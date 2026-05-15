A voice note belonging to Frank Edoho has surfaced online amid his marriage crisis, and fans have been reacting to it

In the recording, he spoke about the actions he reportedly took after finding out that his wife, Sandra, was dating Chike

Fans were divided after hearing what he said, as many asked questions and picked sides between the couple

Media consultant Frank Edoho has been trending over the crisis rocking his marriage to Sandra Onyenucheya.

Rumours had been rife that Edoho's wife was cheating on him with singer Chike, and a viral post where Sandra and Chike shared the same video fuelled more speculation about them.

Reactions as Frank Edoho’s voice note about ex-wife’s alleged affair with Chike trends. Photo credit@frankedoho/@officialchike

Source: Instagram

Sandra later broke her silence and accused Edoho of financial recklessness, infidelity, and more.

In a voice note making the rounds online, Edoho was heard speaking about Sandra and singer Chike. According to him, when he found out that the two were dating, he tried to find a solution to the problem.

Frank Edoho shares steps he took

Sharing more, Edoho stated that he tried everything, but nothing worked. He said he kept malice, left the house for three months, and even broke down and cried, but none of it worked.

He further stated that Sandra introduced him to her spiritual mother about 16 years ago, and he later went to see the woman.

Singer Chike amid Frank Edoho's messy marriage crisis. Photo credit@officialchike

Source: Instagram

According to the TV host, the women kept begging Sandra to end her alleged affair with Chike, but she insisted that she was going to "die with the singer."

Frank Edoho shares more about ex-wife

The media consultant also noted that he has some voice notes of his wife, which he plans to release soon, because women have been sending him abusive messages about the messy breakup.

He added that the women he has been with know that he protects them, but when he wants to leave, they often try to destroy him.

Here is the Instagram voice note below:

What fans said about Frank Edoho's audio

Here are comments below:

@adauhiara commented:

"Bad children. You pipo have been making Uncle Frank explain and explain. This was not the plan."

@ehimartins shared:

"How can you fight for her by leaving the house for 3 months?? You gave her more time to be with Chike."

@kemx_cosmetics said:

"Na today audio be ds oooo. Weekend, no need for flexing, just buy data."

@beygood1992 wrote:

"Why are Nigerians taking dis this personally and insulting him in the DM. Ya'll are doing too much. As much as i dont like Frank from time to time because of his badmouth, he doesn't deserve to be bullied and go into depression."

@ngovanisa28 reacted:

"A woman can't be a faithful woman from time immemorial and suddenly becomes a cheat, Frank,"

@wendyallwell stated:

"Oga, come out and do video stop doing voice notes and linking it."

Frank Edoho's old video trends

Legit.ng had reported that an old video of Frank Edoho as a guest of skit maker Isbea U had surfaced online amid his marriage crisis.

The media consultant had confirmed that his second marriage had broken down, stating that he had kept quiet about it for almost two years.

He said that cheating was in the DNA of men, but his stance did not go down well with some users, with one person dragging him and making fun of his current marital situation.

Source: Legit.ng