The Beverly Hills Cop cast turned a fast-paced action comedy into one of the biggest films of the 1980s. Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Lisa Eilbacher, and Ronny Cox became familiar faces after the film's huge success. Some actors remained Hollywood stars, while others stepped away from the spotlight. Where did life take them after Beverly Hills Cop changed their careers?

Beverly Hills Cop's main characters; Eddie Murphy, John Ashton, Judge Reinhold, and Ronny Cox on the set of Beverly Hills Cop II. Photo: Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Eddie Murphy transformed Axel Foley into an iconic comedy character after replacing Sylvester Stallone, and he reprised the role in all four Beverly Hills Cop films.

films. Judge Reinhold is the only actor besides Eddie Murphy to appear in every Beverly Hills Cop film, including 2024's Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F .

is the only actor besides Eddie Murphy to appear in every film, including 2024's . John Ashton returned as John Taggart in Axel F only months before his death from cancer on 26 September 2024 .

. Lisa Eilbacher never returned for the sequels because she retired from acting in 1995, not because of any disagreement with the franchise.

The Beverly Hills Cop cast and where they all ended up

Beverly Hills Cop introduced audiences to a memorable cast that helped define one of the most successful comedy cop movies of all time. While some stars enjoyed long Hollywood careers, others retired from acting or pursued different paths. Here is a look at the Beverly Hills Cop cast members and where they are now.

Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley

Eddie Murphy in a screen capture as Detective Axel Foley in the movie Beverly Hills Cop on 5 December 1984. Photo: CBS

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Full name : Edward Regan Murphy

: Edward Regan Murphy Date of birth : 3 April 1961

: 3 April 1961 Age : 65 years (as of 2026)

: 65 years (as of 2026) Place of birth : Brooklyn, New York, United States

: Brooklyn, New York, United States Profession: Actor, comedian, singer, producer

Eddie Murphy played Detective Axel Foley, the Detroit cop whose investigation drives the entire franchise. He rose to fame on Saturday Night Live before starring in 48 Hrs. and Trading Places.

The American actor later headlined Coming to America, alongside Wesley Snipes. Others include The Nutty Professor and the Shrek franchise, and he earned an Academy Award nomination for Dreamgirls in 2007. In April 2026, the American Film Institute presented Eddie Murphy with its 51st Life Achievement Award to celebrate his legendary film career.

Judge Reinhold as Detective Billy Rosewood

Judge Reinhold pictured in a screen as Det. William 'Billy' Rosewood. Photo: CBS

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Full name : Edward Ernest Reinhold Jr.

: Edward Ernest Reinhold Jr. Date of birth : 21 May 1957

: 21 May 1957 Age : 69 years (as of 2026)

: 69 years (as of 2026) Place of birth : Wilmington, Delaware, United States

: Wilmington, Delaware, United States Profession: Actor

Judge Reinhold played Detective Billy Rosewood, the earnest young officer who became Axel Foley's closest ally in Beverly Hills. Before joining the franchise, he appeared in Stripes and Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Reinhold is the only actor, alongside Murphy, to appear in all four Beverly Hills Cop films, most recently reprising Rosewood in 2024's Axel F.

Reflecting on his first meeting with Murphy on the set of the original film, Reinhold explained how their on-screen partnership developed. He told ComicBook:

The odd way we met was at a… club in the first one. That was our first day of work, and we were thrown together at this little table with some beer… We were really thrown together. As awkward as that was, it just worked. The chemistry started working, and we found our way with each other.

John Ashton as Sergeant John Taggart

John Ashton in a screen capture as Detective Sgt. John Taggart in Beverly Hills Cop on 5 December 1984. Photo: CBS

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Full name : John David Ashton

: John David Ashton Date of birth : 22 February 1948

: 22 February 1948 Place of birth : Springfield, Massachusetts, United States

: Springfield, Massachusetts, United States Date of death : 26 September 2024

: 26 September 2024 Age at the time of death : 76 years

: 76 years Place of death: Fort Collins, Colorado, United States

John Ashton played Sergeant John Taggart, the by-the-book detective who partnered with Axel Foley in the first two films. He built a career that spanned more than 50 years, earning credits in Midnight Run, Some Kind of Wonderful, and Gone Baby Gone, alongside more than 200 film and television roles.

Ashton did not appear in Beverly Hills Cop III, but he returned for Axel F in 2024, with his character promoted to police chief.

