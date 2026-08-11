The German government has outlined the structure of the naturalisation test, including the number of questions and the passing score required

Applicants face 33 questions drawn from three broad subject areas, with a separate set of questions tied to their state of residence

Candidates who do not reach the minimum score can retake the citizenship test, with a certificate issued to those who pass

The German government has published details of the civic knowledge test that foreigners must pass as part of the naturalisation process, explaining what subjects are covered, how many questions appear on the paper, and what score is needed to qualify.

According to the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), candidates sit a 60-minute test made up of 33 questions, each offering four answer options.

Germany has explained that foreigners seeking citizenship are tested on three main subject areas during the naturalisation process. Photo Credit: Juliane Sonntag, Fhm

Source: Getty Images

A candidate who answers at least 17 questions correctly is considered to have passed. Those who fall short of that mark are allowed to retake the test.

What the naturalisation test covers

The 33 questions are split into two groups. Thirty questions draw from three broad subject areas:

1. Living in a democracy.

2. History and responsibility.

3. People and society.

The remaining three questions are specific to the federal state where the applicant is registered as their primary residence, making that portion of the test unique to each candidate depending on where they live in Germany.

A complete catalogue covering all possible questions for both the general "Life in Germany" test and the naturalisation test is available through BAMF's official online test centre, where candidates can review every topic likely to appear on the day.

What happens after the test

Candidates who meet the passing threshold receive an official certificate from BAMF confirming their individual result. This document is then submitted to the naturalisation authority as proof that the applicant possesses the civic knowledge required under German law.

The certificate does not on its own guarantee citizenship approval, as naturalisation involves additional requirements, but it forms a key part of the overall application process for foreigners seeking to become German citizens.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany had announced the minimum score foreigners need to pass the citizenship test.

Germany publishes questions for citizenship test prep

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had published the official questions foreigners can study to prepare for their citizenship test.

The questions are published under the Naturalisation Test Regulation (Einbürgerungstest-Verordnung, or EinbTestV) and appear as Annex 1 to the Federal Law Gazette I 2008 No. 35.

The catalogue remains in force in 2026 with amendments incorporated over the years since its original publication.

Source: Legit.ng