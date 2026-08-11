An old comment from Jude Okoye's wife, Ifeoma Umeokeke, dismissing claims that anything was taken from Mr P has resurfaced online

The comment reignited debate after Peter Okoye's viral exposé alleged that Ifeoma holds 800,000 shares in Northside Music, a company accused of diverting Psquare royalties

Nigerians online have reacted sharply, with many calling Ifeoma out directly over her husband Jude Okoye's two-month detention

A years-old comment from Ifeoma Umeokeke, wife of music executive Jude Okoye, has found its way back to public attention, and fans of the Psquare brothers are not letting it go quietly.

The comment surfaced in response to a user named Praise Chiwendu, who had written on TikTok: "Abeggiiiiii....he should give back what belongs to his younger brother."

Fresh debate erupts as Jude Okoye's wife's old comments on Mr P's royalties resurface. Credit: @ifyokoye, @peterpsqaure

Source: Instagram

Ifeoma replied directly with the words, "Nothing was taken from him sweetie," a response that at the time drew little attention but has now become the centrepiece of a fresh wave of online outrage.

The renewed scrutiny comes on the back of Peter Okoye's viral exposé, in which the singer detailed what he described as the financial betrayal at the heart of the Psquare split. In that account, Peter alleged that Ifeoma holds 800,000 shares in Northside Music, a company he claims was secretly set up to divert royalties that rightfully belonged to him and his brothers.

He also alleged that Jude threatened to transfer his shares in Psquare's company, Northside Entertainment, to Ifeoma.

Netizens Drag Ifeoma Okoye Into the Controversy

Even at the time of her original comment, a fellow social media user pushed back, writing:

"if nothing was taken, Y was he detained? and why did he open another company 2 divert funds meant 4 him n his brothers? There are so many questions but ur hubby isn't fully innocent. it's okay 2 defend"

See the comments between Ifeoma Okoye and netizens:

Now that the exchange has gone viral again, reactions have been significantly less measured.

Here are some of the comments below:

@tracy_fins wrote:

"If to say na Lola do this thing, Paul and Jude for drag her across the seven seas 😢"

@aisy7803 stated:

"The wife na the problem it so obvious she's the masterminder of the whole thing"

@thesandypreneur commented:

"Madam 800%"

@sylviapreshie reacted:

"If he was innocent why was he detained for 2 months"

@luvmesandy wrote:

"She should've been arrested and charged too."

@fahalgold_collection shared:

"I keep saying the ify need to be brought in for questioning, she know a lot , like husband like wife"

@_.uger questioned:

"But why can't Peter prove all of these in court? ...why were all these allegations trashed"

@anuoluwapelumi added:

"Like minds!!!! 😈👿"

Jude Okoye's wife, Mr P and music royalties: Old comments resurface and stir debate. Credit: @ifyokye

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye makes claims over reunion with twin brother

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music star Peter Okoye alleged that P-Square’s reunion with his twin brother, Rudeboy, slowed his social media growth.

He explained that before the comeback, his accounts were booming, gaining up to 100,000 new followers daily and ranking alongside Davido and Don Jazzy in influence.

However, after the reunion, his follower growth dropped drastically, and he speculated that the comeback might have been the reason, though he admitted he wasn’t entirely certain.

Source: Legit.ng