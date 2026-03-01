Nigeria's ministry of interior, under the leadership of Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, will announce public holiday for Eid-el-Fitr in 2026

The official declaration is expected later this March, potentially suspending work across government and private establishments

Eid-el-Fitr celebrations are determined by the sighting of the moon, following the month-long Ramadan fasting period

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s ministry of interior will declare a nationwide public holiday across all entities to mark the 2026 Eid-el-Fitr celebration, potentially creating an extended break for all employees when combined with the weekend.

The official announcement is expected later in March, and it will be the only national public holiday in Nigeria for the month.

Eid-el-Fitr holiday coming nationwide

Work in ministries, government agencies, parastatals, and other public institutions may be suspended on Friday, March 20, 2026, with normal operations expected to resume the following week.

Ramadan, which precedes Eid-el-Fitr, usually lasts 29 or 30 days. Considering Muslims in Nigeria started fasting on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, the fast is expected to end on Thursday, March 19, or Friday, March 20, 2026, depending on moon sighting.

Legit.ng reports that Eid-el-Fitr lasts for one day and is observed on the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar, with the exact date determined by the sighting of the new moon.

Kano schools begin Eid holiday

Meanwhile, the Kano government has announced Sunday, March 1, as the official start date for the Eid el-Fitr holiday for all public and private primary and post-primary schools in the state.

The announcement, made through a statement by Musbahu Aminu Yakasai, the director of public enlightenment, Kano State ministry of education, reportedly aligns with the approved 2025/2026 academic calendar, which indicates that the second term ended on Saturday, February 28.

Yakasai said, according to The Punch.

“All day and boarding schools across Kano State will commence their Sallah break from March 1.

“Parents and guardians are urged to ensure that pupils in boarding schools are conveyed home."

Furthermore, the statement outlined that boarding school pupils and students are expected to resume on Sunday, March 22, while day students will resume on Monday, March 23, 2026.

It added that the second term will start on March 22 and end on Saturday, April 18.

Ogun declares Golden Jubilee holiday

Legit.ng also reported that the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led Ogun government declared a public holiday across the state.

Governor Abiodun said the public holiday is in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the creation of Ogun State.

Tokunbo Talabi, the secretary to the state government, stated that the public holiday is to enable residents to fully participate in the programme.

