The Dazed and Confused cast featured stars such as Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Milla Jovovich, and Renée Zellweger. Since the 1993 coming-of-age film, many cast members have pursued careers in directing, screenwriting, producing, music, fashion, and photography alongside acting.

Jason London, Parker Posey, Anthony Rapp, and Richard Linklater attend the Dazed and Confused 20th Anniversary cast reunion screening. Photo: Lars Niki (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Dazed and Confused was released in 1993 and helped launch or boost the careers of several performers who later became prominent figures in Hollywood.

was released in 1993 and helped launch or boost the careers of several performers who later became prominent figures in Hollywood. While acting was the primary career for most cast members at the time, some later expanded into directing, producing, writing, music, fashion, and visual arts .

. Actor Nicky Katt, who played Clint Bruno in the film, passed away in April 2025, leaving behind a career spanning approximately three decades.

Most Dazed and Confused cast members are big names in Hollywood, including Ben Affleck, Matthew McConaughey, Milla Jovovich, and Renée Zellweger.

Dazed and Confused cast: What are the actors up to?

The Dazed and Confused cast members have followed different career paths since the 1993 coming-of-age film. Some became household names, while others pursued work behind the scenes and in other creative fields. Here is a look at what the actors are up to today.

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck arrives at Bring Change to Mind Revels and Revelations Celebration at Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture in San Francisco, California. Photo: Miikka Skaffari

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt

: Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt Date of birth : 15 August 1972

: 15 August 1972 Age : 53 years old (as of July 2026)

: 53 years old (as of July 2026) Profession: Actor, filmmaker, screenwriter, producer

The career of Ben Affleck took off the comedy/indie film, with his breakthrough coming through Good Will Hunting, which he co-wrote with Matt Damon. He became a major Hollywood star with films such as Armageddon and Pearl Harbor, before expanding into directing and producing.

His directorial work on Argo earned him an Academy Award as a producer when the film won Best Picture in 2013.

Joey Lauren Adams

Joey Lauren Adams at the "Same Same But Different" Premiere during the SXSW Conference & Festivals held at the Alamo Lamar in Austin, Texas. Photo: Nick Piacente

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Joey Lauren Adams

: Joey Lauren Adams Date of birth : 9 January 1968

: 9 January 1968 Age : 58 years old (as of 2026)

: 58 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actress, director

Joey Lauren Adams continued acting in films such as Mallrats and Chasing Amy, earning a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the latter. She later expanded her career into directing, making her directorial debut with Come Early Morning in 2006.

Adams has continued to work in film and television, balancing acting with occasional work behind the camera.

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey is seen in Los Angeles, California. Photo: PG/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Matthew David McConaughey

: Matthew David McConaughey Date of birth : 4 November 1969

: 4 November 1969 Age : 56 years old (as of July 2026)

: 56 years old (as of July 2026) Profession: Actor, producer, author

After Dazed and Confused, Matthew McConaughey became one of Hollywood's most recognisable leading men through films such as A Time to Kill, The Wedding Planner, and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

He later earned an Academy Award for Best Actor for Dallas Buyers Club and expanded his work as a producer on several projects. McConaughey is also an author, having published several books, including Just Because, Poems & Prayers, White Man's Problems, and his memoir Greenlights in 2020.

Milla Jovovich

Milla Jovovich at the Isabel Marant & NET-A-PORTER dinner held at the Oliver House in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Milica Bogdanovna Jovović

: Milica Bogdanovna Jovović Date of birth : 17 December 1975

: 17 December 1975 Age : 50 years old (as of July 2026)

: 50 years old (as of July 2026) Profession: Actress, model, singer, fashion designer

After the film, Milla Jovovich built a successful career as an actress, becoming widely known for her role as Alice in the Resident Evil film series. She is also a singer and has released two studio albums, The Divine Comedy and The People Tree Sessions.

Beyond entertainment, Jovovich is a fashion designer and model. She has been involved in creative projects across the fashion and music industries.