He died on 26 September 2024 at his home in Fort Collins, Colorado, following a battle with cancer, only months after the release of Axel F. Earlier that year, he reflected on being recognised for the role decades later and explained that he had grown to appreciate it. The actor told CBR:

You know, when it first started happening, I got a little upset because I had done so many other things… As the years have gone on, I kind of really enjoy it now. There aren't too many actors that can put a stamp on a role that will be with them for eternity, so I take that as an honour now.

Lisa Eilbacher as Jenny Summers

Lisa Eilbacher pictured in a screen capture as Jenny Summers in the movie, Beverly Hills Cop. Photo: CBS

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Full name : Lisa Marie Eilbacher

: Lisa Marie Eilbacher Date of birth : 5 May 1956

: 5 May 1956 Age : 70 years (as of 2026)

: 70 years (as of 2026) Place of birth : Dhahran, Saudi Arabia

: Dhahran, Saudi Arabia Profession: Retired actress

Lisa Eilbacher played Jenny Summers, Axel Foley's childhood friend whose connection to the villain draws him into the case. Before Beverly Hills Cop, she starred opposite Richard Gere in An Officer and a Gentleman.

Eilbacher's final screen credit came in the 1995 television film 919 Fifth Avenue, after which she retired from acting.

The former actress did not return for any Beverly Hills Cop sequel, including Axel F in 2024. Murphy explained that her absence resulted from retirement rather than any dispute. While speaking with USA Today, he noted:

Everyone who was alive − well, except for Lisa Eilbacher (Axel's sleuthing pal Jenny), who is very much still alive − but everyone else, we brought them back. And it was so good to be back on set with them.

Ronny Cox as Lieutenant Andrew Bogomil

Ronny Cox pictured as Lieutenant A from Beverly Hills Cop. Photo: CBS

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Full name : Daniel Ronald Cox

: Daniel Ronald Cox Date of birth : 23 July 1938

: 23 July 1938 Age : 88 years (as of 2026)

: 88 years (as of 2026) Place of birth : Cloudcroft, New Mexico, United States

: Cloudcroft, New Mexico, United States Profession: Actor, singer-songwriter, storyteller

Ronny Cox played Lieutenant Andrew Bogomil, the Beverly Hills police chief who gradually came to trust Axel Foley. He made his film debut in Deliverance, according to IMDb, before playing memorable villains in RoboCop and Total Recall. Cox appeared in Beverly Hills Cop and reprised Bogomil in Beverly Hills Cop II. He did not return for the third sequel.

Away from acting, Cox has spent decades touring as a singer-songwriter. He has performances scheduled throughout 2026 and 2027.

Steven Berkoff as Victor Maitland

Steven Berkoff as Victor Maitland pictured in a scene from Beverly Hills Cop. Photo: CBS

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Full name : Leslie Steven Berks

: Leslie Steven Berks Date of birth : 3 August 1937

: 3 August 1937 Age : 88 years (as of 2026)

: 88 years (as of 2026) Place of birth : Stepney, London, England

: Stepney, London, England Profession: Actor, playwright, theatre director

Steven Berkoff played Victor Maitland, the art dealer whose gallery served as a front for drug smuggling in Beverly Hills Cop. He built a reputation for portraying villains such as Lieutenant Colonel Podovsky in Rambo: First Blood Part II.

Alongside his acting career, Berkoff established himself as an acclaimed playwright and theatre director, producing his own adaptations of Kafka's The Trial and The Metamorphosis. Berkoff has continued acting and writing well into his eighties.

In 2026, he was attached to star in film adaptations of his stage productions Shakespeare's Heroes & Villains and Tell-Tale Heart.

James Russo as Mikey Tandino

James Russo as Mikey Tandino pictured facing Eddie Murphy as Det. Axel Foley. Photo: CBS

Source: UGC

Full name : James Vincent Russo

: James Vincent Russo Date of birth : 23 April 1953

: 23 April 1953 Age : 73 years (as of 2026)

: 73 years (as of 2026) Place of birth : New York City, United States

: New York City, United States Profession: Actor

James Russo played Mikey Tandino, Axel Foley's childhood friend whose murder sets the events of Beverly Hills Cop in motion. Before becoming an actor, Russo worked as a cab driver and a gravedigger while studying at New York University.

Based on his IMDb profile, the actor built a lengthy career portraying gangsters and tough-guy characters, appearing in The Cotton Club and Once Upon a Time in America in 1984. He later featured in Django Unchained alongside Jamie Foxx.

Russo's recent credits include the television series Tulsa King, Run, and Silent Partners, all released in 2025.

