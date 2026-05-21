Arsenal football club has finally broken their painful 22-year Premier League trophy drought, sending Nigerian social media into an absolute state of chaotic celebration

While die-hard fans who suffered years of heavy bants are finally bragging, some top celebrities and superstars are currently being dragged for rushing back to the club

From custom-made victory agbadas to leaked spiritual chats with Declan Rice, Legit.ng compiled a quick rundown of ten popular Nigerian celebrities who reacted to the historic win

After a painful 22-year wait, Arsenal are finally the Premier League champions of the 2025/2026 season, and Nigerian social media has practically exploded with chaotic celebrations.

The historic title was sealed after Manchester City dropped crucial points against Bournemouth, leaving the Gunners mathematically untouchable at the top of the table.

For Nigerian football fans, more than two decades of heavy trolling, heartbreak, and "Bottlers FC" bants have finally come to a sweet end.

Davido, Falz, DJ Cuppy, 7 other Nigerian celebrities go wild after Arsenal’s historic 22-year EPL win. Photo: davido/falzthebahdguy/cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

As expected, the Nigerian entertainment industry did not keep quiet. From bandwagon jumpers to die-hard fans who suffered through the lean years, here are 10 Nigerian celebrities who reacted to Arsenal’s historic English Premier League victory.

1. Davido proudly rejoins the fanbase

Afrobeats superstar Davido did not waste any time announcing his return to the Emirates Stadium.

Taking to his X page, the singer boldly declared his renewed loyalty with a short post: "BACK A GUNNER!!!".

While his tweet went viral, it immediately drew heavy mockery from football fans.

Many netizens quickly reminded the music star of his loud and conspicuous silence during Arsenal's struggling years, playfully calling him "anywhere belle face".

2. DJ Cuppy begs for forgiveness

Just like Davido, popular disc jockey and daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, DJ Cuppy was fully aware of her past football sins.

Cuppy, who famously dumped Arsenal for Manchester United years ago, took to X with three different posts to celebrate.

After tweeting "Up Gunners," she playfully asked her followers if they will take her ban to the Arsenal fanbase.

"Will you take me back? 👀".

The internet’s verdict was completely mixed, as some fans welcomed her back while others told her to stay where she was.

3. Falz orders a custom victory Agbada

While others were busy jumping back on the bandwagon, rapper Falz never left the trenches of Arsenal.

Celebrating the victory on Instagram, a very excited Falz screamed:

"22 years, after 22 years. Shout out to all the enemies. all your sleepless nights. Guess what? Champions of England, baby, champions of Premier League Gunners, please bring the Champions League for me."

To mark the legendary milestone properly, the musician hilariously called his personal tailor to sew him a special, custom-made Agbada just to celebrate the Premier League trophy.

4. Seun Kuti takes over the streets

Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti took his own celebration far beyond social media text.

The die-hard Arsenal supporter took to Instagram with a video of himself rocking the full Gunners kit while driving through the streets at night.

Standing through the open roof of his moving car, Seun loudly sang celebratory anthems while swinging his jersey in the air. He captioned the wild moment:

"Una no go hear word again o!"

5. Tiwa Savage credits her son for the luck

Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage showed that the Arsenal fever also caught her household.

She shared a lovely picture of her son, Jamil, proudly wearing an official Arsenal muffler around his neck.

According to the music star, her young son claimed responsibility for the historic victory.

On her Instagram story, Tiwa Savage wrote:

"Just when my boy @officialjamilbalogun became an arsenal supporter he told me he was bringing luck to the team."

Tiwa Savage and her son joins 9 other celebrities to celebrate Arsenal’s historic EPL win. Photo:tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

6. Chike celebrates alone in his sitting room

Talented singer Chike, who has been making headlines lately over an alleged affair with Frank Edoho's wife, also joined the massive football train.

He shared an Instagram video showing his raw, emotional reaction to the final whistle.

In the clip, the singer was seen jumping and jubilating all by himself in his living room, with the official Arsenal anthem blasting loudly in the background. He captioned it:

"22 years later, we are the champions of England."

7. Do2dtun remembers the painful years of trolling

Popular hype man and media personality Do2dtun dropped multiple emotional videos on Instagram to pour out his heart.

The "Energy gAD" recalled how rival fans mocked them as "Corner FC" and "Bottlers" over the years.

Revealing that he confidently printed a "Champions 25/26" jersey before the season even ended, he wrote:

"22 years of not lifting a trophy… hmmm you have no idea how painful that wait was."

8. Odumodublvck leaks his chat with Declan Rice

Rapper Odumodublvck proved he has high-ranking connections in North London by leaking his private Instagram chats with Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice.

The screenshots showed the rapper sending strong prayers and spiritual encouragement to the footballer before major games.

Declan Rice replied to the rapper, telling him to keep praying because it was their time.

Odumodublvck triumphantly captioned the leaked chats:

“CHAMPIONS IN JESUS MIGHTY NAME❤️”.

9. Mo Bimpe, Lateef Adedimeji banter over their triplets

Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe used the sweet victory to playfully spark a football war in her marriage.

Celebrating the win on X, Mo Bimpe proudly announced that her newborn triplets are already dedicated fans of the London club.

However, her actor husband, Lateef Adedimeji, quickly replied with a funny warning, congratulating Arsenal but firmly adding:

"But that last statement, they’ll decide when they grow older."

10. Pasuma promises a massive victory party

Fuji music legend Wasiu Alabi Pasuma rounded up the historic celebration by promising to throw down the ultimate party for Nigerian Gunners.

The legendary singer shared a video of his entire household dancing and singing joyfully in his sitting room immediately after the title was confirmed.

Excited for the future, Pasuma captioned his post:

"Congratulations To My Fellow Arsenal Fans. UP GUNNERS. VICTORY PARTY COMING SOON."

Arsenal die-hard fans go gaga after EPL win. Photo: bigbirdkuti/do2dtun/officialchike

Source: Instagram

Pastor Lawal apologises after Arsenal prophecy fails

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Dolapo Lawal faced heavy social media backlash following a failed prophecy about Arsenal FC.

The cleric had previously told his congregation that the football club was cursed and could not win the Premier League.

Following Arsenal's victory, the pastor posted a humorous apology video on Instagram, inviting fans to a special Thanksgiving service.

Source: Legit.ng