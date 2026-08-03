The Boy Meets World cast includes Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, Will Friedle, and William Daniels. After growing up on screen during the 1990s, these stars chose very different careers, including directing, voice acting, politics, writing, and adult entertainment.

Boy Meets World cast during the series finale "A Brave New World" (Series Finale). Airdate: 5 May 2000. Photo: ABC Photo Archives (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The American coming-of-age sitcom ran for seven seasons from 1993 to 2000.

Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong became film directors and podcasters .

and . Will Friedle became a voice actor , and his roles include Terry McGinnis in Batman Beyond and Ron Stoppable in Kim Possible .

, and his roles include Terry McGinnis in and Ron Stoppable in . Ben Savage left full-time acting to run for political office in California.

to run for political office in California. Maitland Ward reinvented her career by entering adult entertainment and published a memoir titled My Escape from Hollywood: Unapologetic, Unfiltered, and Unashamed.

Boy Meets World: Where are they now?

The Boy Meets World cast still triggers deep nostalgia for 1990s television fans. While some stars have retired, others remain active across Hollywood. Here is what the iconic cast members have done since the show ended in 2000.

Ben Savage (Cory Matthews)

Ben Savage attends 'The In Crowd' Westwood Premiere on 17 July 2000 (L) and in Los Angeles, California, on 14 June 2022 (R). Photo: Ron Galella, Wil R (modified by author)

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Full name: Bennett Joseph Savage

Bennett Joseph Savage Date of birth: 13 September 1980

13 September 1980 Age: 45 years old (as of July 2026)

45 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Ben Savage played the beloved lead character, Cory Matthews, from 1993 to 2000. He earned a political science degree from Stanford University in 2004. Savage reprised his role alongside Danielle Fishel in Girl Meets World (2014–2017). He also guest-starred in popular dramas like Criminal Minds, Bones, and NCIS.

Savage later shifted his focus towards real-world politics. He ran for the West Hollywood City Council in 2022. Later, he campaigned for the seat in California's 30th Congressional District. Ben Savage married his partner, Tessa Angermeier, in 2023.

Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence)

Danielle Fishel during a photo shoot on 15 October 1998 (L). The actress at SiriusXM Studios on 10 September 2014 in New York City (R). Photo: ABC Photo Archives, Robin Marchant (modified by author)

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Full name: Danielle Christine Fishel

Danielle Christine Fishel Date of birth: 5 May 1981

5 May 1981 Age: 45 years old (as of July 2026)

45 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth: Mesa, Arizona, United States

Danielle Fishel captured hearts as Topanga Lawrence before reprising the role in Girl Meets World. Beyond acting, Fishel built a successful career as a television director. Fishel directed episodes for Raven's Home, Sydney to the Max, and Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Danielle Fishel is also a thriving podcast host. In 2022, she launched Pod Meets World with Rider Strong and Will Friedle. The trio starred in the 2026 documentary Doc Meets World. Fishel married film producer Jensen Karp in 2018. The couple has two children together.

Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter)

Rider Strong during a photo shoot on 15 October 1998 (L). The actor at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena (R). Photo: ABC Photo Archives, Mindy Small (modified by author)

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Full name: Rider Allen Strong

Rider Allen Strong Date of birth: 11 December 1979

11 December 1979 Age: 46 years old (as of July 2026)

46 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States

After playing Cory's best friend Shawn Hunter, Rider Strong focused on his education. He earned an English degree from Columbia and an MFA from Bennington College. Strong then became a successful film director, screenwriter, and producer with his brother Shiloh.

The duo created acclaimed short films like Irish Twins and The Dunwich Horror. They also directed several episodes of Girl Meets World. Strong co-hosts two podcasts: Literary Disco and Pod Meets World. He married actress Alexandra Barreto in 2013, and they have one son.

Will Friedle (Eric Matthews)

Will Friedle during a photo shoot on 13 August 1993 (L). The actor at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena (R). Photo: ABC Photo Archives, David Becker (modified by author)

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Full name: William Alan Friedle

William Alan Friedle Date of birth: 11 August 1976

11 August 1976 Age: 49 years old (as of July 2026)

49 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth: Hartford, Connecticut, United States

Will Friedle won over audiences as Cory's eccentric older brother, Eric Matthews. After the show ended, Friedle became a highly sought-after voice actor. He voiced Terry McGinnis in Batman Beyond and Ron Stoppable in Kim Possible. Friedle also voiced Star-Lord in animated Marvel projects.

Friedle stepped back from live-action work due to severe anxiety disorders. Voice acting provided him with a comfortable creative space. The voice actor co-hosts Pod Meets World and married Susan Martens in 2016.

William Daniels (Mr George Feeny)

William Daniels during a Boy Meets World shoot on 13 August 1993 (L). The veteran actor at Strand Bookstore on 2 March 2017 (R). Photo: ABC Photo Archives, David Becker (modified by author)

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Full name: William David Daniels

William David Daniels Date of birth: 31 March 1927

31 March 1927 Age: 99 years old (as of July 2026)

99 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

William Daniels played the wise educator Mr George Feeny. The Emmy-winning actor was already famous for St. Elsewhere and Knight Rider. Later, he appeared on Grey's Anatomy and reprised Mr Feeny in Girl Meets World.

William Daniels published his autobiography, There I Go Again: How I Came to Be Mr Feeny, John Adams, Dr Craig, KITT, and Many Others, in 2017. He officially retired from acting shortly after its release. He lives with his wife of over 70 years, Bonnie Bartlett, one of the oldest actors alive.