Jonathan Banks as Zack

Jonathan Banks as the character Zack pictured in a screen capture of the film Beverly Hills Cop. Photo: CBS

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Full name : Jonathan Ray Banks

: Jonathan Ray Banks Date of birth : 31 January 1947

: 31 January 1947 Age : 79 years (as of 2026)

: 79 years (as of 2026) Place of birth : Washington, D.C., United States

: Washington, D.C., United States Profession: Actor

Jonathan Banks played Zack, Victor Maitland's henchman in Beverly Hills Cop, who kills Axel Foley's friend early in the film. Banks had appeared alongside Eddie Murphy in 48 Hrs before taking the role. Banks later earned an Emmy nomination for the crime series Wiseguy in 1989.

Decades later, the Hollywood star found his defining role as Mike Ehrmantraut in Breaking Bad and its spin-off, Better Call Saul. The performances earned him six Primetime Emmy nominations and the 2022 Saturn Award.

Stephen Elliott as Chief Hubbard

Police Chief Hubbard as Stephen Elliott (R) questioning Lieutenant Bogomil played by Ronny Cox alongside Detective Rosewood played by Judge Reinhold. Photo: @TotalFandom

Source: Twitter

Full name : Elliott Pershing Stitzel

: Elliott Pershing Stitzel Date of birth : 27 November 1918

: 27 November 1918 Place of birth : New York City, United States

: New York City, United States Date of death : 21 May 2005

: 21 May 2005 Age at the time of death : 86 years

: 86 years Place of death: California, United States

Stephen Elliott played Chief Hubbard, Axel Foley's exasperated superior in Detroit. Before entering Hollywood, he trained under Sanford Meisner and became a founding member of The Actors Studio.

He later earned a Tony Award nomination for Marat/Sade in 1967 and won a Drama Desk Award in 1969. Elliot's notable credits include Arthur, Dallas, and Benson, as per IMDb.

Elliott died from congestive heart failure in Woodland Hills, California, on 21 May 2005.

Gilbert R. Hill as Inspector Douglas Todd

Gilbert R. Hill in action as Douglas Todd in Beverly Hills Cop. Photo: CBS

Source: Instagram

Full name : Gilbert Roland Hill

: Gilbert Roland Hill Date of birth : 5 November 1931

: 5 November 1931 Place of birth : Birmingham, Alabama, United States

: Birmingham, Alabama, United States Date of death : 29 February 2016

: 29 February 2016 Age at the time of death : 84 years

: 84 years Place of death: Detroit, United States

Gilbert R. Hill played Inspector Douglas Todd, Axel Foley's short-tempered superior at the Detroit Police Department. Hill served as a Detroit police officer before entering acting and eventually became an inspector.

Director Martin Brest cast Hill after the former police officer guided him around Detroit while he scouted filming locations for Beverly Hills Cop. Hill later reprised the role in both sequels.

Following Beverly Hills Cop III in 1994, Hill declined further acting roles and returned to public service full-time. He served on the Detroit City Council from 1989 and later became its president.

In 2001, Hill ran for mayor of Detroit but lost to Kwame Kilpatrick. The American politician died in Detroit on 29 February 2016, aged 84, after being hospitalised with pneumonia.

Who played Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop?

Eddie Murphy played Detective Axel Foley, the street-smart Detroit police officer at the centre of the franchise. Sylvester Stallone was originally attached to the role before leaving the project. Popularly known for his role as Donkey on the Shrek franchise, Murphy's casting shifted the film towards comedy, and Axel Foley became one of his signature characters.

Which Beverly Hills Cop cast members returned for Axel F?

Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold, and John Ashton returned for the 2024 film, reprising their roles as Axel Foley, Billy Rosewood, and John Taggart. Paul Reiser also returned as Jeffrey, while Bronson Pinchot reprised his role as Serge.

Which Beverly Hills Cop cast members have died?

Stephen Elliott, who portrayed Chief Hubbard, died on 21 May 2005. Gilbert R. Hill, who played Inspector Douglas Todd, also died on 29 February 2016. John Ashton, who played Sergeant John Taggart, passed away eight years later, on 26 September 2024.

Who is Jeffrey in Beverly Hills Cop?

Paul Reiser played Jeffrey Friedman, Axel Foley's longtime friend and fellow Detroit police officer, in the comedy action movie franchise. Jeffrey first appeared in the 1984 film and returned in Beverly Hills Cop II and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Who is Billy in Beverly Hills Cop?

Billy Rosewood is a Beverly Hills police detective portrayed by Judge Reinhold in all four Beverly Hills Cop films, beginning with the original in 1984.

The Beverly Hills Cop cast has changed significantly since the original film premiered in 1984. Some actors returned to reprise their famous roles, while others left acting behind many years ago. A few cast members have also passed away, leaving behind memorable performances.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

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