Peter Obi named professors, lawmakers, senior advocates, and judges in a sharp warning about the state of Nigeria's electoral system

The former Labour Party presidential candidate said forgery has been quietly removed as an offence in electoral matters by Nigerian lawmakers

Obi described the situation in Nigeria as a full-blown crisis, pointing to what he called judicial complicity in election disputes

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has raised serious concerns about the integrity of Nigeria's electoral and judicial systems, warning that the country is in a deep crisis driven by misconduct across its most respected institutions.

Obi, who was ratified as the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 general elections on May 29, 2026, levelled the allegations while speaking publicly about the condition of democracy in Nigeria.

Peter Obi alleges that professors are supporting illiterates to rig Nigeria's elections Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

He pointed to what he described as a troubling pattern involving multiple layers of the country's establishment, from academics to legal professionals and members of the bench.

"If you look at what is happening today in Nigeria, where professors are now aiding illiterates to rig elections, where our lawmakers have removed forgery as an offence in electoral matters, [where] our SANs are defending forgery... we have a crisis, and above all, our judges are singing, 'on your mandate we stand'," Obi said.

Obi's concerns about Nigeria's electoral crisis

Obi's remarks take direct aim at figures ordinarily regarded as guardians of democratic standards. He suggested that professors, who are expected to uphold academic and civic integrity, are instead being used to facilitate electoral manipulation. He also alleged that Senior Advocates of Nigeria, the country's highest-ranked legal practitioners, are providing cover for forgery in election-related cases.

His sharpest criticism, however, was directed at legislators whom he accused of deliberately removing forgery from the list of electoral offences, and at judges whose conduct he characterised as partisan.

The phrase "on your mandate we stand," which Obi attributed to judges, is a pointed reference to language commonly associated with election petition proceedings, suggesting in his view that some members of the judiciary are ruling in favour of whoever they perceive to hold political power rather than deciding cases on merit.

Obi's 2027 presidential ambition

Obi resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026, before switching to the NDC ahead of the 2027 election cycle. His latest remarks signal the tone he intends to take as he positions himself against the political establishment heading into the next general elections.

He has not directed his allegations at any specific individual, institution, or court ruling, but the breadth of his criticism covers virtually every arm of government and professional class involved in Nigeria's electoral process.

See the video of his statement on X here:

Atiku, Obi, others set for potential alignment against Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's re-election became threatened as the G100 group said it completed a first round of talks with leaders of six opposition parties, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The consultations followed the group's Open Letter on the Doctrine of Necessary Democratic Opposition, published on August 2, 2026.

The G100 announced a Summit of Opposition Parties scheduled for Tuesday, August 18, 2026, in Abuja to push for greater unity.

Source: Legit.ng