Abia State Police arrested Sara Innocent after she allegedly stabbed her husband during a domestic dispute in Obingwa LGA

The incident happened on August 8, 2026, at Umuokereke Ngwa, just eight months after the couple married in December 2025

Police spokesperson Maureen Chinaka confirmed the suspect is in custody while investigation continues at the State CID

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Obingwa LGA, Abia State - Operatives of the Abia State Police Command have arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing her husband to death during a domestic dispute at their home in Obingwa Local Government Area.

The suspect, Sara Innocent, allegedly attacked her husband, Innocent Nwaoji, with a kitchen knife on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at Umuokereke Ngwa in Obingwa LGA.

A woman lands in police custody for stabbing her husband to death in Abia state. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, Nwaoji was rushed to the hospital, where a doctor confirmed him dead.

Police confirm arrest and ongoing investigation

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Maureen Chinaka, confirmed the incident on Tuesday, August 12, in an official statement.

Chinaka said the command received a report of the stabbing at the Ohuru Isimiri Police Divisional Headquarters on August 9, 2026.

"Mrs Sara Innocent of Ohuru Isimiri Village allegedly stabbed her husband in the chest with a kitchen knife during a misunderstanding.

"The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor."

The police spokesperson added that detectives visited the scene, the body was deposited at a morgue for autopsy, and the suspect is now in police custody.

"Discreet investigation is ongoing at the State Criminal Investigation Department."

Couple had been married for 8 months

The couple wed in December 2025, meaning their marriage had lasted barely eight months before the fatal incident.

No further details about the nature of the misunderstanding that led to the stabbing were disclosed by police.

"Chaos in Obingwa": Newlywed Sara Innocent faces arrest for deadly knife attack. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

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Recall that tragedy struck in the Upper Mission Extension area of Benin City in Edo state as a businessman killed his wife.

Kelvin Izekor allegedly killed his 38-year-old wife, Success Izekor, after hitting her on the head.

The state police spokesperson, Moses Yamu, said the suspect was rescued from an angry mob that wanted to lynch the husband.

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Kano State High Court found Saudat Jibrin guilty of culpable hom!cide after a 14-month trial.

Jibrin allegedly poisoned her husband's zobo drink and attacked him with a knife nine days after their wedding.

The Kano Attorney General described the conviction as a significant milestone in the state's criminal justice system.

Source: Legit.ng