Afrobeats star Davido and an Instagram critic engaged in a heated social media clash over the performance of Governor Ademola Adeleke

The online drama began after Davido called former Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, a desperate politician

The IG user accused the singer of selective activism, claiming he only speaks up for Nigeria when his uncle is affected, prompting Davido to fire back

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has found himself in the middle of a heated social media clash with an Instagram user identified as Emmanuel Oveze Benjamin, who goes by the handle bhenjy_cfr.

The drama began after Davido made a post on his verified X account on May 19, where he strongly criticised former Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola.

In the post, Davido dismissed Oyetola’s political moves and described him as the most desperate and embarrassing politician in the world.

Davido responds after Instagram critic questions Governor Adeleke’s achievements and singer’s political involvement. Photo: davido/bhenjy_cfr

Source: Instagram

The following day, Emmanuel Benjamin reacted through a video on Instagram, accusing Davido of only showing interest in Nigerian politics when his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, is involved.

He argued that Davido’s activism was selective and questioned Governor Adeleke’s record in office, saying the governor was more known for dancing than commissioning projects.

“Davido, why does it seem like you only care about Nigeria when your uncle is affected? Fuel is 1,400 naira, you never talk. Your uncle has been governor for four years, yet I have not seen him commission one project. Every time I see him, he is always dancing.”

The critic further claimed that Davido’s activism was only triggered when Governor Adeleke’s seat was threatened, insisting that politics is naturally desperate for all players.

“Davido only becomes an activist when Governor Adeleke’s governorship seat is threatened.”

Shortly after, Davido fired back in critic’s comment section, defending his family and Osun State’s progress.

The singer wrote:

“If e reach ur turn no support ur family …. Besides we are doin a great job in OSUN …”

Singer Davido defends his family during heated online clash with critic over Osun governance.

Source: Instagram

Hours later, the social critic released another video, criticising Davido’s response and calling him politically immature.

The Instagram user questioned Davido’s role as chairman of the Osun Sports Trust Fund and challenged him to show evidence of his uncle’s achievements.

“Davido came to my comment section with the thinking faculty of a 17-year-old child and said, ‘If you reach my turn, make I no protect my family.’ I have not seen any video of your uncle commissioning one project. If Osun is working for the Adeleke family, is it working for the three million other citizens?”

The critic compared Davido to Seyi Tinubu, saying that Nigerians dislike President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s son, but overlook Davido’s similar behaviour because of his music fame.

“There’s no difference between you and Seyi Tinubu, but Nigerians hate Seyi Tinubu more. You guys are literally the same, belonging to the same group of elites.”

Davido responded once more, urging the social media critic to visit Osun State before making judgments.

“Off ur camera and visit OSUN .. Thank you ..BSC holder btw 😊”

The online exchange has since drawn wide attention, with fans weighing in on the clash between the music star and the outspoken Instagram user.

See Davido's response below:

"Off your camera," Davido tells critic who called him politically immature over defence of Governor Adeleke

Source: Instagram

DeeOne slams Davido over comment on Chike's post

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian comedian DeeOne blasted Davido after the singer dropped a remark on Chike's Instagram page.

The drama came in the middle of reports linking Chike to Sandra Onyenucheya, the estranged wife of TV host Frank Edoho.

DeeOne criticised Davido for encouraging behaviour he described as wrong, stressing that the matter involved children and warning that such actions could come back to haunt the singer.

Source: Legit.ng