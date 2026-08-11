The US government has outlined the three aspects of the English test that applicants must pass during the naturalisation process in 2026

Applicants face separate speaking, reading, and writing components, each with specific requirements to demonstrate English ability

USCIS uses the naturalisation interview to assess speaking skills, while reading and writing are tested through structured sentences

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has outlined the three components of the English language test that applicants must pass as part of the naturalisation process in 2026.

The requirements are published on the USCIS official website and apply to all persons filing Form N-400, Application for Naturalisation.

The US government has explained that applicants are tested on three key aspects of English during the citizenship process. Photo Credit: Aaron Schwartz

Source: Getty Images

US citizenship: 3 aspects of English test

1. Speaking

A USCIS officer assesses an applicant's ability to speak and understand English during the eligibility interview conducted as part of the N-400 process. No separate speaking test is administered — the officer makes this determination based on conversation during the interview itself.

2. Reading

Applicants must read aloud one out of three sentences correctly to pass the reading component. The sentences are drawn from content focused on civics and history topics. USCIS provides a Reading Test Vocabulary List to help candidates prepare for this portion of the exam.

3. Writing

For the writing component, applicants must correctly write one out of three sentences. As with the reading test, the content covers civics and history themes. USCIS also provides a Writing Test Vocabulary List to assist candidates in studying ahead of the test.

What applicants should know

All three components form part of the same naturalisation interview appointment.

Applicants are encouraged to use the vocabulary lists provided by USCIS when preparing, as the reading and writing sentences are drawn from a defined pool of civics-related content.

Passing all three components is required to complete the naturalisation test successfully.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had explained what happens next after a foreigner fails a citizenship test.

Minimum score needed to pass citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had published the minimum score foreigners need to pass the US citizenship test.

According to USCIS, the 2025 Naturalisation Civics Test applies to all applicants who filed Form N-400, Application for Naturalisation, on or after October 20, 2025.

The test is conducted as an oral examination, meaning candidates must answer questions verbally before an officer rather than completing a written paper.

Source: Legit.ng