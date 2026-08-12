Osun State Police Command summoned Senator Francis Fadahunsi after a video showed him threatening to kill Accord Party members in Ilesa

Governor Ademola Adeleke demanded Fadahunsi's arrest, saying the senator's words could trigger mass killings ahead of the governorship poll

A second APC figure, Francis Eniade, also faced backlash after warning Accord members not to come out to vote in Odo Otin on election day

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Osun State Police Command has summoned Senator Francis Fadahunsi, who represents Osun East in the Senate, following a video in which he appeared to threaten members of the Accord Party days before Saturday's governorship election in the state.

Police spokesperson Abiodun Ojelabi said the summons was issued by Commissioner of Police Samuel Etaifo, who is overseeing the election.

Adeleke demands Fadahunsi’s arrest after shocking election threats surface. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, Ojelabi confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

"I can confirm that he has been summoned by the CP. We will make a statement available regarding it."

What Senator Fadahunsi said

The video, which circulated on social media on Tuesday, showed Fadahunsi speaking in Yoruba at the palace of the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland in Ilesa.

The gathering had been organised to protest the alleged killing of three APC members in the town.

In the footage, Fadahunsi said:

"How many people have you seen the APC kill? We are here to tell you that until the day of the election, if we see any Accord member in Ilesa, we will kill them."

A separate viral video showed Francis Eniade, the APC candidate for the Ifelodun/Boripe/Odo Otin Federal Constituency in the 2027 elections, issuing his own warning at a campaign rally.

Eniade told the crowd that no Accord member should attempt to vote in Odo Otin Local Government Area on election day, adding: "I swear to God, anyone who is not an APC member should not come out on election day."

Adeleke calls for arrest

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke responded sharply, addressing journalists in Osogbo and calling for the senator's immediate arrest.

Adeleke said he had already spoken with Inspector General of Police Olatunji Disu about the matter and that the IGP confirmed seeing the video and pledged prompt action.

"The second issue has to do with the viral video of a serving Senator, Francis Fadahunsi, who today called for the killing of Accord Party leaders, supporters and their families. In the video, the Senator even threatened that where they cannot get Accord Party leaders, they should kill their wives and children."

The governor added:

"This is now beyond politics. This is now a national security threat that requires the attention of Mr President through the Office of the National Security Adviser."

Saturday's Osun governorship election has drawn significant attention, with tensions running high between APC and Accord Party supporters in several parts of the state.

APC Senator finally clarifies alleged incitement statement

Recall that Senator Fadahunsi issued a statement after a video of his 'Kill Accord' comment went viral on social media.

Fadahunsi, who represents Osun East, was seen addressing APC supporters in Ilesa ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

Governor Adeleke's campaign council had called on the Inspector-General of Police to investigate the senator's comment.

Osun APC senator incites supporters

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an APC senator representing an Osun senatorial district allegedly urged supporters to kill Accord Party members before Saturday's governorship election.

Afrobeat singer Davido shared a video of the lawmaker addressing supporters in Yoruba and provided an English translation of the remarks.

The alleged comments came as incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke seeks re-election on the Accord Party platform amid rising political tensions in Osun.

Source: Legit.ng