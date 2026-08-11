Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

2Baba Pays Tribute to Daddy Showkey, Recalls Unforgettable Moment From Early Career
Celebrities

2Baba Pays Tribute to Daddy Showkey, Recalls Unforgettable Moment From Early Career

by  Kola Ogunkanmi
3 min read
  • 2Baba honoured Daddy Showkey at the veteran's 50 years on stage celebration held at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos
  • The Afrobeats legend revealed a surprising personal detail about what Daddy Showkey once did for him at the start of his career
  • The milestone concert brought together a star-studded lineup including 9ice, Teni, Tony Tetuila and several other Nigerian music icons

PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

2Baba has paid a heartfelt tribute to music veteran Daddy Showkey, sharing a personal story that dates back to the very beginning of his rise in the Nigerian music industry.

The Afrobeats icon, whose full name is Innocent Idibia, made the revelation while performing at Daddy Showkey's landmark anniversary concert on Sunday, August 9, 2026, held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

2Baba pays tribute to Daddy Showkey during the veteran musician’s 50th anniversary celebration in Lagos
2Baba joins Daddy Showkey and other Nigerian music stars on stage during the singer’s 50 years on stage celebration. Photo: official2baba/daddyshowkey
Source: Instagram

Taking a moment between performances to honour the celebrant, 2Baba, also known as 2Face Idibia, told the crowd that Daddy Showkey was the first person to ever hand him a dollar note.

Read also

Natasha breaks silence in unexpected way after reported clash with 2Baba at Abuja nightclub

"Daddy Showkey was the first person to give me $100, and that was my first time seeing a dollar note. It was this great man that gave it to me," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

2Baba reflects on personal growth

Beyond the tribute, the legendary singer used the occasion to reflect on his own evolution as a person, acknowledging that he once had a habit of seeking out trouble in his younger years, a pattern that only changed after experiencing consequences he had not anticipated.

The public moment adds to a broader period of introspection for 2Baba.

Last year, 2Baba marked 25 years in the Nigerian music industry, using the milestone to publicly appreciate his wife Natasha, former Plantashun Boiz bandmates Blackface and Faze, his longtime manager Efe Omorogbe, and several others in his circle.

Around that same time, he announced a new management team, describing it as part of his drive to reinvent his brand while protecting the legacy he had built.

His split from Omorogbe, who managed him for roughly two decades, was confirmed in 2024.

Since then, 2Baba has made a series of candid public appearances, including a speech at his 50th birthday celebration in September where he acknowledged that several people who began the journey with him were no longer present.

Read also

2Baba finally speaks after Natasha fight as he poses with Inspector General of Police

At a concert in December, he also issued a public apology to Nigerians, asking for forgiveness on behalf of himself and his family.

2Baba honours Daddy Showkey at his 50th anniversary concert and reflects on their shared history in Nigerian music
2Baba performs at Daddy Showkey’s 50th anniversary concert alongside other Nigerian music legends and entertainers. Photo: official2baba/daddyshowkey
Source: Instagram

Daddy Showkey's 50th stage anniversary

The concert that provided the backdrop for 2Baba's tribute was itself a major event in Nigerian music history.

Billed as "The Journey! My 50 Years on Stage as an Entertainer", the night celebrated the career of the Galala pioneer, Daddy Showkey, whose street-influenced sound became a defining force in 1990s Nigerian music.

The audience at Eko Hotels was treated to performances from an impressive roster of acts including Cobhams, Tony Tetuila, 9ice, African China, Danfo Drivers, Marvellous Benjy, Korede Bello, Baba Fryo and Teni the Entertainer, among others.

For many in attendance, the evening served as a nostalgic journey back to a formative era in the country's entertainment history.

Watch 2Baba speak about Daddy Showkey's kind gesture towards him in the video below:

2baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music legend 2baba and his wife made the headlines of blogs following a recent event they attended.

Read also

Davido storms his construction site at Eko Atlantic site, workers’ reactions to his visit trend

A video that captured how both the musician and the Edo state lawmaker behaved at the event has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Kola Ogunkanmi avatar

Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.

Tags:
Nigerian Celebrity GistsAfrobeats
Hot:
King mitchy Convenant university Demetress bell Afcon 2025 Cbn