Leave It to Beaver cast — where Tony Dow, Jerry Mathers and the rest of them ended up
The Leave It to Beaver cast became household names through one of television's most beloved family sitcoms. After the show ended, they followed different paths, finding success in Hollywood, real estate, military service, and business. Although many cast members, including Barbara Billingsley, Hugh Beaumont, and Tony Dow, have since passed away, the show's legacy endures.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- What happened to the Leave It to Beaver cast?
- Jerry Mathers as Theodore "Beaver" Cleaver
- Tony Dow as Wallace "Wally" Cleaver
- Ken Osmond as Eddie Haskell
- Stephen Talbot as Gilbert Bates
- Barbara Billingsley as June Cleaver
- Hugh Beaumont as Ward Cleaver
- Frank Bank as Clarence "Lumpy" Rutherford
- Richard Deacon as Fred Rutherford
- Rusty Stevens as Larry Mondello
- Lucas "Tiger" Fafara as Tooey Brown
- Stanley Fafara as Hubert "Whitey" Whitney
- Are any of the actors on Leave It to Beaver still alive?
- Who was John Eiman in Leave It to Beaver?
- What was the age difference between Wally and Beaver?
Key takeaways
- Jerry Mathers transitioned into real estate, business, and health advocacy while making occasional acting returns.
- Tony Dow enjoyed a successful career as a television director before earning acclaim as a professional sculptor.
- Stephen Talbot left acting behind to build an award-winning career in journalism and documentary production.
- Hugh Beaumont died in 1982 due to a heart attack at age 72.
What happened to the Leave It to Beaver cast?
The Leave It to Beaver cast took different directions after the sitcom ended. Some stayed in show business, while others built lives away from the spotlight. Here is a look at where some of the cast members ended up.
Jerry Mathers as Theodore "Beaver" Cleaver
- Full name: Gerald Patrick Mathers
- Date of birth: 2 June 1948
- Age: 78 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Sioux City, Iowa, United States
- Profession: Former actor, health advocate, businessman
Jerry Mathers is best known for starring as the protagonist Theodore "Beaver" Cleaver in the iconic CBS/ABC sitcom Leave It to Beaver. Before landing his breakout role, he appeared in minor parts in films and television programs like The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet and Lux Video Theatre.
After the show wrapped, Mathers graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in philosophy, served in the California Air National Guard, and worked in banking and real estate. He later returned to acting for revivals such as Still the Beaver and The New Leave It to Beaver.
Jerry's last acting credit came in 2015 with Lucky Day, after which he became a public health advocate and spokesperson for type 2 diabetes awareness.
Tony Dow as Wallace "Wally" Cleaver
- Full name: Anthony Lee Dow
- Date of birth: 13 April 1945
- Date of death: 27 July 2022 (aged 77)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Profession: Actor, director, sculptor
Tony Dow captured America's hearts as Wally Cleaver, the older brother of the Beaver. Before finding television fame, Dow was a champion junior diver and junior gymnastics champion who stumbled into acting through an open casting call.
After Leave It to Beaver ended, Dow built a multifaceted behind-the-scenes career as a film producer, director, and visual effects supervisor on shows like Babylon 5 and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Alongside his TV work, he became a professional sculptor, with his abstract bronze art pieces exhibited in museums and galleries worldwide.
Tony Dow died on 27 July 2022, at the age of 77, at his home in Topanga, California.
Ken Osmond as Eddie Haskell
- Full name: Kenneth Charles Osmond
- Date of birth: 7 June 1943
- Date of death: 18 May 2020 (aged 76)
- Place of birth: Glendale, California, United States
- Profession: Actor, police officer
Ken Osmond became a television icon for his portrayal of the scheming and flattering Eddie Haskell. Before joining Leave It to Beaver, he began acting as a child, starring in films such as So Big and Good Morning, Miss Dove.
After the sitcom ended, Osmond struggled to escape being typecast and left acting to join the Los Angeles Police Department. After retiring, he returned to the screen for occasional appearances as Eddie Haskell in Leave It to Beaver reunions and commercials. Ken passed away on 18 May 2020 at the age of 76.
Stephen Talbot as Gilbert Bates
- Full name: Stephen Henderson Talbot
- Date of birth: 28 February 1949
- Age: 77 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Profession: Journalist, documentary filmmaker
Stephen Talbot portrayed Gilbert Bates, Beaver's close friend and occasional partner in mischief. The son of actor Lyle Talbot, he appeared in several popular television series as a child, including Leave It to Beaver, The Twilight Zone, and Lassie.
Rather than pursuing a lifelong acting career, Talbot attended Wesleyan University, where he became involved in anti-Vietnam War activism. The experience inspired him to pursue documentary filmmaking and journalism. Over the years, he directed and produced award-winning investigative documentaries, earning multiple Emmy Awards, Peabody Awards, and a George Polk Award.
Barbara Billingsley as June Cleaver
- Full name: Barbara Lillian Combes
- Date of birth: 22 December 1915
- Date of death: 16 October 2010 (aged 94)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Profession: Actress, voice artist
Barbara Billingsley became a television icon as the kind and elegant June Cleaver. Before landing her signature role, she worked as a fashion model, signed with MGM Studios in 1945, and appeared in several uncredited and supporting film roles.
After Leave It to Beaver ended, Billingsley stepped away from acting for more than a decade after being typecast. She made a memorable comeback in 1980 with her scene-stealing role as the woman who "speaks jive" in the comedy Airplane!, which helped revive her career.
Barbara later returned for Leave It to Beaver reunions and voiced Nanny in the animated series Muppet Babies from 1984 to 1991. She died on 16 October 2010 at the age of 94 after suffering from rheumatoid disease.
Hugh Beaumont as Ward Cleaver
- Full name: Eugene Hugh Beaumont
- Date of birth: 16 February 1910
- Date of death: 14 May 1982 (aged 72)
- Place of birth: Lawrence, Kansas, United States
- Profession: Actor, director, minister, writer
Hugh Beaumont played the calm and dependable family patriarch, Ward Cleaver. Before starring in Leave It to Beaver, he built a career in B-movies and film noir productions, including portraying private detective Michael Shayne in a series of 1940s crime films. He also earned a Master of Theology degree from the University of Southern California.
During the show's later seasons, Beaumont directed several episodes, including the series finale. After Leave It to Beaver ended, he stepped away from Hollywood to serve as a lay Methodist minister, write freelance scripts, and operate a Christmas tree farm in Minnesota until he died in May 1982.
Frank Bank as Clarence "Lumpy" Rutherford
- Full name: Frank Bank
- Date of birth: 12 April 1942
- Date of death: 13 April 2013 (aged 71)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Profession: Actor, stockbroker
Frank Bank was best known for playing Clarence "Lumpy" Rutherford, the lovable school bully and frequent rival of Beaver Cleaver. Before his breakout role on Leave It to Beaver, he appeared in small parts in several 1950s television anthology series and commercials.
After the sitcom ended, Bank returned as Lumpy in the revival series Still the Beaver and The New Leave It to Beaver. He later left acting and built a successful career as a stockbroker in Los Angeles, managing the investments of several former castmates before he passed away in 2013.
Richard Deacon as Fred Rutherford
- Full name: Richard Deacon
- Date of birth: 14 May 1922
- Date of death: 8 August 1984 (aged 62)
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
- Profession: Actor, gourmet chef
Richard Deacon won audiences over as Fred Rutherford, Ward Cleaver's pompous co-worker and Lumpy's status-conscious father. Before finding success on television, he served in the United States Army Air Forces during World War II and studied theatre at acting workshops.
After Leave It to Beaver ended, the American actor Deacon continued enjoying a successful career as a character actor, appearing in popular sitcoms such as Get Smart. Away from acting, he also pursued his passion for cooking by writing cookbooks and hosting a television cooking show.
Rusty Stevens as Larry Mondello
- Full name: Lawrence "Rusty" Stevens
- Date of birth: 11 November 1948
- Age: 78 years old (as of July 2026)
- Place of birth: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
- Profession: Former actor, real estate agent
Rusty Stevens charmed viewers as Larry Mondello, Beaver Cleaver's candy-loving best friend and frequent partner in mischief during the show's early seasons.
After leaving Leave It to Beaver when his family moved out of state, Stevens made a handful of acting appearances, including reprising Larry in the 1980s television film Still the Beaver. He later left Hollywood for good and built a successful career as a real estate agent.
Lucas "Tiger" Fafara as Tooey Brown
- Full name: Lucas Stanley Fafara II
- Date of birth: 3 January 1945
- Age: 81 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States
- Profession: Former actor, corporate manager
Tiger Fafara, often known as "Luke," played Tooey Brown, one of Wally Cleaver's close friends during the early seasons of Leave It to Beaver. Before joining the sitcom, he appeared in television shows and films such as Lassie, Wagon Train, and Good Morning, Miss Dove.
Fafara left the series in 1960 after nearly 20 episodes when budget cuts led to his character's departure. He retired from acting the following year to finish school, later served in the United States Army, and built a successful career in electronics distribution with Panasonic.
Tiger briefly reprised his role as Tooey in Still the Beaver and The New Leave It to Beaver before retiring for good and making occasional appearances at fan events.
Stanley Fafara as Hubert "Whitey" Whitney
- Full name: Stanley Albert Fafara
- Date of birth: 20 September 1950
- Date of death: 20 September 2003 (aged 53)
- Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States
- Profession: Child actor
Stanley Fafara, the younger brother of Tiger Fafara, played Hubert "Whitey" Whitney, one of Beaver Cleaver's loyal neighbourhood friends throughout Leave It to Beaver's six-season run.
After the series ended, Fafara found it difficult to adjust to life after child stardom. He battled drug and alcohol addiction for many years, leading to repeated legal issues and rehabilitation stays. After achieving long-term sobriety in 1995, Stanley spent his remaining years living quietly in Oregon before dying from medical complications on his 53rd birthday in 2003.
Are any of the actors on Leave It to Beaver still alive?
Jerry Mathers is the only surviving member of the Cleaver family main cast, as Barbara Billingsley, Hugh Beaumont, and Tony Dow have all passed away. Several supporting cast members are also still alive, including Rusty Stevens, Stephen Talbot, Tiger Fafara, and Jeri Weil.
Who was John Eiman in Leave It to Beaver?
John Eiman was a child actor who portrayed Tooey Brown in the first season of Leave It to Beaver before Tiger Fafara took over the role for the remainder of the series.
What was the age difference between Wally and Beaver?
In Leave It to Beaver, Wally Cleaver was about three years older than his younger brother, Theodore "Beaver" Cleaver. The same age gap existed in real life, with Tony Dow born in 1945 and Jerry Mathers in 1948.
The Leave It to Beaver cast left a lasting legacy through one of television's most beloved family sitcoms. While some remained in entertainment, others found success in different careers. Although beloved stars such as Tony Dow, Barbara Billingsley, and Ken Osmond have passed away, their performances continue to delight new generations of viewers.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.