Renée Zellweger

Renée Zellweger attends the Newport Beach Film Festival Opening Night at Regal Edwards Big Newport & RPX in Newport Beach, California. Photo: Tiffany Rose

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Renée Kathleen Zellweger

: Renée Kathleen Zellweger Date of birth : 25 April 1969

: 25 April 1969 Age : 57 years old (as of 2026)

: 57 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actress, producer

Renée Zellweger rose to fame with roles in films such as Jerry Maguire and Bridget Jones's Diary following her appearance in Dazed and Confused. The Hollywood actress won Academy Awards for Cold Mountain and Judy, earning recognition for both her dramatic and comedic performances. Zellweger has also worked as a producer, expanding her career beyond acting.

Jason London

Actor Jason London attends the "Dazed and Confused" 20th Anniversary Screening during the 51st New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Paul Zimmerman

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jason Paul London

: Jason Paul London Date of birth : 7 November 1972

: 7 November 1972 Age : 53 years old (as of July 2026)

: 53 years old (as of July 2026) Profession: Actor

Jason London continued building his acting career with roles in films such as To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar, The Rage: Carrie 2, and Out Cold. He also took on television roles, including starring in the ABC Family series Wildfire and the miniseries Jason and the Argonauts.

London has remained active in film and television, with acting and producing credits across his career.

Parker Posey

Parker Posey attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: Parker Posey Career Retrospective at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Parker Christian Posey

: Parker Christian Posey Date of birth : 8 November 1968

: 8 November 1968 Age : 57 years old (as of July 2026)

: 57 years old (as of July 2026) Profession: Actress

Parker Posey became a leading figure in independent cinema during the 1990s, earning the nickname "Queen of the Indies". She starred in acclaimed films such as Party Girl, The House of Yes, and Christopher Guest's mockumentaries.

The actress also appeared in mainstream productions, including Superman Returns and Beau Is Afraid. Besides films, Parker Posey has enjoyed a successful television career, with notable roles in Lost in Space, The Staircase, and The White Lotus.

Cole Hauser

Cole Hauser attends the Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Cole Kenneth Hauser

: Cole Kenneth Hauser Date of birth : 22 March 1975

: 22 March 1975 Age : 51 years old (as of 2026)

: 51 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actor

Cole Hauser built a steady acting career with roles in films such as Good Will Hunting, Pitch Black, and Tears of the Sun. He later became widely recognised for playing Rip Wheeler in the hit television series Yellowstone. Hauser has also appeared in films and television projects as an actor and producer.

Anthony Rapp

Anthony Rapp attends the GLSEN 2024 Respect Awards at Gotham Hall in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Anthony Deane Rapp

: Anthony Deane Rapp Date of birth : 26 October 1971

: 26 October 1971 Age : 54 years old (as of July 2026)

: 54 years old (as of July 2026) Profession: Actor, singer

Anthony Rapp has enjoyed a long career in both theatre and screen acting, earning widespread recognition for originating the role of Mark Cohen in the Broadway musical Rent. He reprised the role in the 2005 film adaptation and later starred as Lieutenant Commander Paul Stamets in Star Trek: Discovery.

Rapp is also a singer and musician who has released solo music and performed in various musical productions. Some of his solo albums include Look Around and Without You.

Adam Goldberg

Actor Adam Goldberg speaks at the LA Film Festival screening of "Dazed and Confused" at FIGat7th in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Adam Charles Goldberg

: Adam Charles Goldberg Date of birth : 25 October 1970

: 25 October 1970 Age : 55 years old (as of July 2026)

: 55 years old (as of July 2026) Profession: Actor, filmmaker, musician, photographer

Adam Goldberg built a diverse career, appearing in films such as Saving Private Ryan, A Beautiful Mind, and Zodiac. He later expanded into filmmaking, directing movies including Scotch and Milk and The Hebrew Hammer.

Goldberg is also a professional photographer and musician, showcasing his creative work beyond acting. For instance, he composed and arranged music for the film I Love You Work.

Rory Cochrane

Actor Rory Cochrane attends the "The Most Hated Woman In America" premiere at the 2017 SXSW Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Rory K. Cochrane

: Rory K. Cochrane Date of birth : 28 February 1972

: 28 February 1972 Age : 54 years old (as of 2026)

: 54 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actor

Rory Cochrane continued his acting career with notable roles in films such as Empire Records, Argo, and Black Mass. He also became familiar to television audiences as Tim Speedle on CSI: Miami and later as Lee Schatz on The Company. Cochrane has maintained a steady presence in film and television, focusing primarily on acting.

