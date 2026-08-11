Davido publicly tagged Donald Trump in an August 11 post raising alarm over potential violence ahead of the Osun gubernatorial election

The Afrobeats star later defended contacting Trump by noting that, as a dual US-Nigerian citizen, Trump is also his president

A 2021 post where Davido trolled Donald Trump has resurfaced online, drawing sharp contrasts with his latest outreach

A five-year-old social media post from Afrobeats star Davido has come back to haunt him after he made a public appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump over Nigeria's upcoming Osun State governorship election.

On August 11, 2026, the Grammy-nominated singer posted a detailed statement tagging Donald Trump, urging the United States and the wider international community to pay close attention to the Osun gubernatorial election scheduled for August 15.

Davido faces renewed attention over his past comments about Donald Trump amid his latest involvement in the Osun election. Photo: davido/donaldjtrump

Source: Instagram

In the post, Davido raised concerns about reported voter intimidation, rising tensions, and threats to the integrity of the democratic process.

He wrote that they did not want bloodshed or intimidation, only peace, transparency, and a free and fair election.

Why Davido tagged Donald Trump

The singer's decision to reach out directly to Trump raised eyebrows across social media.

When critics questioned why he involved the American president in a Nigerian election matter, Davido pointed to his dual citizenship as justification, noting that Trump is also his president.

Davido was born in Atlanta and holds both Nigerian and American citizenship.

His personal stake in the Osun election is also significant. His uncle, incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke, is seeking re-election, and Davido has openly backed his campaign.

Davido’s political intervention in the Osun election brings renewed attention to his earlier social media exchanges involving Donald Trump. Photo: davido/donaldjtrump

Source: Instagram

Davido's old post sparks fresh debate

The appeal drew a mix of praise and scepticism online, but it was a discovery from January 2021 that added an unexpected layer to the conversation.

Shortly after the U.S. Capitol events on January 7, 2021, Davido had posted the blunt message:

"Trump .. u done out here."

The post had attracted tens of thousands of likes and comments at the time.

Internet users quickly dug up that old comment and placed it side by side with his August 2026 outreach, highlighting the striking contrast between dismissing Trump and then turning to him for help just over five years later.

The Osun election on August 15 features Governor Adeleke alongside challengers from other parties, and Davido's intervention has ensured the contest is attracting attention well beyond the state's borders.

Check out Davido's old post trolling US President Donald Trump below:

Davido accused of emotional blackmail

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido was accused of using emotional manipulation to sway voters ahead of the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

On August 10, 2026, X user Senior Pst Okezie James Atañi criticised Davido’s post urging residents to reject the APC, calling it “emotional blackmail” and highlighting the Adeleke family’s deep political ties.

The viral infographic underscored the family’s influence in Osun politics as Governor Ademola Adeleke, Davido’s uncle, sought re-election under the Accord Party against APC challenger Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji.

Source: Legit.ng