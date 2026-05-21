JAMB releases 279 previously withheld UTME results following investigations into examination malpractice

Results from suspicious centres remain withheld as investigations continue, ensuring integrity in examination processes

Candidates can check their results by texting UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using their registered phone numbers

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released previously withheld 279 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, said the release follows ongoing investigations into cases of suspected examination malpractice.

Benjamin said this is in addition to the UTME results earlier released by the Board.

He made this known in a statement issued via his X handle @FabianB58246501 on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

He explained that some results were outrightly cancelled where evidence of malpractice was established,

According to Benjamin, other results were released where JAMB found no prima facie case against the affected candidates.

“Results from centres where the Board’s live monitoring team observed suspicious activities, or where adverse reports were received, remain withheld pending further investigation. Where sufficient evidence of culpability is established, such results will be cancelled.”

He urged candidates whose results have not yet been released to check their status by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019.

Benjamin said the affected candidates should use the same phone number used for registration to view their released results.

Reactions as JAMB releases withheld UTME results

@OgbediJohn2001

What about those that the results were given and suspended.

@DIKEH431310

Sir what if you have no acces to the phone number.

@AbidaIbrah41803

Please sir is this applicable to those that were sent emails about the mop up exam?

@sandybabyonyii

Congratulations to them, that must be a huge relief to them. I hope and wish the underaged results would be released, just for viewing sake. Don’t even give them admission.

@AdesakinCh65271

Sir, some of us were seeing underprocessing before but got the mop up notice. Have ours been released as well, or we should just wait for the mop up

@okon234israel

Please sir, help us open the portal just for results viewing not printing please Most of us with lost sim card can't do anything Now, I can't even go further fo post utme registration and it's ending on the 29th of this month. Please, do something sir

JAMB gives update on original UTME result slips

Recall that JAMB announced that printing of the 2026 UTME original result slips has not yet commenced.

The board attributed the delay to ongoing examination processes and required post-assessment adjustments.

Candidates have been assured that the printing portal will be activated soon, with official notification pending.

JAMB speaks on UTME 2026 change of institution

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that JAMB activated the UTME change of institution process for 2026 candidates.

Interested UTME candidates must visit approved computer-based test (CBT) centres for the institution course change

The UTME, conducted annually and taken by thousands of young Nigerians, is a key requirement for admission into tertiary institutions across the country.

Source: Legit.ng