Wiley Wiggins

Wiley Wiggins attends the 30th Anniversary Screening of "Dazed and Confused" at The Contemporary Austin - Jones Center in Austin, Texas. Photo: Rick Kern

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Wiley Ramsey Wiggins

: Wiley Ramsey Wiggins Date of birth : 6 November 1976

: 6 November 1976 Age : 49 years old (as of July 2026)

: 49 years old (as of July 2026) Profession: Actor, artist

Wiley Wiggins continued acting, appearing in films such as Waking Life and The Newton Boys. He later focused more on visual art, working as an artist and creating paintings, drawings, and other creative works. Wiggins has maintained a career that combines acting with his interests in the visual arts.

Michelle Burke

Actress Michelle Burke Thomas accepts an award at the Texas Film Hall of Fame Awards at Austin Studios in Austin, Texas. Photo: Rick Kern

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Michelle Burke

: Michelle Burke Date of birth : 30 November 1970

: 30 November 1970 Age : 55 years old (as of July 2026)

: 55 years old (as of July 2026) Profession: Actress

Michelle Burke continued her acting career with roles in films such as Coneheads, Major League II, and The Last Word. She also appeared in television productions, including The X-Files and The Secret World of Alex Mack. Burke has maintained a low-profile career, with acting remaining her primary profession.

Nicky Katt

Greg Araki, Nicky Katt (C), and Brady Corbet attend the after-party of Warner Independent Pictures' "Snow Angels" at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, California. Photo: John Shearer

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Agustín Islas Katt

: Agustín Islas Katt Date of birth : 11 May 1970

: 11 May 1970 Date of death : 8 April 2025

: 8 April 2025 Profession: Actor

Nicky Katt built a respected career as a character actor, appearing in films such as A Time to Kill, Boiler Room, and School of Rock. He also worked extensively in television, with notable roles in Boston Public and The Shield. Katt passed away on 8 April 2025 at the age of 54, leaving behind a career spanning more than three decades.

Marissa Ribisi

Marissa Ribisi attends the 30th Anniversary Screening of "Dazed and Confused" at The Contemporary Austin - Jones Center in Austin, Texas. Photo: Rick Kern

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Santina Marissa Ribisi

: Santina Marissa Ribisi Date of birth : 17 December 1974

: 17 December 1974 Age : 51 years old (as of July 2026)

: 51 years old (as of July 2026) Profession: Actress, writer

Marissa Ribisi continued acting, appearing in films such as Pleasantville, The Brady Bunch Movie, and True Crime. She also took on writing roles, co-writing the 2001 film Some Girl, in which she starred. Ribisi has kept a relatively low profile in recent years, with her work spanning both acting and writing.

How old was Ben Affleck in Dazed and Confused?

Ben Affleck was 20 years old when Dazed and Confused was released in 1993. He was born on 15 August 1972.

Who did Renée Zellweger play in Dazed and Confused?

Renée Zellweger played an uncredited role as the Girl in Blue Truck in Dazed and Confused. It was one of her early film appearances before she became a major star.

Who became famous from Dazed and Confused?

Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Milla Jovovich, Renée Zellweger, and Parker Posey are among the film's most recognisable alumni.

Why was Milla Jovovich cut from Dazed and Confused?

Milla Jovovich's role as Michelle Burroughs was significantly reduced, and much of her material was cut from the final film. Director Richard Linklater reportedly felt that her character did not fit well into the story, although she still received an on-screen credit.

The Dazed and Confused cast went on to follow diverse career paths after the film's release. While several became major Hollywood stars, others explored careers beyond acting in different creative fields. Their varied achievements have helped keep the 1993 coming-of-age film memorable decades later.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the Jersey Shore cast's net worth. The reality TV show not only brought them fame but also opened doors to several income-generating opportunities, helping them acquire significant wealth.

The Jersey Shore cast's net worth has grown significantly since the reality series premiered in 2009. From television appearances and brand deals to business ventures and social media, the cast members have built multiple sources of income.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng