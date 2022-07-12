Lena Nersesian (Lena The Plug)’s biography: age, height, boyfriend

Lena Nersesian is a YouTuber, model and social media influencer from the United States. She is popularly known on YouTube for video challenges, vlogs, Q&A, pranks, and fitness tutorials. She is also known for her adult content.

Lena Nersesian is commonly known as Lena The Plug. She earned the name when working at a social media start-up, Arsenic. She recently started her podcast, Touchy Subject, in addition to her other podcast, Plug Talk.

Profile summary

Real name Lena Nersesian Nickname Lena The Plug Gender Female Date of birth 1 June 1991 Age 31 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Glendale, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, CA, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Armenian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'1" Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 36-28-44 Body measurements in centimetres 91-71-112 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Adam Grandmaison University The University of California, Lund University Profession YouTuber, model, adult entertainer, social media influencer Net worth $3 million YouTube Lena The Plug Instagram @lena.the.mom Twitter @lenatheplug

Lena The Plug's biography

The YouTube star was born on 1 June 1991 in Glendale, California, the United States. She is an American citizen and of Armenian ethnicity. She was raised in a Christian family.

What is Lena The Plug's age?

The American YouTuber is 31 years old as of 2022. She marks her birthday on 1 June each year. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Education

After completing high school in 2009, the YouTube star attended the University of California, Santa Cruz, where she graduated with a degree in Psychology in 2013. She later pursued her post-graduate degree in Psychology at Lund University in Sweden for one year.

Career

The YouTuber did odd jobs before starting her social media career. She worked as a professional nanny and Uber driver, and in 2013, she worked as a cashier and grocery buyer at Shoppers Corner.

Lena also served as an Early Childhood Interventionist at The ARBRITE Children's Foundation in Santa Cruz, California. She later got her first social media start-up at Arsenic. After working there for some time, she became a Snapchat model.

On 22 August 2016, she launched her YouTube channel, Lena the Plug. Her vlogs, reactions, challenges, pranks, Q&A and fitness videos have enabled her to amass more than 1.5 million subscribers on her channel.

The social media sensation co-runs a YouTube channel, Lena & Adam, with her fiancée. The channel was created on 28 September 2019. At the time of writing, the channel has 162 thousand subscribers.

The American social media celebrity has an Instagram account. She occasionally shares photos of herself and those of her baby and fiancée. She currently boasts 558 thousand followers. Her Instagram and Facebook accounts have been deleted several times due to her posts that were against community guidelines.

Aside from being on Instagram and YouTube, she has a Twitter account with more than 1 million followers. The YouTuber also owns an OnlyFans account. In addition, she has two podcasts, Touchy Subject and Plug Talk.

What is Lena The Plug's net worth?

Her alleged net worth is approximated to be $3 million. However, this information is not official. She primarily earns her income from OnlyFans subscriptions, YouTube and brand endorsements.

Who is Lena The Plug's boyfriend?

The YouTuber is currently dating Adam Grandmaison, popularly known as Adam22. Her partner is a famous Internet sensation, producer, BMX rider and host of a podcast No Jumper.

The pair started dating in 2016. The two got engaged on 2 June 2021, during Lena's birthday celebration. In 2020, Lena The Plug got pregnant.

The social media celebrity uploaded her pregnancy journey on her YouTube channel. She announced her pregnancy at 11-12 weeks. On 12 November 2020, she posted a picture with her fiancée Adam, revealing that she was two weeks past her due date. On 14 November 2020, Adam and Lena welcomed their daughter, Parker Ann Nersesian Grandmaison, through a C-section.

What is Lena The Plug's height?

The popular adult entertainer is 5 feet 1 inches or 155 centimetres tall and weighs about 132 pounds or 60 kilograms. Her body measurements are 36-28-44 inches or 91-71-112 centimetres.

Fast facts about Lena The Plug

Who is Lena The Plug? She is a YouTuber, model and social media influencer from the United States. How old is Lena Nersesian? She is 31 years old as of 2022. Where is Lena the mom from? The American hails from Glendale, California, the United States. Who is Lena The Plug dating? The social media influencer is in a relationship with Adam Grandmaison. How tall is Lena The Plug? Adam22's girlfriend is 5 feet 1 inches or 155 centimetres tall. What is Lena The Plug's net worth? Her net worth is estimated to be $3 million. Where does Lena The Plug live? The model currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Lena Nersesian is an American YouTuber, model, adult entertainer, and social media personality. She has a significant following on social media platforms. Aside from her social media career, she is a mother of one.

