A look at Austin Faani, the director shaping the stories in Nollywood

Austin Faani is an award-winning film producer, director, filmmaker, editor and entrepreneur. He is best known for his roles in The Bank Job (2010), Money and Blood (2022), Dangerous Assassin (2015) and Wanted (2022). Austin is also widely known as the husband of Chacha Eke, a Nigerian actress known for her role in the 2012 drama film, The End is Near.

Austin Faani in a black suit (L). Austin in a gray cap and white T-shirt (R). Photo: @austinfaani on Instagram 9modified by author)

Key takeaways

Austin Faani has been in the entertainment industry since the 1990s.

He began his career as a film editor before transitioning into directing and producing.

before transitioning into directing and producing. His work has earned him numerous awards, such as Best Editor at the City People Entertainment Award.

The film producer is the owner and CEO of Austin Faani Studios production .

. Austin married Chacha Eke in 2013.

Profile summary

Full name Austin Faani Ikechukwu Gender Male Date of birth 18 March 1977 Age 48 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac Pisces Place of birth Asaba, Delta, Nigeria Current residence Asaba, Delta, Nigeria State of origin Anambra State Tribe Igbo Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Chacha Eke Children Kamara, Kaira Profession Filmmaker, director Instagram @austinfaani

Austin Faani’s biography

The popular filmmaker was born and raised in Asaba, Delta State, where he resides. He hails from Anambra State in South-Eastern Nigeria, but details about his family and childhood background remain undisclosed.

Austin Faani’s age is 48 years old as of 2025. He was born on 18 March 1977. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Five fast facts about Austin Faani. Photo: @austinfaani on Instagram (modified by author)

Career highlights

Austin began his career as a film editor and later transitioned into directing and producing. He made his directorial debut in 2010 in the movie The Bank Job, which featured his future wife, actress Chacha Eke, in the cast. Below is a list of some of his notable works, as per his IMDb profile:

Red Alert (2025)

(2025) Money and Blood (2022)

(2022) Dangerous Assassin (2015)

(2015) Kings’ Cult (2012)

(2012) The Bank Job (2010)

(2010) Golden Heart (2023)

(2023) Ukwu Mangoo (2023)

(2023) Battle For Wealth (2014)

His work has earned him various accolades, including Best Editor at the City People Entertainment Award and Best Creative Director at the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards.

Aside from his television career, Austin is also a thriving entrepreneur. He is the founder and CEO of Austin Faani Studios production.

Austin Faani and his wife, actress Chacha Eke, standing in front of a building. Photo: @austinfaani on Instagram (modified by author)

Who is Austin Faani married to?

Austin Faani has been married to Nollywood actress Chacha Eke for over a decade. The couple's relationship began after they met in 2007 at a talent hunt event in Abakaliki and deepened in 2009 during the filming of When Kings Decide. They dated for some years and eventually tied the knot in June 2013.

The couple have four children, three daughters and one son. Their children are Kamara, Kaira, Chiemerie and Diamond Kandili-Chukwu Faani. Their son was born on 24 April 2021.

What happened between Austin Faani and Chacha Eke?

Austin Faani and his wife, actress Chacha Eke, in matching t-shirts with the word “Hope” printed on them. Photo: @austinfaani on Instagram (modified by author)

The couple's marriage has faced challenges since they tied the knot. In 2020, Chacha announced a separation, later attributing the incident to her struggle with bipolar disorder. In June 2022, she again declared the end of their marriage, citing personal reasons and emphasising the importance of respect in a relationship.

The famous actress confirmed their separation via her Instagram page on 28 June 2022. As stated by Pulse Nigeria, she wrote:

LEAVE NOW ALIVE OR LEAVE AS A CORPSE. Many have died pretending all is well whilst wishing, hoping and praying for a better tomorrow. I don't want to "die" or go inexplicably "missing". I sincerely and publicly apologize for living a lie these past years. True to random speculations, there has been trouble in my "perceived paradise.

She added:

For the 2nd time in 2 years, I am here again on social media boldly declaring that I am done with my marriage. My long overdue/relentless stance on this is of course no news to Austin Faani, the doctors and my parents.

Despite these public announcements, reports in late 2022 indicated a reconciliation, with Chacha acknowledging Austin's support during her mental health struggles.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Austin Faani? He is a prominent Nollywood director, filmmaker, producer, editor, and entrepreneur. Austin Faani is from which state? The movie producer was born and raised in Delta State, Nigeria, but originally hails from Anambra State. Which tribe is Austin Faani? Austin is of the Igbo tribe. How old is Austin Faani? The Nigerian filmmaker is 48 years old as of 2025. He was born on 18 March 1977. Who is Austin Faani's wife? Austin is married to Nollywood actress Chacha Eke. Does Austin Faani have children? The actor has four children, three daughters and one son. What is Austin Faani's height? He is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall.

Austin Faani has established himself as a skilled movie director, producer, and filmmaker. He has been in the entertainment industry for many years, and has worked in numerous Nollywood movies, such as Money and Blood, Dangerous Assassin and Wanted. He is also a successful entrepreneur and runs a production company called Austin Faani Studios.

