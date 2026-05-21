Monisola Hard Rock Cafe Arsenal denied claims linking her romantically to Frank Edoho as she shared a lengthy account of how she allegedly got caught in Sandra Edoho’s setup

The lady said Sandra Edoho allegedly used Frank Edoho’s phone to lure her to their VGC home with a promise of ₦10 million before confronting and recording her inside the house

Monisola also claimed Frank Edoho later contacted her months after the incident to apologise, and also stated that she decided to speak because her picture and chats went viral online

A lady identified as Monisola Hard Rock Cafe Arsenal has spoken out after Sandra Edoho shared her photo and chats online while accusing her of having secret affairs with Frank Edoho.

The controversy started days ago when Sandra Ijeoma Edoho, also known as Sandra Onyenucheya, the estranged wife of media personality Frank Edoho, made several allegations online amid their marital crisis involving singer Chike.

Monisola claims Sandra Edoho allegedly used Frank Edoho’s phone to lure her into a late-night confrontation in VGC. Photo: hybrid_ola/frankedoho/vivabella_designs

Source: Instagram

Sandra had posted Monisola’s picture alongside screenshots of chats allegedly exchanged with Frank Edoho.

Based on the leaked WhatsApp conversations, Sandra claimed Monisola was involved in a transactional relationship with the TV host.

According to the screenshots earlier shared by Sandra, the contact saved as “Monisola Hard Cafe Arsenal” discussed monetary payments before agreeing to meet up.

However, Monisola has now denied the claims and released a series of lengthy explanations through her Instagram story on Wednesday, May 21, 2026.

Monisola shares her account

In the detailed posts, Monisola said she first met Frank Edoho at Hard Rock Cafe in Lagos on October 31, 2023.

She explained that they spoke briefly about Arsenal, rap music and social media conversations before exchanging contacts later that night.

According to her, things changed weeks later, on November 19, 2023, when she allegedly received an unusual invitation after chatting with Frank.

Monisola claimed that the person using Frank’s phone offered her ₦10 million to visit VGC discreetly late at night.

“She offered to give me 10M and warned me to be discreet about it,” she wrote.

Monisola releases screenshots and denies affair allegations involving Frank Edoho. Photo: frankedoho/vivabella_designs

Source: Instagram

The lady said she became suspicious but still travelled to VGC after receiving details from someone who later picked her up at the gate.

According to Monisola, the person who picked her up turned out to be a woman whom she later realised was Sandra Edoho.

She claimed Sandra allegedly questioned her inside the house, recorded the encounter and accused her of being involved with Frank Edoho.

Monisola said the confrontation left her shaken and embarrassed.

“She went further and called me ‘this’??” she wrote while describing the heated moment.

Monisola also insisted that she never had an affair with Frank Edoho and accused Sandra of deliberately pushing a false narrative against her online.

“I’m not doing all these shalaye to defend Mr Frank.... Sandra. This was your plan all along??? I'm the only one with no power and needed connection amongst all the people you are dragging.” she added.

Monisola shares screenshots as evidence

Not stopping there, Monisola shared several screenshots, which she claimed backed up her version of events.

She also alleged that Frank Edoho later contacted her again on March 25, 2024, to apologise over the incident.

According to her, Frank allegedly claimed Sandra needed proof to support allegations of infidelity against him.

"That b!tch played y'all. She knew all along how this would turn out to be and she was right! If no be money wey I no get, I for sue you for defamation of character."

Monisola maintained that she stayed away from both parties afterwards until the issue resurfaced online in 2026.

She said she decided to finally speak because the situation had affected her publicly after her image circulated online.

“This is my side of the story, my truth, THE TRUTH!!!” she wrote.

Frank Edoho denies allegations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Frank Edoho denied the severe allegations of domestic violence and infidelity made by his estranged wife, Sandra Edoho.

The media personality described the claims as a deliberate attempt to ruin his reputation, stating that he had decided to address the issue through the appropriate legal channels rather than engaging in a public social media battle.

Frank also apologised to his sponsors and other innocent parties dragged into the controversy while pleading with the public to respect the privacy of his children during the difficult period.

Source: Legit.ng