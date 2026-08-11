US Explains 3 Aspects Foreigners Will be Tested on during Citizenship English Test
- The US government has outlined the three aspects of the English test that applicants must pass during the naturalisation process in 2026
- Applicants face separate speaking, reading, and writing components, each with specific requirements to demonstrate English ability
- USCIS uses the naturalisation interview to assess speaking skills, while reading and writing are tested through structured sentences
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The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has outlined the three components of the English language test that applicants must pass as part of the naturalisation process in 2026.
The requirements are published on the USCIS official website and apply to all persons filing Form N-400, Application for Naturalisation.
US citizenship: 3 aspects of English test
1. Speaking
A USCIS officer assesses an applicant's ability to speak and understand English during the eligibility interview conducted as part of the N-400 process. No separate speaking test is administered — the officer makes this determination based on conversation during the interview itself.
2. Reading
Applicants must read aloud one out of three sentences correctly to pass the reading component. The sentences are drawn from content focused on civics and history topics. USCIS provides a Reading Test Vocabulary List to help candidates prepare for this portion of the exam.
3. Writing
For the writing component, applicants must correctly write one out of three sentences. As with the reading test, the content covers civics and history themes. USCIS also provides a Writing Test Vocabulary List to assist candidates in studying ahead of the test.
What applicants should know
All three components form part of the same naturalisation interview appointment.
Applicants are encouraged to use the vocabulary lists provided by USCIS when preparing, as the reading and writing sentences are drawn from a defined pool of civics-related content.
Passing all three components is required to complete the naturalisation test successfully.
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had explained what happens next after a foreigner fails a citizenship test.
Minimum score needed to pass citizenship test
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had published the minimum score foreigners need to pass the US citizenship test.
According to USCIS, the 2025 Naturalisation Civics Test applies to all applicants who filed Form N-400, Application for Naturalisation, on or after October 20, 2025.
The test is conducted as an oral examination, meaning candidates must answer questions verbally before an officer rather than completing a written paper.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng