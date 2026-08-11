An APC senator representing an Osun senatorial district allegedly urged supporters to kill members of the Accord Party before Saturday's governorship election

Afrobeat singer Davido shared a video of the lawmaker addressing supporters in Yoruba and provided an English translation of the remarks

The alleged comments came as incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke seeks re-election on the Accord Party platform amid rising political tensions in Osun

A senator on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing one of Osun State's senatorial districts has sparked widespread outrage after a video emerged showing him allegedly inciting supporters to kill members of the Accord Party ahead of Saturday's governorship election.

Afrobeat star David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, brought the remarks to national attention after sharing the video on social media and providing an English translation of what the lawmaker said.

APC senators allegedly orders supporters to kill Accord party members Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

According to the translation shared by Davido, the senator told the crowd: "From now on, whenever you see Accord members, kill them. I authorise you to kill them. They have wives and children too. This is a Federal Government election. On election day, even if they come with voter cards, we won't allow them to vote."

What the senator allegedly said

In the footage, the individual was seen addressing supporters in Yoruba while referring directly to the Accord Party and the upcoming poll.

A second portion of the remarks, also translated by Davido, had the senator saying: "What kind of life is that? If we hear anything about Accord in Ilesa here, record me and go and tell them. When we tell them, the cap they are putting on is a bad one, a yellow one. So, we have come to tell you now, from now till the election day, if we see them, kill them o."

Osun: Stakes high as election day approaches

The controversy has emerged in the final days of campaigning before Osun voters go to the polls to choose their next governor. Incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke is seeking re-election under the Accord Party banner, making the party a direct political target for rival camps.

The alleged remarks, if accurately translated and presented in context, raise serious concerns about the potential for political violence and voter intimidation in the state. Security agencies, election bodies, and civil society groups had all issued appeals in the lead-up to the vote, urging political actors and their supporters to avoid inflammatory conduct and ensure a peaceful process.

Rival political camps in Osun have been trading accusations of intimidation throughout the final stretch of the campaign, with tensions sharpening as election day draws near.

See the video on X here:

APC chieftain mocks Davido with Grammy Awards

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bashir Ahmad, a former presidential aide and APC chieftain, clapped back at Davido after the singer mocked his primary election vote count.

Ahmad challenged Davido to account for his Grammy Awards record from five nominations before commenting on his political results.

The exchange is part of an ongoing social media feud between Ahmad and Davido linked to the Osun governorship election.

Source: Legit.ng