Ify Ekubo said she is left frustrated over a specific phone conversation where Alexx promised to call her back but never did

The sister-in-law expressed deep hurt that their joint family itinerary scheduled for this coming June in Texas has now been completely shattered

Ify pointed out how unfair his sudden departure is to her children, who viewed the late star as their ultimate guide and mentor

Ify Ekubo, the sister-in-law of Alexx Ekubo, has shared why she feels upset with the late movie star following his passing.

Recall that the actor reportedly died on Monday, May 11, at a Lagos hospital after battling complications linked to kidney cancer.

In her tribute, Ify admitted she was struggling to come to terms with the actor’s death.

Rather than only mourn him quietly, she emotionally questioned why he left without saying goodbye to the people who loved him deeply.

Ify Ekubo says Alexx promised to call her back, but never did. Photos: Ify Ekubo/Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

According to her, the actor had promised to return her call after they spoke shortly before his birthday.

Sadly, that conversation became their last.

She wrote:

“Ikebobo m!!!! Chaiii!!! Words fail me!!! You didn’t do well this time around. I hope you’re seeing this message. Look how the world is hurting. You left without saying goodbye.”

Ify further revealed that they still had plans together for June in Houston before his sudden death changed everything.

The grieving family member admitted she still had many things left unsaid and unfinished with the actor.

She said:

“We had a lot to finish up!! Plans for June in Houston! Ikebobo you did this to me! I am upset! I am not happy Ikenna!”. You told me you will call me back after our phone conversation before your birthday. So that was it?!”

Ify also described the late actor as a strong presence in her children’s lives.

According to her, Alexx was not just an uncle but a mentor and elder brother figure to them.

She added:

“You were a mentor to my children and their elder brother. They miss you! They miss their uncle. This is not fair!”

Read her tribute here:

Reactions trail Ify Ekubo's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@funnyboneofficial stated:

"I remember meeting you and your family in Calgary for the new yam festival. Take heart Nne.. it is well"

@ikeoluwa.adekanbi shared:

"There's no doubt Alex was loved at home. He was loved by all! we're going to miss him. I just wished this didn't happen at all. But I believe he's in a better place now Rest well, Alexx"

@imma_runnit2_da_top commented:

"Ever since I’ve been seeing post about him, this morning I eventually cried. I tried holding myself but the song on this post and Alex smile made me cry"

Alexx Ekubo died on Monday, May 11, at a Lagos hospital after battling complications linked to kidney cancer. Photo: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo addresses marriage links

Legit.ng previously reported that Alexx Ekubo replied to those asking him when he would be getting married.

This came after he star dissolved his engagement and marriage arrangements with his former fiancée, Fancy Acholonu.

Sharing an update from an event, the actor said, "You go just dey your own dey find money, another person go dey one corner dey reason why you never marry."

Source: Legit.ng