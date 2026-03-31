The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Jordanian national team in an international friendly match in Antalya, Turkey

Nigeria defeated Team Melli of Iran in the first match and will wrap up the four-nation invitational tournament vs Jordan

Eric Chelle faces fitness issues as some players have withdrawn and returned to their clubs after the win against Iran

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Chivalrous Ones of Jordan in an international friendly match in Antalya, Turkey, on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

The match is the second match of the four-nation invitational tournament, also involving the senior national teams of Iran and Costa Rica.

Nigeria is set to face Turkey in their final friendly match in Turkey. Photo by Torbjorn Tande.

Source: Getty Images

It was initially scheduled to be played in Amman, the capital city of Jordan, but it was shifted to Antalya because of the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Nigeria vs Jordan preview

Nigeria and Jordan have a limited history, having only met twice in friendly conditions and have not met in any competitive match.

Their last meeting came in a friendly match in Amman, Jordan. The Middle Easterners won 1-0 in 2013. Emeka Akueme and Chukwudi Nworgu scored to help Nigeria win 2-0 in the LG Cup in Lagos in 2004.

This is the third meeting between the two sides. For Jordan, it is a preparation for their debut World Cup, while Nigeria is giving a chance to new players.

Jordan is one of the four teams that qualified for the World Cup for the first time, while Nigeria missed out on the tournament after losing the playoff to DR Congo.

The Super Eagles have yet to lose a match in 90 minutes since Eric Chelle took over in January 2025 and lost to Morocco in 120 minutes in the AFCON 2025 semi-final. Nigeria beat Iran 2-1 in their first friendly match.

Jordan has won three out of their last five matches, beating Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Egypt, and drew 2-2 against Costa Rica in their last match. Their last loss was a 3-2 defeat to Morocco.

Nigeria vs Jordan team news

Eric Chelle invited 23 players for the match and was forced to call up Chibuike Nwaiwu as a replacement for Calvin Bassey, who withdrew due to injury.

According to NFF, Chelle has 21 players at his disposal to face Jordan after the departure of Semi Ajayi and Bruno Onyemaechi (whose wife gave birth).

According to JFA, head coach Jamal Salami has all his 26 players fit and available to face Nigeria, having held their final training session on Monday evening.

Jordan has all players fit and available to face Nigeria. Photo by Ameen Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

Where to watch Nigeria vs Iran

The match will be played at Corendon Airlines Park in Antalya, Turkey, the home of Antalyaspor, at 6:30 pm Nigerian time.

There has yet to be full information on where to watch the match. However, Ademola Victor TV on YouTube streamed the first match and is expected to broadcast the second. Keep an eye on this space for further details as soon as they are available.

Iran coach sends message to Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Iran coach Amir Ghaleonei sent a message to Nigeria after Team Melli lost 2-1 to the Super Eagles in Antalya, Turkey.

Ghaleonei acknowledged the Super Eagles as a great team and believed that the match was a great preparation for his team ahead of the World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng