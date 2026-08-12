Osun State Police Command summoned Senator Francis Fadahunsi after a video circulated of him threatening Accord Party members ahead of Saturday's governorship poll

Governor Ademola Adeleke held an emergency press briefing on August 11, calling the senator's remarks a national security threat and demanding his immediate arrest

Fadahunsi denied making a direct threat, saying less than two minutes were clipped from a 24-minute speech to misrepresent his words

The Osun State Police Command has summoned Senator Francis Fadahunsi, who represents Osun East in the Senate, following a viral video in which he appeared to threaten members of the Accord Party days before the state's governorship election, scheduled for Saturday, August 16, 2026.

Police spokesperson Abiodun Ojelabi confirmed on Wednesday, August 13, that the Commissioner of Police in charge of the election, Samuel Etaifo, had formally summoned the senator, Punch reports.

Senator Francis Fadahunsi was summoned by the Osun Police Command over a viral video ahead of the governorship election. Photo: Getty

Source: Facebook

"I can confirm that he has been summoned by the CP. We will make a statement available regarding it," Ojelabi said.

What the Video Showed

The video, which spread across social media on Tuesday, showed Fadahunsi speaking in Yoruba at the palace of the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland in Ilesa during a protest over the alleged killing of three APC members in the town. In the clip, he said:

"How many people have you seen the APC kill? We are here to tell you that until the day of the election, if we see any Accord member in Ilesa, we will kill them."

A separate video also emerged showing Francis Eniade, the APC candidate for Ifelodun/Boripe/Odo Otin Federal Constituency in 2027, warning that no Accord member should come out to vote in Odo Otin Local Government Area on election day.

Adeleke Demands Arrest, Cites Security Threat

Governor Ademola Adeleke convened an emergency press briefing in Osogbo on August 11, where he described Fadahunsi's remarks as going beyond politics into the territory of a national security threat.

Adeleke said he raised the matter directly with Inspector General of Police Olatunji Disu and demanded the senator's investigation and arrest.

"This is now beyond politics. This is now a national security threat that requires the attention of Mr President through the Office of the National Security Adviser," Adeleke said.

The governor also raised separate concerns about a police signal he said had arrived in Osun directing the arrest of Accord Party leaders ahead of the election, with instructions that those detained should be held until Monday.

He said over 62 Accord Party members were already being held in police custody without charges.

Senator Denies Threat

Fadahunsi, in a signed statement, said the video was deliberately edited by critics to distort his meaning. He said his remarks were directed at a broader pattern of violence, not a call for killing.

"My statement was very clear: if the killings do not stop, we shall also retaliate," he wrote, adding that Davido and lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi shared a clip of under two minutes taken from a speech that lasted about 24 minutes.

He said:

"Unfortunately, Davido and Olajengbesi took less than two minutes from a speech that lasted about 24 minutes and circulated it to achieve cheap political objectives. This is a clear case of deliberate misrepresentation and manipulation."

Osun's Adeleke told to put trust in grassroots mobilisation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that politician and media executive Babatunde Michael Abimboye has urged Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke and the Imole Campaign Council to focus more on grassroots mobilisation and citizen participation rather than relying on assurances from the Federal Government ahead of future elections in the state.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, Abimboye said recent developments in Osun raised concerns about the political atmosphere and security situation.

Source: Legit.ng