Matthew Lawrence (Jack Hunter)

Matthew Lawrence during a shoot on 31 July 1998 (L). The actor at the Sandals Resorts Hosts Private Event on 20 November 2025 (R). Photo: ABC Photo Archives, Vivien Killilea (modified by author)

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Full name: Matthew William Lawrence

Matthew William Lawrence Date of birth: 11 February 1980

11 February 1980 Age: 46 years old (as of July 2026)

46 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth: Abington, Pennsylvania, United States

Matthew Lawrence joined the cast in season five as Shawn's half-brother, Jack Hunter. Previously famous for Mrs Doubtfire, he continued acting in shows like Melissa & Joey. Matthew appeared in that series alongside his brothers, Joey and Andrew.

Lawrence is an avid outdoorsman and passionate animal advocate. The American actor regularly attends fan conventions to connect with viewers. In 2023, he launched the Brotherly Love Podcast with his brothers.

Maitland Ward (Rachel McGuire)

Maitland Ward on an episode of Boy Meets World on 31 July 1998 (L). The actress at the 2025 Adult Video News Awards (R). Photo: ABC Photo Archives, Gabe Ginsberg (modified by author)

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Full name: Ashley Maitland Welkos

Ashley Maitland Welkos Date of birth: 3 February 1977

3 February 1977 Age: 49 years old (as of July 2026)

49 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth: Long Beach, California, United States

Maitland Ward joined the series in season six as Rachel McGuire, a roommate. After the show ended, she appeared in White Chicks (2004) and guest-starred in various shows.

In 2019, Ward made headlines by transitioning into adult entertainment. She won several industry awards and became a prominent producer. In 2022, she released her candid memoir, Rated X. Ward married real estate agent Terry Baxter in 2006.

Trina McGee (Angela Moore)

Trina McGee on a shoot on 31 July 1998 (L). The actress at the Make-A-Wish Foundation on 11 February 2018 (R). Photo: ABC Photo Archives, Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

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Full name: Trina Colette McGee

Trina Colette McGee Date of birth: 6 September 1969

6 September 1969 Age: 56 years old (as of July 2026)

56 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States

Trina McGee portrayed Angela Moore, Shawn Hunter's primary love interest. After the show, she appeared in Sins of the Guilty, Classmates, In the Cut, and Friday After Next.

McGee also works as a writer, director, and painter. In 2024, she made headlines by announcing her pregnancy at age 54. She later welcomed a child with her husband, actor Marcello Thedford.

Betsy Randle (Amy Matthews)

Betsy Randle during a shoot on 29 July 1998 (L). The actress at the Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Dirty 30" on 20 September 2016 (R). Photo: ABC Photo Archives, Leon Bennett (modified by author)

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Full name: Betsy Stillman Randle

Betsy Stillman Randle Date of birth: 24 June 1955

24 June 1955 Age: 71 years old (as of July 2026)

71 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Betsy Randle portrayed the loving matriarch, Amy Matthews. After the show, she secured recurring roles on Charmed and The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

Randle also reprised her role as Amy in Girl Meets World. The American actress lives in California with her husband, film editor John Randle.

William Russ (Alan Matthews)

William Russ on Boy Meets World on 24 September 1993 (L). The actor at Ziegfeld Theatre on 11 November 2007 (R). Photo: ABC Photo Archives, Patrick McMullan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: William Joseph Russ

William Joseph Russ Date of birth: 20 October 1950

20 October 1950 Age: 75 years old (as of July 2026)

75 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth: Portsmouth, Virginia, United States

William Russ played Alan Matthews, the hard-working household patriarch. He boasts over 100 screen credits, including American History X, The Sopranos, and Deadwood. Russ has also directed television episodes for Boy Meets World and Wildfire.

Why was the original Topanga fired?

Bonnie Morgan was originally cast as Topanga Lawrence before Danielle Fishel took over the role. According to The Today Show, in 2023, Morgan revealed on Pod Meets World that she was fired after one day. Director David Trainer allegedly claimed she was not pretty enough and struggled with direction.

What are the actors from Boy Meets World doing now?

Many original cast members remain active in the entertainment industry. Rider Strong and Danielle Fishel direct, while Will Friedle works in voice acting. Ben Savage pursued politics, and Maitland Ward works in adult entertainment and writing.

Why did Boy Meets World end so abruptly?

According to CBR, the series ended in May 2000 after seven seasons because the main cast had grown up, and ABC's directives were changing. The storylines naturally progressed to college and marriage, leading creators to wrap up the show.

Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel never dated in real life. Despite their strong on-screen chemistry, they remained close friends throughout the show's run.

Since Boy Meets World wrapped up, the Boy Meets World cast members have taken diverse paths, ranging from political campaigns and voice acting to film directing and adult cinema. Their varied journeys illustrate how far each actor has evolved since their days at John Adams High.

Legit.ng published an article about National Lampoon's Vacation's cast. The classic comedy National Lampoon's Vacation featured an all-star lineup of talented actors. Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, and Randy Quaid led the film's unforgettable cast. Many of these stars quickly became major household names across Hollywood.

After the movie, Chevy Chase continued making hit comedies like Fletch and Caddyshack. Beverly D'Angelo returned for every sequel, while Anthony Michael Hall joined the Brat Pack. Randy Quaid found success in big movies before legal troubles sidelined his career.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng