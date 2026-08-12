Nigeria's gospel music community is mourning the loss of renowned Yoruba gospel singer and evangelist G.A. Idowu Aworinde

Aworinde was visually impaired but built a strong ministry through his music, reaching countless Christian families across Nigeria

The late evangelist was known for beloved songs including Mo Ki Obi Mi and Talotobe, which remained popular among Yoruba Christians

Nigeria's gospel music world has lost one of its most distinctive voices. G.A. Idowu Aworinde, a celebrated Yoruba gospel singer and evangelist, passed away on Monday, 10 August 2026, leaving behind a rich legacy of Christian music and ministry that touched generations of Nigerian families.

Church Gist announced the death of the singer, with tributes beginning to pour in from those familiar with his work and ministry.

G.A. Idowu Aworinde passed away on Monday, 10 August, at age 76. Photos: G.A Aworinde.

Source: Instagram

A Ministry Built on Music and Faith

Despite being visually impaired, Aworinde built a formidable reputation as a gospel musician and preacher, using the power of Yoruba traditional melodies to deliver Christian teachings to his listeners.

The evangelist was also a member of the Victory Voices Spiritual Singers, a group through which he recorded and performed many of the songs that became household staples among Yoruba Christians.

His catalogue covered a broad range of Christian life themes, from morning devotion and praise to family values and trust in God.

Among his most recognised works were Mo Ki Obi Mi, Jesu Nikan Lo Ku Mi Ku L'aiye, Talotobe, and Adura Owuro.

Read the report of his obituary here:

Reactions trail G.A Aworinde's death

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

Olaniyi Ogundoyin stated:

"May. His. Genle. Soul. Rest. In. Perfect. Peace( This. Is. a. Big. Lesson. For. Everyone. Of. Us. Be. a. Christian. OR. anything. You. Call. Yourself. Put. It. In. Mind. That you will. Leave. This. Horrible. WORLD ONE. DAY. with. Your. POWER. OR. WHO. YOU. ARE) ONCE. MAY. HIS. GENTLE. SOUL. REST. AND. REST. IN. PERFECT. PEACE."

Toyin Semiu Payo shared:

"Mo ki obi mi to bi mi saye, i thought it was a woman that sang that song o, very beautiful voice, rest in the bosom of your creator sir, until the resurrection morning, good night, may the good Lord grant you eternal rest and console the family you left behind in Jesus name"

G.A Aworinde was visually impaired but built a strong ministry through his music. Photo: G.A Aworinde.

Source: Instagram

C& S spiritual leader dies at 93

Legit.ng earlier reported the death of the spiritual leader of the Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Ayo Ni, His Most Eminence Emmanuel Alogbo.

The cleric reportedly spent his final moments surrounded by family members and loved ones at his Lagos residence.

Source: Legit.ng