Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso's Kwankwasiyya movement maintains significant grassroots support in Kano state

Emerging opposition alliances are reshaping the battle for Nigeria's 2027 presidential election landscape

The Peter Obi-Kwankwaso alliance aims to consolidate opposition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's seeming dominance

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano state - Rabiu Kwankwaso remains one of the most strategically important politicians in the opposition landscape.

As noted recently by Vanguard, the former Kano governor controls something many others lack, an organised political movement with strong grassroots mobilisation capacity. The Kwankwasiyya movement remains deeply influential across Kano and parts of the northwest, giving Kwankwaso considerable relevance.

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso’s Kwankwasiyya movement continues to shape grassroots mobilisation in Kano state, reinforcing his influence in Nigeria’s opposition politics. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

No opposition pathway becomes nationally viable without meaningful influence in the northwest, and few politicians currently possess Kwankwaso’s ability to shape mobilisation across the region.

Virtually every major opposition coalition has sought his partnership, as northern electoral arithmetic remains central to any realistic presidential strategy.

His importance lies not only in votes but in structure. Kwankwaso commands loyal grassroots networks capable of driving turnout, local coordination, and political momentum across key northern states.

That explains why Peter Obi’s camp continues to regard him as a valuable asset within their ranks. However, his collaboration with Obi is not viewed favourably by some political stakeholders.

Some northerners still associate an Igbo presidency with the Biafra agitation, and there is also scepticism surrounding Obi’s proposed one-term arrangement.

Still, many opposition strategists privately believe no serious anti-All Progressives Congress (APC) coalition can ignore Kwankwaso’s northern influence.

Opposition alliances reshape 2027 election race

Legit.ng reports that the battle for the 2027 presidential election in Africa's largest democracy is fast evolving into a fierce contest over regional influence, as emerging opposition alliances are poised to test President Bola Tinubu’s dominance across key voting blocs.

Among Obidients, a sobriquet for passionate supporters of Obi, the alliance with Kwankwaso is generating fresh political enthusiasm, especially as these followers shift their support to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

The proposed Obi–Kwankwaso alliance ignites renewed enthusiasm among supporters of both the Obidient and Kwankwasiyya movements under the NDC. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

Obi and Kwankwaso, who placed third and fourth in the 2023 presidential election, had joined forces with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other influential politicians under an African Democratic Congress (ADC)-led alliance, billed as one of the most ambitious opposition realignments in over a decade.

The alliance agreed on April 25 to back a single presidential candidate in a bid to deny President Tinubu the advantage of a divided opposition. However, in early May, both men pitched their tent with the NDC, citing relentless litigation allegedly orchestrated by the ruling APC.

Speaking afterwards, Kwankwaso called for a more disciplined, loyal, and focused opposition as well as an end to the recurring crises within Nigeria’s opposition space.

'Powerful forces' behind Kwankwaso:

An organised political movement Loyal grassroots networks

Read more on Kwankwaso:

Kwankwaso dismisses alleged alliance with Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kwankwaso slammed those saying that he is working for President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in a video interview with Global TV Nigeria, monitored by Legit.ng, Kwankwaso said, “only foolish people would believe that.”

The former New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) chieftain insisted that he is a serious opposition figure.

Source: Legit.ng