making picture books, comic books, and storyboard adaptations based on animated television shows and the video games she interacted with.

In the seventh grade, Dani Bowman began using MS Paint, Adobe Photoshop, and PowerPoint presentations as her animation tools. After seeing her interest in the field, her uncle introduced her to Toon Boom Studio, which later became her sponsor.

Animation and industry success

Dani Bowman pictured during an interview on the We Have The Receipts podcast. Photo: @dani.bowman.9

Source: Facebook

In an interview with Skwigly magazine, Dani Bowman revealed that she registered her company at age 14, first as a sole proprietorship and later as an LLC Social Enterprise.

Between 2016 and 2017, Dani Bowman was a lead animator for Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, where she worked on an Autism Society of America PSA for Autism Awareness Month.

As an animation teacher, Dani has led animation camps, through which she has taught over 2,000 teens and young adults. In 2019, she launched Danimation UK, a summer workshop for young people on the autism spectrum aged 10 to 22.

Dani Bowman is the first American with autism honoured at Anna Kennedy’s Wear It for Autism event in London. She has won major honours for her contributions to the industry, including the following:

2024 GWEN Luminary Award

2021 Easterseals Disability Film Challenge award for Best Editor

2020 Marvels of Media Awards for Best Mockumentary Short

2020 Glenn McIntyre Heritage Award

2015 Future Horizons Temple Grandin Award

2013 Next Level Artist Award

2012 Golden Goody Award

Dani Bowman pictured with several of her awards. Photo: @dani.bowman.9

Source: Facebook

Filmography

Dani Bowman has premiered 15 award-winning animated short films at San Diego Comic-Con. She is best known for creating AirBurst: The Soda of Doom, The Home Office: The Making of Cartoon HQ, and The Namazu.

Her prominence on the entertainment scene came after joining Netflix's dating show, Love on the Spectrum, specially created for individuals on the autism spectrum, unlike traditional shows like Love Is Blind, Single's Inferno, or The Ultimatum. Have a look at Dani Bowman's filmography summary as per her IMDb profile.

TV series/film Role Release year Schlitzie: One of Us Self Upcoming Love on the Spectrum Self 2022–2025 God's Gang Animator, editor, actress 2026 Mewgenics Voice actress 2026 Too Smart to Be Trendy Editor, voice actress 2024 Parker & Boo: You're Not Alone Animator, storyboard artist 2022 Rewilding Animator, editor 2022 The Barkingtons Storyboard artist 2021 Boys Don't Wear Dresses Animator, director 2019 Late, Again?! Animator, voice actress 2019 My Heart Flies Voice actress 2018 The Adventures of Pelican Pete: A Bird is Born Animator, editor 2015 Generation A: Portraits of Autism and the Arts Self 2015 Hannah Lost Her Smile Animator, editor 2013 Under the Doghouse Opening sequence creator 2011

Neurodiversity advocacy

Autism advocate Dani Bowman pictured with the phrase 'Always presume competence' written on her arms. Photo: @DaniMationEnt

Source: Twitter

Dani Bowman has established herself as an autism advocate, much like SMA advocate Shane Burcaw. She has had numerous speaking engagements for the Ohio Centre for Autism and Low Incidence, the Oklahoma State Autism Conference, the Alaska Autism Roadshow, ABC, and the California Transition Alliance.

Between 2009 and 2024, she has been a panel contributor and keynote speaker for over seventy speaking engagements. As per the Dani Bowman website, her mission is to change the world’s perception of autism. She further adds,

For far too long, people on the autism spectrum have been overlooked due to our communication challenges and awkward social skills. I’m working to change the status quo in inclusion and employment by demonstrating the abilities beyond the disability and that we have a place in society.

FAQs

What is Dani Bowman's ethnicity? Dani Bowman is of Hispanic descent. What is Dani Bowman's age? Born on 9 January 1995, Dani Bowman is 31 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn. Where does Dani Bowman live? She is based in Southern California, United States. What is Dani Bowman diagnosed with? She was diagnosed with a neurodevelopmental condition, Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), at a young age. Where does Dani from Love on the Spectrum work? Dani Bowman is the founder and Chief Creative Officer at DaniMation Entertainment. Is Dani Bowman in a relationship? She is in a committed relationship with Henry Andrade. Does Dani Bowman have a husband? At the time of this writing, the American reality TV star is not married and does not have a husband. Are Dani Bowman and Adan still together? Dani Bowman and Adan Correa broke up in season three of Love on the Spectrum and are no longer together. Why doesn't Dani live with her parents? Dani and her sister Jessica began living with their aunt and uncle due to difficult family circumstances. What is Dani Bowman's master's degree? She completed her Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Global Strategy and Leadership in 2020.

Dani Bowman has established a multi-faceted career in animation, film production, and advocacy. Since founding Danimation Entertainment, she has taught animation to over 2,000 young people, premiering award-winning films and speaking at more than 70 conferences and events.

Legit.ng has recently published an article about Dani Bowman's net worth. Bowman gained widespread recognition after appearing on Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum Season 2.

Dani Bowman’s net worth is primarily attributed to earnings from her career as a film director, producer, and editor, as well as an animator and entrepreneur through DaniMation Entertainment.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng