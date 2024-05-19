Jennifer Connelly's net worth (2024), age, career, husband and children

Jennifer Connelly is an American actress best known for her role as Alicia Nash in the film A Beautiful Mind. She has also appeared in films such as Waking the Dead, Only the Brave, and Stuck in Love. She began acting in 1982 and has won Oscar, BAFTA, and Golden Globe awards. But what is Jennifer Cornelly's net worth?

Jennifer Connelly's net worth indicates her dedication to the film industry. She joined the entertainment industry as an actress when she was a teenager. She was born and raised in New York, United States. In addition to her career, she is a wife and mother of three children.

Full name Jennifer Lynn Connelly Gender Female Date of birth 12 December 1970 Age 53 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Cairo, New York, United States of America Current residence Brooklyn, New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 34-23-33 Body measurements in centimetres 86-58-84 Hair colour Black Eye colour Grey Mother Eileen Connelly Father Gerard Karl Connelly Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Paul Bettany Children 3 College Yale University, Stanford University Profession Model, actress Net worth $32 million–$50 million Instagram @jennifer.connelly Facebook

What is the net worth of Jennifer Connelly?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla and The Richest, the actress's net worth is alleged to be around $32 million and $50 million. This is a combined net worth with her husband, Paul Bettany, who is also an actor. She primarily earns from her career as an actress.

Where is Jennifer Connelly from?

She was born in Cairo, New York, United States of America. Her parents are Eileen Connelly and Geralds Karl Connelly. She has an older sister from her father's previous marriage. She is an American citizen of mixed ethnicity. Her father had Irish and Norwegian ancestry, and her mother was from a Jewish immigrant family.

How old is Jennifer Connelly?

The American actress is 53 years old as of 2024. She was born on 12 December 1970. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Why is Jennifer Connelly so famous?

Connelly is famous as an actress. She started her career as a child model at the age of 10. The actress has appeared in print documents and television commercials. Jennifer continues with her modelling career and shares her modelling photos on Instagram. She has appeared on the covers of popular magazines such as Vogue Greece, Harpers's Bazaar, and Elle Italia.

She made her acting debut in 1982, portraying The Girl in the television series Tales of the Unexpected. She came into the limelight when she appeared as Sarah in the 1986 film Labyrinth. For her role as Alicia Nash in the 2001 film A Beautiful Mind, she bagged awards such as Oscar, BAFTA, Critics Choice, and Golden Globe.

Jennifer Connelly's movies

According to her IMDb profile, she has added 55 credits as an actress. Below are some of the popular movies that the actress is known for.

Year Movie Role 2023 Bad Behaviour Lucy 2022 Top Gun: Maverick Penny Benjamin 2019 Alita: Battle Angel Chiren 2017 Only the Brave Amanda Marsh 2014 Winter's Tale Virginia Gamely 2011 The Dilemma Beth 2008 The Day the Earth Stood Still Helen Benson 2003 House of Sand Kathy 2003 Hulk Betty Ross 2000 Waking the Dead Sarah Williams 1998 Dark City Emma Murdoch 1996 Far Harbor Ellie 1996 Mulholland Falls Allison Pond 1995 Higher Learning Taryn 1994 Of Love and Shadows Irene 1990 The Hot Spot Gloria Harper 1988 Some Girls Gabriella

Who is Jennifer Connelly married to now?

She is married to Paul Bettany, a famous actor known for his roles in films such as Legion, A Knight Tale, and WandaVision. The two met in 2001 while filming A Beautiful Mind and married on 1 January 2003 in Scotland.

In an interview with Larry King, Jennifer Connelly's husband revealed that Jennifer was her childhood celebrity crush. He also said that the two got married without dating.

I met her on A Beautiful Mind…I got her on the phone and said am coming over, and let's get married, and that is really what happened. We had never dated …she said okay, and…now we are married…

Jennifer Connelly's children

The American actress has three children. She shares a son, Kai Dugan, with her ex-boyfriend David Dugan. He was born in July 1997. She has two children, Agnes Lark and Stellan, with her husband, Paul Bettany. Jennifer Connelly's daughter, Agnes, was born on 31 May 2011 and is the youngest.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, she said their children are interested in different fields despite her and Paul Bettany being in the filming industry. When asked if her children are interested in acting, she responded by saying the following;

I don't think so; our oldest is graduating, and he has done chemical engineering…our middle son, Stellan, is a musician, he is an amazing musician, and Agnes is 7, so we'll see how it goes.

FAQs

Who is Jennifer Connelly? She is an American model and actress known for films such as A Beautiful Mind and Only the Brave. What is Jennifer Connelly's age? She is 53 years old as of 2024. Who is Jennifer Connelly's partner? She is married to Paul Bettany. Are Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany still together? They are still together. On 14 February 2024, she shared a photo of herself and her husband, Paul Bettany, wishing him a Happy Valentine's Day. How many children does Jennifer Connelly have? The actress has three children: Kai, Stellan and Agnes. Did Jennifer Connelly model? She started modelling at 10 and still models and shares pictures on her Instagram account. How tall is Jennifer Connelly? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall.

Jennifer Connelly's net worth is alleged to be around $32 million and $50 million. She is an actress known for her notable roles in movies such as The Dilemma and Bad Behaviour. She is married to Paul Bettany, and they have two children, Stellan and Agnes.

