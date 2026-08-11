2Baba honoured Daddy Showkey at the veteran's 50 years on stage celebration held at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos

The Afrobeats legend revealed a surprising personal detail about what Daddy Showkey once did for him at the start of his career

The milestone concert brought together a star-studded lineup including 9ice, Teni, Tony Tetuila and several other Nigerian music icons

2Baba has paid a heartfelt tribute to music veteran Daddy Showkey, sharing a personal story that dates back to the very beginning of his rise in the Nigerian music industry.

The Afrobeats icon, whose full name is Innocent Idibia, made the revelation while performing at Daddy Showkey's landmark anniversary concert on Sunday, August 9, 2026, held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

2Baba joins Daddy Showkey and other Nigerian music stars on stage during the singer’s 50 years on stage celebration. Photo: official2baba/daddyshowkey

Source: Instagram

Taking a moment between performances to honour the celebrant, 2Baba, also known as 2Face Idibia, told the crowd that Daddy Showkey was the first person to ever hand him a dollar note.

"Daddy Showkey was the first person to give me $100, and that was my first time seeing a dollar note. It was this great man that gave it to me," he said.

2Baba reflects on personal growth

Beyond the tribute, the legendary singer used the occasion to reflect on his own evolution as a person, acknowledging that he once had a habit of seeking out trouble in his younger years, a pattern that only changed after experiencing consequences he had not anticipated.

The public moment adds to a broader period of introspection for 2Baba.

Last year, 2Baba marked 25 years in the Nigerian music industry, using the milestone to publicly appreciate his wife Natasha, former Plantashun Boiz bandmates Blackface and Faze, his longtime manager Efe Omorogbe, and several others in his circle.

Around that same time, he announced a new management team, describing it as part of his drive to reinvent his brand while protecting the legacy he had built.

His split from Omorogbe, who managed him for roughly two decades, was confirmed in 2024.

Since then, 2Baba has made a series of candid public appearances, including a speech at his 50th birthday celebration in September where he acknowledged that several people who began the journey with him were no longer present.

At a concert in December, he also issued a public apology to Nigerians, asking for forgiveness on behalf of himself and his family.

2Baba performs at Daddy Showkey’s 50th anniversary concert alongside other Nigerian music legends and entertainers. Photo: official2baba/daddyshowkey

Source: Instagram

Daddy Showkey's 50th stage anniversary

The concert that provided the backdrop for 2Baba's tribute was itself a major event in Nigerian music history.

Billed as "The Journey! My 50 Years on Stage as an Entertainer", the night celebrated the career of the Galala pioneer, Daddy Showkey, whose street-influenced sound became a defining force in 1990s Nigerian music.

The audience at Eko Hotels was treated to performances from an impressive roster of acts including Cobhams, Tony Tetuila, 9ice, African China, Danfo Drivers, Marvellous Benjy, Korede Bello, Baba Fryo and Teni the Entertainer, among others.

For many in attendance, the evening served as a nostalgic journey back to a formative era in the country's entertainment history.

Watch 2Baba speak about Daddy Showkey's kind gesture towards him in the video below:

2baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music legend 2baba and his wife made the headlines of blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video that captured how both the musician and the Edo state lawmaker behaved at the event has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng