The Leave It to Beaver cast became household names through one of television's most beloved family sitcoms. After the show ended, they followed different paths, finding success in Hollywood, real estate, military service, and business. Although many cast members, including Barbara Billingsley, Hugh Beaumont, and Tony Dow, have since passed away, the show's legacy endures.

Cast members from 'Leave It to Beaver' (L to R): Ken Osmond, Barbara Billingsley, Richard Deacon, Jerry Mathers and Frank Bank. Photo: Bob Riha, Jr (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jerry Mathers transitioned into real estate, business, and health advocacy while making occasional acting returns.

transitioned into while making occasional acting returns. Tony Dow enjoyed a successful career as a television director before earning acclaim as a professional sculptor .

enjoyed a successful career as a before earning acclaim as a . Stephen Talbot left acting behind to build an award-winning career in journalism and documentary production .

left acting behind to build an award-winning career in . Hugh Beaumont died in 1982 due to a heart attack at age 72.

What happened to the Leave It to Beaver cast?

The Leave It to Beaver cast took different directions after the sitcom ended. Some stayed in show business, while others built lives away from the spotlight. Here is a look at where some of the cast members ended up.

Jerry Mathers as Theodore "Beaver" Cleaver

Jerry Mathers does the dishes (L) and poses for a portrait during the 27th Annual Family Film and TV Awards (R). Photo: American Broadcasting Companies, Presley Ann (modified by author)

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Full name: Gerald Patrick Mathers

Gerald Patrick Mathers Date of birth: 2 June 1948

2 June 1948 Age: 78 years old (as of 2026)

78 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Sioux City, Iowa, United States

Sioux City, Iowa, United States Profession: Former actor, health advocate, businessman

Jerry Mathers is best known for starring as the protagonist Theodore "Beaver" Cleaver in the iconic CBS/ABC sitcom Leave It to Beaver. Before landing his breakout role, he appeared in minor parts in films and television programs like The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet and Lux Video Theatre.

After the show wrapped, Mathers graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in philosophy, served in the California Air National Guard, and worked in banking and real estate. He later returned to acting for revivals such as Still the Beaver and The New Leave It to Beaver.

Jerry's last acting credit came in 2015 with Lucky Day, after which he became a public health advocate and spokesperson for type 2 diabetes awareness.

Tony Dow as Wallace "Wally" Cleaver

Tony Dow smiles during a studio portrait (L) and is seen arriving at the 86th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade (R). Photo: Photo Archives, gotpap (modified by author)

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Full name: Anthony Lee Dow

Anthony Lee Dow Date of birth: 13 April 1945

13 April 1945 Date of death: 27 July 2022 (aged 77)

27 July 2022 (aged 77) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actor, director, sculptor

Tony Dow captured America's hearts as Wally Cleaver, the older brother of the Beaver. Before finding television fame, Dow was a champion junior diver and junior gymnastics champion who stumbled into acting through an open casting call.

After Leave It to Beaver ended, Dow built a multifaceted behind-the-scenes career as a film producer, director, and visual effects supervisor on shows like Babylon 5 and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Alongside his TV work, he became a professional sculptor, with his abstract bronze art pieces exhibited in museums and galleries worldwide.

Tony Dow died on 27 July 2022, at the age of 77, at his home in Topanga, California.

Ken Osmond as Eddie Haskell

Ken Osmond poses with parked cars and pedestrians in the background (L) and attends the Hollywood Christmas Parade (R). Photo: Ralph Dominguez, Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

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Full name: Kenneth Charles Osmond

Kenneth Charles Osmond Date of birth: 7 June 1943

7 June 1943 Date of death: 18 May 2020 (aged 76)

18 May 2020 (aged 76) Place of birth: Glendale, California, United States

Glendale, California, United States Profession: Actor, police officer

Ken Osmond became a television icon for his portrayal of the scheming and flattering Eddie Haskell. Before joining Leave It to Beaver, he began acting as a child, starring in films such as So Big and Good Morning, Miss Dove.

After the sitcom ended, Osmond struggled to escape being typecast and left acting to join the Los Angeles Police Department. After retiring, he returned to the screen for occasional appearances as Eddie Haskell in Leave It to Beaver reunions and commercials. Ken passed away on 18 May 2020 at the age of 76.

Stephen Talbot as Gilbert Bates

Host of the TV show, Clark, appears in a scene with Stephen Talbot from the movie. Photo: Michael Ochs

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Full name: Stephen Henderson Talbot

Stephen Henderson Talbot Date of birth: 28 February 1949

28 February 1949 Age: 77 years old (as of 2026)

77 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Journalist, documentary filmmaker

Stephen Talbot portrayed Gilbert Bates, Beaver's close friend and occasional partner in mischief. The son of actor Lyle Talbot, he appeared in several popular television series as a child, including Leave It to Beaver, The Twilight Zone, and Lassie.

Rather than pursuing a lifelong acting career, Talbot attended Wesleyan University, where he became involved in anti-Vietnam War activism. The experience inspired him to pursue documentary filmmaking and journalism. Over the years, he directed and produced award-winning investigative documentaries, earning multiple Emmy Awards, Peabody Awards, and a George Polk Award.

Barbara Billingsley as June Cleaver

Barbara Billingsley smiles in a studio portrait (L) and attends the opening of "Radio City Christmas Spectacular" (R). Photo: George Long, Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Barbara Lillian Combes

Barbara Lillian Combes Date of birth: 22 December 1915

22 December 1915 Date of death: 16 October 2010 (aged 94)

16 October 2010 (aged 94) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actress, voice artist

Barbara Billingsley became a television icon as the kind and elegant June Cleaver. Before landing her signature role, she worked as a fashion model, signed with MGM Studios in 1945, and appeared in several uncredited and supporting film roles.

After Leave It to Beaver ended, Billingsley stepped away from acting for more than a decade after being typecast. She made a memorable comeback in 1980 with her scene-stealing role as the woman who "speaks jive" in the comedy Airplane!, which helped revive her career.

Barbara later returned for Leave It to Beaver reunions and voiced Nanny in the animated series Muppet Babies from 1984 to 1991. She died on 16 October 2010 at the age of 94 after suffering from rheumatoid disease.

Hugh Beaumont as Ward Cleaver

Hugh Beaumont smiles in a close-up studio portrait. Photo: ABC Photo Archives (modified by author)

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Full name: Eugene Hugh Beaumont

Eugene Hugh Beaumont Date of birth: 16 February 1910

16 February 1910 Date of death: 14 May 1982 (aged 72)

14 May 1982 (aged 72) Place of birth: Lawrence, Kansas, United States

Lawrence, Kansas, United States Profession: Actor, director, minister, writer

Hugh Beaumont played the calm and dependable family patriarch, Ward Cleaver. Before starring in Leave It to Beaver, he built a career in B-movies and film noir productions, including portraying private detective Michael Shayne in a series of 1940s crime films. He also earned a Master of Theology degree from the University of Southern California.

During the show's later seasons, Beaumont directed several episodes, including the series finale. After Leave It to Beaver ended, he stepped away from Hollywood to serve as a lay Methodist minister, write freelance scripts, and operate a Christmas tree farm in Minnesota until he died in May 1982.

Frank Bank as Clarence "Lumpy" Rutherford

Full name: Frank Bank

Frank Bank Date of birth: 12 April 1942

12 April 1942 Date of death: 13 April 2013 (aged 71)

13 April 2013 (aged 71) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actor, stockbroker

Frank Bank was best known for playing Clarence "Lumpy" Rutherford, the lovable school bully and frequent rival of Beaver Cleaver. Before his breakout role on Leave It to Beaver, he appeared in small parts in several 1950s television anthology series and commercials.

After the sitcom ended, Bank returned as Lumpy in the revival series Still the Beaver and The New Leave It to Beaver. He later left acting and built a successful career as a stockbroker in Los Angeles, managing the investments of several former castmates before he passed away in 2013.

Richard Deacon as Fred Rutherford

Full name: Richard Deacon

Richard Deacon Date of birth: 14 May 1922

14 May 1922 Date of death: 8 August 1984 (aged 62)

8 August 1984 (aged 62) Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Profession: Actor, gourmet chef

Richard Deacon won audiences over as Fred Rutherford, Ward Cleaver's pompous co-worker and Lumpy's status-conscious father. Before finding success on television, he served in the United States Army Air Forces during World War II and studied theatre at acting workshops.

After Leave It to Beaver ended, the American actor Deacon continued enjoying a successful career as a character actor, appearing in popular sitcoms such as Get Smart. Away from acting, he also pursued his passion for cooking by writing cookbooks and hosting a television cooking show.

Rusty Stevens as Larry Mondello

Rusty Stevens poses smiling (L) and photographed outdoors with trees (R). Photo: Disney General Entertainment (modified by author)

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Full name: Lawrence "Rusty" Stevens

Lawrence "Rusty" Stevens Date of birth: 11 November 1948

11 November 1948 Age: 78 years old (as of July 2026)

78 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth: Boston, Massachusetts, United States

Boston, Massachusetts, United States Profession: Former actor, real estate agent

Rusty Stevens charmed viewers as Larry Mondello, Beaver Cleaver's candy-loving best friend and frequent partner in mischief during the show's early seasons.

After leaving Leave It to Beaver when his family moved out of state, Stevens made a handful of acting appearances, including reprising Larry in the 1980s television film Still the Beaver. He later left Hollywood for good and built a successful career as a real estate agent.

Lucas "Tiger" Fafara as Tooey Brown

Full name: Lucas Stanley Fafara II

Lucas Stanley Fafara II Date of birth: 3 January 1945

3 January 1945 Age: 81 years old (as of 2026)

81 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States

San Francisco, California, United States Profession: Former actor, corporate manager

Tiger Fafara, often known as "Luke," played Tooey Brown, one of Wally Cleaver's close friends during the early seasons of Leave It to Beaver. Before joining the sitcom, he appeared in television shows and films such as Lassie, Wagon Train, and Good Morning, Miss Dove.

Fafara left the series in 1960 after nearly 20 episodes when budget cuts led to his character's departure. He retired from acting the following year to finish school, later served in the United States Army, and built a successful career in electronics distribution with Panasonic.

Tiger briefly reprised his role as Tooey in Still the Beaver and The New Leave It to Beaver before retiring for good and making occasional appearances at fan events.

Stanley Fafara as Hubert "Whitey" Whitney

Full name: Stanley Albert Fafara

Stanley Albert Fafara Date of birth: 20 September 1950

20 September 1950 Date of death: 20 September 2003 (aged 53)

20 September 2003 (aged 53) Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States

San Francisco, California, United States Profession: Child actor

Stanley Fafara, the younger brother of Tiger Fafara, played Hubert "Whitey" Whitney, one of Beaver Cleaver's loyal neighbourhood friends throughout Leave It to Beaver's six-season run.

After the series ended, Fafara found it difficult to adjust to life after child stardom. He battled drug and alcohol addiction for many years, leading to repeated legal issues and rehabilitation stays. After achieving long-term sobriety in 1995, Stanley spent his remaining years living quietly in Oregon before dying from medical complications on his 53rd birthday in 2003.

Are any of the actors on Leave It to Beaver still alive?

Jerry Mathers is the only surviving member of the Cleaver family main cast, as Barbara Billingsley, Hugh Beaumont, and Tony Dow have all passed away. Several supporting cast members are also still alive, including Rusty Stevens, Stephen Talbot, Tiger Fafara, and Jeri Weil.

Who was John Eiman in Leave It to Beaver?

John Eiman was a child actor who portrayed Tooey Brown in the first season of Leave It to Beaver before Tiger Fafara took over the role for the remainder of the series.

What was the age difference between Wally and Beaver?

In Leave It to Beaver, Wally Cleaver was about three years older than his younger brother, Theodore "Beaver" Cleaver. The same age gap existed in real life, with Tony Dow born in 1945 and Jerry Mathers in 1948.

The Leave It to Beaver cast left a lasting legacy through one of television's most beloved family sitcoms. While some remained in entertainment, others found success in different careers. Although beloved stars such as Tony Dow, Barbara Billingsley, and Ken Osmond have passed away, their performances continue to delight new generations of viewers.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the cast of Temptation Island Season 1. Season 1 of USA Network's Temptation Island (2019) delivered plenty of drama, heartbreak, and shocking twists. Although some couples left the island looking stronger than ever, none of the four relationships survived in the long run.

Most of the Temptation Island Season 1 cast experienced breakups after the show, with Evan and Kaci's split emerging as the season's most dramatic fallout. As of 2026, none of the original couples from the show's first season remains together.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng